High schools: Shorthanded Park battles to the end in loss

The already shorthanded Park High School girls basketball team got even more shorthanded Wednesday when senior starting guard Ombriana Barkley was sick and couldn’t play against Greenfield.

The Panthers went out and still nearly got the job done.

Park got big nights from Alexis Betker and Adele Senzig, and played tenacious defense, but just came up short in a 75-67 nonconference loss to the Hustlin’ Hawks Wednesday at Greenfield.

The Panthers (1-3) were already without starting senior guard Azia Price, who sprained her ankle Tuesday, and junior reserve Alysa Woods because of injury. They played with just seven players and brought up a junior varsity player just in case.

But they still had Betker, a junior guard, who shot 11 of 26 from the field and finished with a team-high 26 points. All but nine of those points came in the second half. Senzig, a senior guard, was also solid, going 6 of 15 (3 of 7 from 3-point range) and contributing 18 points.

“Alexis kept us in the game and got hot in the second half,” Park coach Carey Palacios said. “Adele provided senior leadership and I was proud of their efforts.”