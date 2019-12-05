High schools: Shorthanded Park battles to the end in loss

The already shorthanded Park High School girls basketball team got even more shorthanded Wednesday when senior starting guard Ombriana Barkley was sick and couldn’t play against Greenfield.
The Panthers went out and still nearly got the job done.
Park got big nights from Alexis Betker and Adele Senzig, and played tenacious defense, but just came up short in a 75-67 nonconference loss to the Hustlin’ Hawks Wednesday at Greenfield.
The Panthers (1-3) were already without starting senior guard Azia Price, who sprained her ankle Tuesday, and junior reserve Alysa Woods because of injury. They played with just seven players and brought up a junior varsity player just in case.
But they still had Betker, a junior guard, who shot 11 of 26 from the field and finished with a team-high 26 points. All but nine of those points came in the second half. Senzig, a senior guard, was also solid, going 6 of 15 (3 of 7 from 3-point range) and contributing 18 points.
“Alexis kept us in the game and got hot in the second half,” Park coach Carey Palacios said. “Adele provided senior leadership and I was proud of their efforts.”
The defensive effort was also a factor in keeping the Panthers close. They had 14 steals, five each by Betker and Deja Price, Azia’s twin sister, and forced 28 turnovers. Betker had nine rebounds and her freshman sister, Grace, had 12 rebounds along with four assists.
The game was tied at 31-31 at halftime and Park was within four points late in the second half, but couldn’t close the gap.
“We had a couple mental lapses and we need to find a way to make free throws to close out games,” Palacios said.
The Panthers aren’t done yet this week. They have a game Friday against Franklin, their third game in four days.
Mya Neilon led Greenfield (3-1) with 31 points.
Boys basketball
FRANKLIN 73, PARK 50: The Panthers got off to a better start than their last game, but their inexperience still is showing early as they lost at Park Wednesday in their Southeast Conference opener.
Caleb Cornelius kept Park (0-2) in the game in the first half, scoring 10 of his 11 points before halftime, where the Panthers trailed 36-23.
“We made a lot of mental mistakes, too many turnovers and we didn’t rebound well,” Park coach Tray Allen said. “
Stevie Henderson took over in the second half for Park, scoring 12 of his team-high 14 points, but the Sabers (2-0, 1-0 SEC) were too much.
“We had more energy in the second half, but (Franklin) dominated the offensive and defensive glass,” Allen said.
Carter Capstran had 17 points and Elliott Harris had 16 for Franklin.
Wrestling
ST. CATHERINE’S/LUTHERAN/PRAIRIE 42, KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 24: The teams split the six contested matches, all on pins, but St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie received four forfeits for a season-opening Metro Classic Conference victory Wednesday at Kenosha.
Elijah Lafountain had the fastest pin of the night for SCLP, beating the Lancers’ Ian Vargas in 59 seconds at 170 pounds. Daniel Sanchez (138 pounds) pinned Benjamin Franklin in 3:04 and Traykiese Gillentine (220) pinned Dominic Zagra in 3:07.
Boys swimming
FRANKLIN 128, CASE 51: Joe Skantz had the only two victories for the Eagles in their Southeast Conference loss Tuesday at Franklin.
Skantz won the 50-yard freestyle in 23.50 seconds and won the 100 butterfly in 57.46. He also finished second as a member of the 400 freestyle relay (4:22.41).
Case sophomore diver Azaan McCray, who finished fifth at the WIAA Division 1 State Meet last season, finished a close second to the Sabers’ Adam St. John (251.20), scoring 243.50 points. St. John finished sixth at state last season.