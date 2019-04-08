Maybe it was bright spring sunshine.
Maybe it was the balmy temperature out at the Soccer Complex of Racine in Caledonia.
Whatever the reason, the state-ranked St. Catherine’s High School girls soccer team took awhile to get into gear against Racine Lutheran in a Metro Classic Conference match on Monday.
But once they did, the Angels, ranked fourth among Division 4 teams in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, were almost unstoppable. They scored five goals in the last 15 minutes of the first half to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 9-2 win.
“We came out so slow,” said St. Catherine’s coach Ben Lake. “Super slow. But once we got about 30 minutes in we started really flying around. We had good ball movement and we were all over the place.”
The Crusaders (2-1, 0-1 MCC) took advantage of the Angels’ sluggish start to take a 1-0 lead in the first minute of the match. Brianna Kwiatowski broke free at midfield, beat a defender and took a shot. The ball bounced off a post and Kwiatowski put the rebound into the back of the net.
“It was nice to get a lead,” said Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda. “I thought that could give us some real confidence. But St. Catherine’s has some really good players.”
One of them was Sadie Gilbert, who equalized the match with an unassisted goal in the 15th minute, assisted on Molly O’Regan’s go-ahead goal in the 20th, then scored four more goals to give the Angels (3-1-1, 1-0 MCC) an 8-1 halftime lead.
O’Regan scored two goals, and Keyiera Marshall and Prisma Serna tallied. Goalkeeper Isabelle Ramon made four saves.
“We need to get focused during warm-ups and keep that focus through the start of the game,” Lake said. “We just need to be more consistent.”
For Lutheran, Lydia Sanchez scored off a free kick in the 46th minute. Goalkeeper Lexi Thomas made nine saves.
Baseball
LIVING WORD LUTHERAN 6, RACINE LUTHERAN/PRAIRIE 0: Connor Kelly pitched two scoreless innings in relief, striking out four, but errors doomed the LPs in a nonconference loss at Horlick Field.
“We made some poor baserunning decisions that cost us the chance to score in a couple of innings,” Lutheran/Prairie coach Jeff Wilson said. “If we eliminate the mistakes, it’s a very close game.”
Softball
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 5, BURLINGTON 2: Gracie Peterson drove in both of the Demons’ runs and went 2 for 3 with a triple, but Burlington lost a Southern Lakes Conference game at Westosha.
The Falcons scored four of their five runs in the first inning and limited Burlington (2-2, 1-1 SLC) to just four hits.
Morgan Klein pitched seven innings for Burlington, allowed 10 hits and struck out three.
DOMINICAN 8, ST. CATHERINE’S 2: The Angels were tied at 2-2 in the fifth inning, but the Knights rallied for five runs in the sixth to win a Metro Classic Conference game at Whitefish Bay.
Ashley Gerber went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI for the Angels (4-2, 0-2 MCC) and Abby Cook had an RBI triple. Summer DeGuire pitched seven innings and had three strikeouts.
ELKHORN 17, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 6: Christine Paleka went 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs, but the Lady Toppers lost a nonconference game at Congress Street Park in six innings.
Elkhorn scored at least one run in every inning and had 18 total hits. Catholic Central’s best inning came in the fourth, when it scored four of its six runs.
Catholic Central dropped to 0-3 overall.
Boys golf
SEC MINI-MEET: Horlick senior Zach Romano finished third overall with a five-over-par 41 and the Rebels tied for fifth at Meadowbrook Country Club.
Zak LaVassor led Case with an eight-over 44 and the Eagles tied Horlick at 190. Park, which had an incomplete team, was led by Kevin Leslie with a 13-over 49.
Indian Trail won the meet at 177. Tremper’s Cameron Huss shot a meet-best 2-under 34.
Boys tennis
CASE 4, SOUTH MILWAUKEE 3: Senior Henry Main grinded his way through a 150-minute match to help the Eagles win their season-opening meet at South Milwaukee.
Main, playing at No. 1 singles, defeated Zack Klein 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
“We’re a growing team,” Case coach Maureen Asfeld said. “Henry’s match was the decider for us today and it was great to start our season out with a win.”
The Eagles also swept all three doubles flights, with Jaxon Ford and Hubert Smielecki defeating Logan Bruno and Jordan Newson 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1; Haeden Ford and Jack Chen beating Joe Roberson and Alex Trevithick 7-5, 6-3 at No. 2; and Omar Lara and Connor Mills defeating Martin Jelen and Jake Roszina 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
