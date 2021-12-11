High schools sports roundup: Case swimmers set records at SEC Relays

As a three-time state medalist diver, Azaan McCray was likely to be a mover and shaker for the Case High School boys swim team this season.

He has been just that. The most recent example came Saturday during the Southeast Conference Relays at Park's natatorium.

McCray teamed with Corbin Bochinski to set a Case relay record for two-man diving with a score of 378.60. The previous mark of 297.30 was set in 2017 by Jarek Hanna and Cody Friso.

The 200-yard backstroke relay of freshman Hugo Arteaga, sophomore Jacob Hendricks, senior Bryce Helland and freshman Brayden Moore also won with a school-record time of 1:52.16. The previous record of 1:57.49 was set Dec. 19, 2015 by Jack Esson, Ben Hart, Alex Pudzisz and Dylan Steffes.

Arteaga and Moore joined Yash Patil and Adam Ries on the 200 butterfly relay that won in 1:48.34 and Moore, Ries, Arteaga and Hendricks were second in the 400 medley relay (4:06.50).

In addition to diving, McCray helped the Eagles to three top-six finishes as a swimmer. That included fourth-place finishes in the 200 freestyle relay (1:53.41) and the 100 freestyle relay (56.86).

He was joined by Angel Barnes-Sotelo, Jayden Haigh and John Merrill on the 200 relay and by Dalton Gain, Noah Fiorentino and Barnes-Sotelo on the 100 relay.

McCray also joined Haigh, Srikar Munagavalasa and Yash Patil on an 850 crescendo relay that was sixth (11:00.94).

"Azaan also swam and helped score in three relays, which is the most he's ever competed in during his years on the team," Case coach Frank Michalowskl said.

Other top performances by Case were:

• The 400 freestyle relay of Arteaga, Helland, Ries and Moore was second in 3:16.60. Each swimmer swam a 50-freestyle leg twice.

• The 200 medley relay of Hendricks, Gain, Patil and Merrill was third (2:04.16).

• The 400 individual medley relay of Helland, Hendricks, Merrill and Patil was fourth (4:44.10).

• The 800 freestyle relay of Gain, Munagavalasa, Barnes-Sotelo and John Fisher was sixth (11:21.72).

Franklin won the meet with 158 points, Oak Creek was second with 156 and Case was third with 134. Park finished seventh (32).

PSC AQUATICS: The Prairie/St. Catherine's co-op team placed eighth in the Elkhorn Invitational with 60 points.

Timothy Peterson was the top point finisher for PSC Aquatics. The junior was sixth in the 100-meter breaststroke with a team-record time of 1:32.79 and eighth in the 200 medley relay (3:02.53).

Also setting a PSC record was Jerome Mattick in the 400 freestyle (7:04.46).

Sophomores Hemingway Fletcher and Brodin Sluis, who are new to the team this season, joined Peterson and Mattick to place ninth in the 400 freestyle relay (5:47.63).

Waukesha West/Mukwonago won the eighth-team meet with 518 points.

Girls basketball

CASE 71, ST. CATHERINE'S 53: The Eagles doubled their victory total from last season with this nonconference victory Saturday at Case.

Case, which was 3-5 in the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season, improved to 6-1.

Neveah Watson led the Eagles with 22 points while Olivia Spaulding added 15. Mariah Espinoza and Sydni Hill scored 11 each.

"This was the kind of game where a lot of players were able to contribute in key stretches," Case assistant coach Christopher Hood said. "Mariah got into early foul trouble an ended up with 11 points, but Olivia stepped up and contributed 15 points and nine rebounds.

"Brianna Bigelow was also a key player for us with eight rebounds and eight blocked shots, which helped keep Case keep its lead in the second half."

Camiria Sardin added four blocks, 10 rebounds and four points.

Heavenly Griffin led St. Catherine's (1-6) with 12 points. Angelina Ortiz added 10 and Kennedee Clark nine.

RACINE LUTHERAN 68, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 48: Ellie Jaramillo made five 3-point baskets, Sarah Strande made four and the Crusaders broke the game open in the second half in their Metro Classic Conference victory over the Lady Pacers at Somers.

