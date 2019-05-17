It’s been a three-year upswing for the St. Catherine’s High School baseball team.
The Angels continued their resurgence Friday night with a 10-2 Metro Classic Conference victory over Whitefish Bay Dominican at Carthage College. In the last three seasons, St. Catherine’s record has improved from 4-12 to 10-12 to 12-6.
“I feel excellent about the progress,” St. Catherine’s coach Paul Pulera said. “I credit the kids a lot. They come to practice to learn.
“It was another great team win. The offense was there, the defense was there and it was a great all-around effort.”
Robbie Liapis went 3 for 4, had two RBIs and scored a run for the Angels (8-4 MCC). Bennett Spolar had a double and three RBIs. And Luke Letsch went 2 for 3 with a walk, an RBI and a run.
Logan Marino earned his first victory of the season with 4⅔ innings of three-hit relief. He struck out three and walked three. Liapis earned the save.
CASE 12, PARK 0: Erik Lehman pitched a one-hitter and struck out 12 in a five-inning Southeast Conference game at Horlick Field.
Lehman, a junior for Case (5-16, 5-13 SEC), was also 3 for 3 at the plate and drove in a run. The Eagles combined for 14 hits.
Park dropped to 1-19 overall and 1-15 in conference.
BURLINGTON 6, MUSKEGO 3: The Demons held on to win a nonconference game at Beaumont Field, despite committing three errors.
Trey Krause came on in relief for Burlington (16-4, 11-2 SLC) in the top of the sixth inning with two outs and got out of a jam to end the inning. He closed out the game in the seventh with three strikeouts.
Trent Turzenski went 2 for 3 with a run scored and Krause went 1 for 2 with a walk.
ST. JOSEPH 3, LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 0: The LPs were limited to just three hits in a Metro Classic Conference game at Simmons Field.
Colton Kraus went 2 for 2 with a stolen base for the LPs (10-8, 7-5 MCC) and Will Dudley went 1 for 3. Connor Kelly pitched 5⅓ innings and struck out five.
“St. Joseph scored a pair of runs in the sixth inning to put away a close game,” Lutheran/Prairie coach Jeff Wilson said. “The game featured good pitching and defense on both sides.”
Boys golf
SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT: With five individual wins, Connor Brown carried Union Grove to a championship in the match play tournament at Brighton Dale Links for the second year in a row.
Brown defeated teammate Will Klaus in the first round, followed by Wilmot’s Evan Han in the second. He went on to beat teammate Zeb Brown, Elkhorn’s Nick Keller and then Westosha Central’s Paul Lynch in the championship match. This was Brown’s second straight SLC individual title. Union Grove won the tournament with 13 individual wins.
“Connor was absolutely crushing his drives today and he just played really consistently throughout this tournament,” Union Grove coach Eric Swanson said. “This was a nice tune-up before regionals.”
Burlington was tied for fourth with Wilmot and Lake Geneva Badger with seven wins. Waterford was seventh with two wins.
Girls soccer
PRAIRIE 10, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Hawks took a 7-0 lead by the 27th minute of their Metro Classic Conference match at Prairie.
Kate McPhee scored three goals and Cate Patterson two to give Prairie (10-3-1, 5-0 MCC) a 5-0 lead. Brooke Foster and Helena Bukacek Frazier each added two goals and Jill Decker one. Claire Coffman and Maggie Dreifuerst combined for two saves.
“We’re playing pretty well right now and, Lutheran is obviously a young team,” Prairie coach Corey Oakland said. “But they never quit.”
Lutheran is 5-9 overall and 1-5 in the MCC.
