With its back to the wall Thursday afternoon, the St. Catherine’s High School baseball team responded in a big way.
Trailing 3-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Angels rallied for a 4-3 Metro Classic Conference victory over Shoreland Lutheran at Horlick Field.
Zach Kaisler and Adam May hit back-to-back singles and Luke Letsch was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Logan Marino followed with a three-run triple to tie the score.
Noah Rogers then ended the game by singling home Marino.
“It was a great team win,” said St. Catherine’s coach Paul Pulera, whose team improved to 6-3 overall and 3-3 MCC. “We scrapped it out late.”
Rogers went 2 for 4 with a stolen base. He also earned the victory in relief after pitching two scoreless innings with four strikeouts.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 4, SAINT THOMAS MORE 3: The Hilltoppers rallied for four runs with two outs in the top of the seventh inning to defeat Saint Thomas More in a Metro Classic Conference game at Milwaukee.
Christian Cox drove in Wyatt Minnich with the first run. Jimmy Keeker followed with a two-run single and Brandon Pum bunted home Cox with the winning run.
Keeker (2-1), a junior right-hander, struck out three and did not allow an earned run. The Hilltoppers (6-4, 4-3 MCC) were hindered by six errors.
UNION GROVE 11, DELAVAN-DARIEN 1 (5 INNINGS): Behind a two-hitter by Luke Hansel, the Broncos won a Southern Lakes Conference game at Union Grove for their eighth straight victory.
The senior right-hander (3-0) struck out nine and did not allow a walk.
Jack Clark went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for the Broncos (10-2, 7-1 SLC). Cody Horon went 2 for 2 with an RBI and Michael Jocius doubled in a run.
BURLINGTON 8, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 1: Two days after Trent Turzenski had 14 strikeouts, Trey Krause had 13 in the Demons’ Southern Lakes Conference victory at Beaumont Field in Burlington.
Krause (3-0), a senior left-hander, allowed just three hits and one walk. He also doubled twice and drove in two runs.
Riley Palmquist also drove in two runs for the Demons (9-1, 8-0 SLC).
ELKHORN 5, WATERFORD 1: Left-hander Cola Weinkauf allowed just two earned runs and struck out six in the Wolverines’ Southern Lakes Conference loss at Elkhorn.
Waterford (7-8, 4-4 SLC) committed four errors.
Kyle Huckstorf went 1 for 3 with a stolen base and scored a run. Andrew Chapman went 2 for 4.
Boyd Biggs struck out two in one inning of relief.
Softball
RACINE LUTHERAN 4, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 3: Kat Schmierer struck out 11 and walked just one in the Crusaders’ Metro Classic Conference victory at Somers.
“We had strong pitching and some big defensive plays to help the team,” Racine Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. “”We held them in the seventh.”
Calla Bixler hit a solo homer for the Crusaders (8-4, 5-1 MCC). Megan Walek tripled in a run and Sydney Hoover had an RBI double.
ELKHORN 11, BURLINGTON 1: Bridi Allen hit a solo homer in the fourth inning, but the Demons were held to five hits in a Southern Lakes Conference loss at Elkhorn.
Allen had two hits for the Demons (5-9, 2-5 SLC), who committed four errors.
WILMOT 2, UNION GROVE 1: The Broncos’ hard luck continued with a Southern Lakes Conference loss at Union Grove.
It was the fourth one-run loss of the season for the Broncos (6-9, 4-3 SLC).
Abby Boyle hit her first home run of the season for Union Grove. Leadoff hitter Olivia Brieske had two of the Broncos’ five hits.
Kayli Pfeffer (5-6) struck out six in her complete-game performance.
MARTIN LUTHER 7, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 2: The Lady Toppers lost a Metro Classic Conference at Congress Street Park in Burlington despite outhitting the Spartans 9-5.
Izzy Phillips went 2 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI for Catholic Central (6-6, 4-3 MCC). Erin Schwenn went 2 for 2 with a walk and an RBI.
Boys golf
WILDCAT INVITATIONAL: Prairie was second and Racine Lutheran fourth at the Wildcat Invitational, hosted by University School of Milwaukee at the par-70 Mee-Kwon Park course in Mequon.
The format was two players play stroke play, two play a best ball and two play a scramble.
Jake Reynolds shot a 79 and Thomas Bates a 92 for Prairie in stroke play. Kenny Gould and Ben Reynolds combined for an 85 in best ball. Cooper Siudak and Forrest Cookman combined for an 80 in the scramble.
Prairie had a team score of 336 while Lake Country Lutheran won with a 314.
Davis Voss shot a 92 for Racine Lutheran. Because Lutheran only had five players, his score was used twice for stroke play.
Brady Wilks and Riley Gall combined for an 81 in best ball. Scooter Molbeck and TJ Christensen combined for an 82 in the scramble.
Lutheran had a team score of 347.
Girls soccer
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 1, WATERFORD 0: Westosha Central scored on a free kick from about 25 yards with eight minutes left and defeated Waterford in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Paddock Lake.
Izzy Currie had five saves for the Wolverines (5-4, 1-3 SLC). Midfielder Lizzy Shappel had a strong game, coach Joe Vogt said.
Boys tennis
BURLINGTON 4, WILMOT 3: Malik Tiedt improved to 8-5 at No. 1 singles and the Demons edged Wilmot in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Burlington.
Tiedt defeated the Panthers’ Christian Obertin 6-1, 6-1. No. 2 Quinn Adamek, was ahead of Alex Bennett 6-3, 3-0 before an injury default was declared by Bennett. The Demons’ No. 1 doubles team of Leo Puntillo and Nate Bowman defeated Noah Coleman and Ernie Dippold 6-2, 6-4. And the No. 2 doubles team of Zeke Tiedt and Tommy Martin defeated Austin Schwarz and Caleb Keen 6-3, 6-1.
Burlington is 5-9 overall and 2-2 in the SLC.
“I was happy how doubles went today,” Burlington coach Ken Savaglia said. “They played well. That was good to see.”
UNION GROVE 4, DELAVAN-DARIEN 3: The Broncos won three singles matches in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet victory at Delavan.
No. 1 Reid Frederickson defeated Raymond Wang 6-2, 6-1. No. 3 Soren Miller dominated Adiel Perez 6-0, 6-0. And No. 4 Daniel Leffler defeated Emilio Aranada 6-1, 6-1.
The Broncos’ No. 3 doubles team of Lucas Martin and Benji Blake defeated Will Holmes and Leroy Gloria 6-2, 6-4.
ELKHORN 4, WATERFORD 3: The Wolverines won two doubles matches, but lost a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Elkhorn.
No. 1 Sam and Josh Fay defeated Brendan Garcia and Brody Christensen 6-2, 6-1. No. 3 Drew and Jack DeGreef defeated Tyler Dodge and Salvador Palos 6-1, 5-7, 7-5.
No. 4 Noah Higgens won the Wolverines’ only singles match, defeating Eusebio Paniagua 6-2, 6-3.
The Wolverines are 8-4 and 2-2 in the SLC.
Track & field
LADY SPARTAN INVITE: Marielle Banco won two distance events for Prairie in the Lady Spartan Invitational at Brookfield East.
The senior won the 1,600 meters in 5:55.05 while teammate Caroline Ulrich was second (6:19.03). Banco also won the 3200 in 14:29.45 while Ulrich was second (14:39.06).
Junior Katie Jester placed fourth in the 200 meters (30.23).
Prairie placed fourth out of the four team invitational with 43. Brookfield East (82) finished first.