Jaramillo had three of her 3s and 13 points overall in the second half as Racine Lutheran (4-3, 3-0 MCC) expanded on a 33-25 halftime score by outscoring Shoreland 35-23. Jaramillo finished with a game-high 19 points.

Strande had two 3-pointers and seven points in the second half, and Nevaiah Bell-Tenner also had seven points in the second half. Both finished with 15 points.

Freshman Julia Kellner gave the Crusaders four players in double figures, scoring 12 points.

The Lady Pacers (3-4, 0-2) were led by Shay Lange with 18 points and Amanda Heusterburg with 17.

TREMPER 56, HORLICK 44: Junior guard Aliana Brown scored 29 points in Tremper's Southeast Conference victory of Horlick in Kenosha.

Brown made two 3-pointers and went 13 for 19 from the free-throw line for the Trojans (1-4, 1-1 SEC).

"The Tremper girls worked hard," Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said. "I was impressed with how hard they played and hustled. Their leading scorer was their spark on both ends of the floor.

"Our girls made some good runs but came up short."

Horlick (0-6, 0-2) went just 6 for 24 from the free-throw line.

Vantaya Johnson led the Rebels with 22 points. Kambria Harrell added 11 points and Ameri Lawson had 10.

Boys basketball

OAKFIELD 43, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 41: The Hilltoppers led at halftime, expanded their lead in the second half and had a chance to beat the unbeaten Oaks, but Catholic Central couldn’t quite close the deal in a nonconference game Saturday at Oakfield.

The Hilltoppers (0-5) were ahead 17-16 at halftime and jumped out to a nine-point lead early in the second half, but Oakfield (4-0) rallied behind pressure defense and took a 41-38 lead with about a minute left, Catholic Central coach Steve Smith said.

Cal Miles tied the game shortly thereafter at 41-41 with a 3-point basket and the score remained the same until the Hilltoppers committed “an untimely and unnecessary foul” with 11 seconds left, Smith said.

The Oaks made both free throws to make it 43-41. Miles still had a chance to win the game, but a 3-pointer from the top of the key at the buzzer fell short.

Miles had a strong game, scoring 12 points, grabbing nine rebounds and holding Oakfield standout Grant Bass, who averages 20.3 points per game, to just two points.

“Cal Miles once again was outstanding,” Smith said.

Evan Krien led the Hilltoppers with 16 points on 6 of 12 shooting from the field and also grabbed seven rebounds, and point guard Danny Von Rabenau played well, Smith said.

Bart Bijl led the Oaks with 11 points and Luke Bijl added nine.

Wrestling

UNION GROVE: The Broncos got three top-three finishes and finished seventh overall out of 20 teams in the Bob Downing Scramble Saturday at Sun Prairie East.

Cooper Willis had the highest finish for Union Grove, going 4-1 and finishing second at 160 pounds.

The senior won his first two matches on pins, over Judah Sparkman of Madison LaFollette (2:59) in the quarterfinals and John Ruth of Oregon (1:05) in the semifinals.

In the championship match, Willis (11-1), ranked second at 160 pounds in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Wrestling Online state coaches poll, faced the top-ranked 160 wrestler in Division 2, unbeaten Braeden Scoles of Kewaskum (11-0), and suffered his first loss of the year on an 11-2 major decision.

Travis Moore (10-2) went 4-1 and finished third at 170, pinning Nathan Blaschke of Fennimore in 5:37 in the third-place match. In the semifinals, Moore lost a 3-2 decision to Benjamin Otto (7-1) of Brookfield Central.

Gianni Scacco (6-1) went 4-1 and finished third at 182 after pinning Oregon’s Tyler Wald in 1:46 minutes in the third-place match. Scacco’s first loss of the season came in the semifinals against Cameron Wolf (10-2) of Fennimore (pin in 2:38).

The Broncos also got top-six finishes by Cole Dummer (10-2) at 120 (fifth), Noah Petrick (9-3) at 152 (sixth) and Marshall Owen (5-7) at 285 (sixth).

Union Grove totaled 384 points. Fennimore won the meet with 715.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0