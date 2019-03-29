Another day, another no-hitter.
The St. Catherine’s softball team continued its impressive start to the season on Friday with a 13-0 nonconference win over Park at Humble Park in Racine.
Ashley Gerber pitched a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 10 and walking only one for the Angels (2-0).
The no-hitter was the fourth thrown by a Racine County player this season.
Gerber was just as strong at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a double, a home run and five RBIs.
“Ashley was great for us today,” St. Catherine’s coach Keith Ruelle said. “We had a poor season last year and so far we’ve played pretty well.”
Abby Cook went 2 for 4 and drive in four runs.
“Our offense was clicking today and I’m hoping this gives us some momentum going forward,” Ruelle said.
Baseball
UNION GROVE 8, RACINE LUTHERAN/PRAIRIE 0: The Broncos bounced back from their loss Thursday with a nonconference win at Union Grove High School.
Sophomore Isaiah Cerfus pitched four innings, allowed two hits and struck out six for Union Grove.
“It was nice to come back with a win after losing by a run yesterday,” Union Grove coach Nate Meyer said. “Isaiah pitched a really good game for us and I was happy to see us get the bats going a little bit.”
The Broncos (1-1) had nine hits. Nick Williams drove in two runs, while Owen Erickson and Luke Hansel each had a double. Connor Verwey went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Camdin Jansen, Tim Nelson and Andrew Langendorf recorded the only hits for the Crusaders (0-1) and they were all singles.
“Union Grove hit the ball well and took advantage of a few of our miscues,” Lutheran coach Jeff Wilson said. “Definitely a rusty start, but there were a lot of positives as well.”
ST. CATHERINE’S 6, MILWAUKEE RUFUS KING 4: The Angels staved off a late comeback and won a nonconference game at Horlick Field.
Bennett Spolar started for St. Catherine’s (2-0) and pitched three innings, struck out three, and allowed one run.
Noah Rogers took over in relief and pitched two innings. He had a strikeout and allowed four walks. Jamani Stanley got the save, pitching two innings and striking one one.
“I thought this was a good overall win today,” St. Catherine’s coach Paul Pulera said. “We played smart and were able to hold on at the end.”
Ian Rognerud led the Angels offensively, going 2 for 3 with a double, a run scored, and an RBI.
Girls soccer
MCFARLAND 5, CASE 0: The Eagles opened their season with a nonconference loss at McFarland High School, but goalkeeper Megan Lambert was the bright spot with 30 saves.
McFarland opened with two goals in the 30th and 35th minutes, then scored in the 56th, 80th and 82nd.
“This wasn’t the result we wanted tonight, but Megan really showed up tonight,” Case coach Karen Hardcastle said. “She really came on last year and will be a force for us this year.”
