The St. Catherine’s High School girls soccer team went into its match against Catholic Central Wednesday with a handful of injuries, but the message was still the same from coach Ben Lake — try and gut out a win.
The Angels did just that at SCORe in Caledonia, defeating their Metro Classic Conference opponent 2-1.
Sadie Gilbert got things started for the Angels (5-7-1, 3-2 MCC) in the 28th minute off an assist from Molly O’Regan to put St. Catherine’s up 1-0.
The Lady Toppers (5-1-2, 2-1-1 MCC) equalized in the 60th minute on a goal by Julia Klein, assisted by Elizabeth Klein.
Juana Ramirez put the Angels back on top in the 75th minute when she dribbled past two defenders and rifled a shot into the back of the net.
Angels’ goalkeeper Isabella Ramon made 14 saves.
“This was one of Isabella’s best games for us, especially with a couple of our defenders hurt,” Lake said. “We didn’t play great, but we were able to grind out a win.”
PRAIRIE 10, SAINT THOMAS MORE 0: Cate Patterson had four goals, Brooke Foster had two and the Hawks rolled to a Metro Classic Conference victory at Prairie.
Also scoring for the Hawks (8-2-1, 4-0 MCC) were Kate McPhee, Erin Kutsch, Laney Peterson and Maddy Yde.
Goalkeepers Claire Coffman and Maggie Dreifuerst each had a save in the shutout.
KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 7, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: Freshman goalkeeper Sam Coolidge started for the Crusaders and made 15 saves in a Metro Classic Conference match at Pershing Park.
The Lancers scored five goals in the first half in the span of 20 minutes, then added two more in the second half.
The Crusaders (4-6, 1-3 MCC) were without starting goalkeeper Lexi Thomas because of an injury, Lutheran coach Peter Laboda said.
“Sam is really composed in net for a freshman,” Laboda said.
Baseball
KENOSHA BRADFORD 10, PARK 0: The Panthers were no-hit in a Southeast Conference game at Kenosha.
Caleb Anderson started for the Panthers (0-17, 0-14 SEC), pitched three innings, allowed six earned runs and struck out two.
Softball
RACINE LUTHERAN 6, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 5: The Crusaders scored four runs in the sixth inning after trailing 5-2 to win a Metro Classic Conference game at Island Park.
Kat Schmierer pitched a complete game for the Crusaders (11-4, 9-1 MCC), allowed five runs on eight hits and struck out six. She also doubled in two runs in the sixth inning to tie the game at 5-5.
Christina Paleka went six innings for Catholic Central (7-8, 5-5 MCC), allowed four earned runs and struck out two. Paleka also went 2 for 3 with a run scored and a walk.
“This was a battle tonight,” Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. “This was a good test of all aspects of our game to come from behind and then hold them to take the win.”
CUDAHY 8, ST. CATHERINE’S 3: Ashley Gerber hit a two-run home run, but the Angels lost a nonconference game at Cudahy.
Summer DeGuire pitched for the Angels (9-6) and allowed just one earned run on nine hits. St. Catherine’s committed five errors.
“We were a bit sloppy today,” St. Catherine’s coach Keith Ruelle said. “You can’t give good teams extra outs to work with.”
KENOSHA BRADFORD 17, HORLICK 0: Marissa Bucholz broke up the Red Devils’ no-hit bid in the final inning of a five-inning Southeast Conference loss at Kenosha.
“We put the ball in play, but we weren’t getting the ball to fall our way today,” said Horlick coach Kerry Timler.
Bucholz had the only hit for the Rebels (2-8, 2-5 SEC).
UNION GROVE 8-11, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0-1: On Tuesday, the Broncos swept a Southern Lakes Conference doubleheader at Delavan and totaled 23 hits in the two games.
In game one, Angela Slattery pitched five shutout innings, allowed two hits and struck out five. Kayli Pfeffer came on in relief and fired two shutout innings with four strikeouts. Pfeffer also did most of the Broncos’ damage at the plate, going 3 for 4 with two RBIs.
In game two, which was shortened to five innings, Pfeffer pitched a complete game, allowed one run and struck out four. Abby Boyle went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and four RBIs for Union Grove (9-10, 7-4 SLC).
Track and field
RICHMOND-ERICKSON INVITATIONAL: The 4x800 meter relay team of Connor Zach, Adin Tyma, Michael Durand and Ethan Reindl earned Waterford’s only win and led the Wolverines to a third place finish Tuesday at the 16-team meet in Wauwatosa.
The relay team finished in 8:58.08 and Waterford (76.5) was 29 points back of second-place Wauwatosa East.
The Wolverines also had several second-place results: Dan Pankowski (1,000, 2:46.11), Ian Williams (1,600, 4:43.71) and Williams again in the 800 (2:05.27). The 4x400 relay team of Jared Furman, Pankowski, Dominic Miller and Williams was also second (3:35.90).
“This is the time of the season we want to be running our best,” Waterford coach Jody Johnsrud said. “With the number of athletes achieving their bests tonight, it looks like we’re on the right track.”
Union Grove’s boys team finished 12th with 25.75 points. Its top finishers included Nathan Voge, who took third in the 1,000 (2:47.39), and Marcus Johnson, who was fourth in the 1,600 (4:50.97).
