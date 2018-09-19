St. Catherine’s boys soccer head coach Ben Lake has been waiting for one thing nearly all season: His team at full strength without injuries.
Lake’s wish was granted on Wednesday afternoon against Metro Classic Conference opponent Whitefish Bay Dominican at SCORe Complex in Caledonia when the Angels (4-2-3, 2-0-1 MCC) defeated the Knights 2-0.
After a scoreless first half, Angels defender Antonio Amaya scored off a cross from midfielder Paul Serratos in the 60th minute. Serratos added a goal of his own in the 88th minute to put the Knights away.
The Angels had 20 shots, 14 on target, and Lake said there were several breakaway opportunities that his team simply missed. “We had a lot of good looks today,” Lake said. “This was a tough team we went against, but I’m proud of the effort we put forth.”
Peyton Johnson, St. Catherine’s goalkeeper, stopped two shots en route to a clean sheet.
“We’ve got Prairie around the corner and plenty of more time to heal up,” Lake said. “I’m looking forward to seeing this team gel even further at 100 percent health.”
Boys volleyball
HORLICK 3, PARK 2: After dropping the first set, the Rebels took three out of four to defeat conference opponent Park at Park.
This was technically a home game for the Rebels because their home gym is in the process of renovations. Horlick won 23-25, 25-12, 25-10, 24-26, 15-11.
“It was a back-and-forth battle,” Panthers coach Pete Leslie said. “We showed a lot of resiliency, but we just couldn’t find a way to win.”
Kevin Leslie led the Panthers (0-7, 0-3 SEC) with 32 assists, four aces and 10 digs, while Nobal Days added 16 kills and 11 digs.
Cross country
CATHOLIC CENTRAL: Tuesday, Morgan Ramsey finished 17th in 22:37 to lead the Lady Toppers to ninth place (220 points) at the Duck Pond Invitational at Walworth.
For the boys, Catholic Central’s only runner, Sam Henderson, finished 12th in 18:10.
