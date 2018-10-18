The St. Catherine’s High School boys soccer team stayed hot on Thursday.
The Angels ended their regular season by winning three straight games and kept the momentum going in the first round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs with a 6-0 win over University Lake School/Trinity at the Soccer Complex of Racine in Caledonia.
Six players scored for the Angels (9-5-3), ranked No. 4 among Division 4 teams in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll. Sophomore midfielder Juan Casares scored the first goal in the fifth minute, assisted by Paul Serratos. Casares and Serratos reversed roles in the 10th minute when Serratos scored on a pass into the box by Casares.
“We were prepared for what they were going to try and do to us today,” St. Catherine’s coach Ben Lake said. “(University Lake School/Trinity) is a team that likes to pack it in and use their counter attack to score; we did a nice job of stopping their counter.”
Freshman Victor Moreno added to the Angels’ lead in the 23rd minute on an assist from Casares. Alberto Galvan made it 4-0 at halftime on a strike from just outside the box.
“Our off-the-ball movement was very good,” Lake said. “We had guys making a lot of overlapping runs and it helped us break down their defense.”
Bryan Vasquez and Daniel Swed scored the Angels’ final two goals in the 55th and 75th minutes respectively.
Goalkeepers Peyton Johnson and Alberto Galvan each played a half and combined for three saves.
St. Catherine’s will play Metro Classic Conference rival Dominican at 10 a.m. Saturday at SCORe in the regional final. The Angels defeated the Knights 2-0 in their regular season match on Sept. 19.
“Keeping up the energy is important,” Lake said. “This is a good team that we have to play. They’ve improved a lot, but I know we will be ready for the challenge.”
PRAIRIE 10, KENOSHA CHRISTIAN LIFE 0: Jason Frosch scored three times in the first half and the Hawks scored seven second-half goals to win a Division 4 regional semifinal at Prairie.
Nick Hawkins, Gabe Perez, Zayan Atcha, Luis Garduno, Cam McPhee, Jacob Boilek and Daniel Dreifuerst each scored for the Hawks (13-4-1), while goalkeepers Christian Cape and Devin Stoltenberg combined for a one-save shutout.
Prairie, ranked No. 3 among Division 4 teams in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, will play Metro Classic Conference opponent Kenosha St. Joseph in its next match Saturday. The Hawks defeated the Lancers in the regular season 6-1 at Ameche Field on Oct. 12.
“We know these guys very well,” Prairie coach Corey Oakland said. “Our mindset is to focus on one game at a time; we’re playing good soccer right now.”
WIAA girls volleyball
UNION GROVE 3, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0: The Broncos swept a Division 1 regional semifinal at Union Grove, winning 25-12, 25-10, 25-10.
“Our middles, Rylee Deuel and Lainy Pettit, played well for us and overall it was a great team win,” said Union Grove coach Anne Sireno.
For the Broncos (30-13), Pettit and Hailey Hoffman each had seven kills, Pettit added two blocks, while Karlee Lois had 29 assists and 11 digs. Allison Lentz also had 11 digs.
The Broncos will play Oregon at Union Grove at 7 p.m. Saturday in the regional final.
WATERFORD 3, MILW. ARTS 0: The Wolverines swept a Division 1 regional semifinal 25-12, 25-7, 25-12 at Waterford. Waterford advances to play at 7 p.m. Saturday at Kettle Moraine in the regional final at Wales.
TREMPER 3, HORLICK 2: The Rebels jumped to a 2-0 lead but couldn’t finish off their Southeast Conference rival, losing a Division 1 regional semifinal 21-25, 23-25, 25-22, 26-24, 15-9 at Kenosha.
“From start to finish, it was the best we played all year,” said Horlick coach Melissa Firtko. “Both teams fought hard all the way through, but unfortunately we ended up on the losing end of it.”
For the Rebels (6-24), Ally Hanstedt had 20 kills and 23 digs. Kelsey Jacobs had 34 assists and served nine aces.
“We reached a turning point halfway through the season where we really started playing more like a team and more complete games, and hopefully we’ll start off next season with that same momentum,” Firtko said.
INDIAN TRAIL 3, CASE 1: At Kenosha, the Eagles battled, but lost a Division 1 regional semifinal to their Southeast Conference rival 25-18, 27-25, 23-25, 25-23.
“Overall it was our best game we played all season and we were right in there each and every set,” said Case coach Willie Maryland III.
For the Eagles (5-23), Lauren Willing had nine kills, four blocks and 18 assists. Rachel Stanton added nine kills and Allie Zelko had 14 digs.
“The underclassmen got a lot of experience, learned a lot from this season, and we’re looking forward to them building off of that for next year,” Maryland said.
OAK CREEK 3, PARK 0: The Panthers lost 25-7, 25-8, 25-13 in a Division 1 regional semifinal at Oak Creek.
CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 3, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Angels were swept in a Division 2 regional semifinal at Waukesha, losing 25-10, 25-15, 25-18. Abby Delsman had seven kills and Sophie Wentorf added five.
PRAIRIE 3, DOMINICAN 0: The Hawks advanced to the next round, winning a Division 3 regional semifinal 25-18, 25-23, 25-21 at Prairie.
“It feels good to walk away with a win tonight,” said Prairie coach Sarah Arndt. “We are excited to be heading back to the regional championship on Saturday.”
For Prairie (23-7), Jolie Larson had 14 kills and four blocks. Emily Terry served three aces, Jamie May 14 digs and Katie Gumina had 16 assists.
Prairie will plays Kenosha St. Joseph at Prairie in the regional final at 7 p.m. Saturday.
RACINE LUTHERAN 3, RANDOM LAKE 1: The Crusaders overcame a slow start to win a Division 3 regional semifinal at Lutheran 19-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-17.
Jackie Kellner had 26 kills and eight blocks, and Alexis Peterson had 41 assists and 14 digs.
The Crusaders (21-13) will take on Living Word Lutheran at 7 p.m. Saturday at Jackson in their first regional final in 10 years, according to coach Becky Demuth.
“This one is really special for us to finally get back to the regional final and hope to continue to advance,” Demuth said.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, RIO 0: At Burlington, the Lady Toppers continued to roll as they dominated a Division 4 regional semifinal 25-11, 25-9, 25-15.
It was the 17th straight victory for Catholic Central, said coach Wayne Schultz.
Sammie Seib led the way with 17 kills and served four aces, while Elizabeth Klein had 30 assists. Grace Antlfinger had 11 digs and served five aces.
The Lady Toppers will host Black Hawk, which defeated Monticello, at 7 p.m. Saturday in the regional final.
