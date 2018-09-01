The St. Catherine’s High School boys soccer team didn’t get much benefit from working overtime on Saturday.
The Angels played more than 90 minutes against Catholic Memorial in the championship match of the Sam Beres Invitational at Waukesha South High School, eventually losing in a penalty shootout 4-3.
The sides were tied 1-1 after regulation.
Outside back Alberto Galvan scored in the 30th minute with a strike from 30 yards out to give the Angels a 1-0 lead. Catholic Memorial scored on deflection in the 70th minute to tie it 1-1.
Sam French, Giovanni Altamirano and Paul Sarratos each scored for the Angels in penalties, but a couple of missed shots cost St. Catherine’s (2-1-1).
“We played really well and we had several opportunities to win this one in regulation,” said Angels coach Ben Lake. “I have to give a lot of credit to our back line because they played great today; without them, we don’t go to penalties.”
CASE: Steve Koffi Koudahenou scored two goals and had an assist as the Eagles tied two matches at the Delavan-Darien quadrangular.
In the first game, the Eagles drew Delavan-Darien 2-2. After the Comets scored in the 18th minute, Koffi Koudahenou equalized with a goal in the 23rd. Shawn Maringer put the Eagles ahead 2-1 in the 50th minute, but the Comets came back in the 80th minute.
In the second game, Case drew Rhinelander 2-2. Mati Degefa and Koffi Koudahenou each scored for the Eagles (1-2-2).
Boys volleyball
SOUTH MILWAUKEE INVITATIONAL: Horlick junior Matt Barrientez had 22 kills, 61 assists and served 10 aces as the Rebels finished 3-2 at the tournament.
The Rebels defeated South Milwaukee 24-26, 25-18, 16-14, Waukesha North 25-12, 25-15, Wilmot 25-14, 25-21, and fell to Waukesha South and Waukesha West.
Also at the tournament, Union Grove went 0-4, losing to Waukesha West, Oak Creek, Case and Whitefish Bay. Nate Koch had eight kills and 30 digs, while Will Painter had 33 assists and three aces. Sam Rampulla had four blocks.
BURLINGTON: The Demons tied for fifth at the Kettle Moraine Invitational.
Burlington finished second in pool play, splitting sets with New Berlin and Kaukauna. The Demons got to the championship bracket by defeating Arrowhead 25-13, 25-19.
Burlington beat Appleton North 25-19, 25-21, but lost to Germantown 19-25, 20-25.
David Paul led the Demons with 87 assists, while Trey Krause had 33 digs. Malik Tiedt had 27 kills and Andy Ellngham nine blocks.
Girls volleyball
BURLINGTON: Emily Alan and Kaley Blake helped the Demons place second at the Muskego Invitational, winning three of four matches.
Alan had 23 kills and only five errors in the four matches. Blake had 51 assists and 12 digs.
Burlington lost to Arrowhead 25-23, 26-24 in its first match, then defeated Muskego 25-19, 25-12, Greenfield 25-19, 25-9, and defeated Whitefish Bay 25-16, 25-8.
CASE: The Eagles dropped to 3-9 after winning one of four matches at the New Berlin West Invitational.
The Eagles lost to Appleton East 25-13, 25-23, Waukesha West 25-7, 25-5, and Saint Thomas More 25-21, 25-23. They defeated Waukesha North 25-23, 25-23.
Junior Lauren Willing had 13 kills, 30 assists, 21 digs and served four aces. Allie Zelko added 36 digs.
Girls swimming
BURLINGTON CO-OP: Megan Schultz placed seventh in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:12.16 as the Demons placed eighth at the nine-team Shorewood Invitational.
Isabelle Craig was 12th in the 50 freestyle (28.10 seconds).
Cross country
BLACKSHIRT CHALLENGE: Burlington senior Kyle DeRosier finished sixth out of 103 runners, while Prairie senior Vincent Guardiola was 23rd at Minooka Park in Waukesha.
DeRosier, who qualified for the WIAA Division 1 state meet laast season, covered the course in 17:11.10. Guardiola, who made the Division 3 state meet last year, finished in 18:12.60.
On the girls side, Prairie senior Marielle Bacon placed 36th in 23:08.
RACINE LUTHERAN: Kathryn Schmierer finished 21st (25:35.57) and Anna
Janke 25th (25:51.88) for the Crusaders at the 19th annual Concordia XC Classic at Concordia University in Mequon. On the boys side, Luke Schmierer was 36th (21:10) and Joe Schmierer 50th (21:58).
