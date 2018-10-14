The St. Catherine’s High School girls volleyball team went 1-2 in the Metro Classic Conference Tournament Saturday at Catholic Central in Burlington.
The Angels opened with a 25-18, 25-21 victory over Greendale Martin Luther. Sophie Wentorf had three aces and 10 kills, Abby Delsman had two aces and six kills and Leah Topp had 18 assists.
In a 25-16, 23-25, 17-16 loss to Prairie, Wentorf had 15 kills and 10 digs, Deslman had 13 kills and 12 digs and Topp had 27 assists.
St. Catherine’s ended with a 25-15, 25-17 loss to Milwaukee Thomas Saint More.
Wentorf had four kills and Topp had two kills and seven assists.
