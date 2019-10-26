The WIAA Division 2 first-round playoff game between Burlington and Lake Geneva Badger Friday was the exact opposite of the teams’ regular season meeting on Sept. 20.
Until the second half, that is.
The Demons kicked their offense into high gear after halftime, with junior running back Zach Wallace breaking free on three long touchdown runs, and Burlington rolled over the Badgers 33-7 at Burlington.
The Demons (8-2) will play Waterford (9-1) in the second round of the playoffs Friday at Waterford. The Wolverines, who beat Burlington 49-14 on Oct. 11 in Southern Lakes Conference action, beat South Milwaukee 38-0 in another first-round game Friday.
The last time Southern Lakes Conference foes Burlington and Badger (6-4) played each other, they combined for 77 points (Burlington won 40-37), 602 yards rushing and 903 yards of total offense, and 470 of those yards were on the ground by the Badgers.
Friday, there was just one touchdown scored in the entire first half, on a 1-yard run by Wallace just 3:41 into the game.
Demons coach Steve Tenhagen said his team’s defense was the reason the game stayed close.
“We just played outstanding defensively,” Tenhagen said. “We did a nice job controlling the line of scrimmage and the defense got six stops in the first half.”
The second half was all Burlington, more specifically Wallace.
Demons quarterback Dalton Damon began the second-half scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter, then Wallace took over, starting with a 70-yard touchdown run with 3:13 left in the third for a 20-0 Burlington lead.
Badger’s Cole Gabor-Pullen answered with 50 seconds left in the period with a 6-yard run, then the fourth quarter was the Zach Wallace Show. He ran 63 yards for a score on the first play of the fourth quarter and added a 79-yarder for a 33-7 Burlington lead with 6:43 left.
“We really got it going in the second half,” Tenhagen said. “Our offensive line did a nice job. On two of his runs, he was untouched. He obviously runs very well and he’s dangerous in space.”
In addition to limiting the Badgers’ triple-option running game — they had 216 yards rushing, led by Gabor-Pullen with 127 — the Demons intercepted Badger quarterback Grant DuMez four times, two by Ryan Koeppen. The second interception, where Koeppen read a post route late in the fourth quarter, effectively ended the game.
“When you get out in front against run-heavy teams, you make them do things they don’t regularly do and that’s the way to create turnovers,” Tenhagen said.
Tenhagen was especially pleased with Friday’s result considering Badger had beaten previously unbeaten Waterford 17-7 in its regular-season finale last week.
“(The Badgers) handled the game last week and they were playing very well,” Tenhagen said. “For us to come out and do what we did tonight, I couldn’t be more proud.
“It will be a big showdown with Waterford. We played them a couple years ago in the first round and came up a little short. We’ll get set and see what happens.”
WATERFORD 38, SOUTH MILWAUKEE 0: Behind a balanced offensive attack and sound defensive effort, the Wolverines won a WIAA Division 2 first-round game Friday at Waterford.
Waterford (9-1) got out to an early lead over the Rockets (6-4) when Dominic Miller ran for a 53-yard score. After a 22-yard field goal from Mike Durand, Trevor Hancock caught a 34-yard touchdown reception from Logan Martinson to give the Wolverines a 17-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Waterford continued to add to their advantage in the second quarter when Tanner Keller broke free for a 42-yard run.
Martinson threw a pair of touchdowns in the second half to help seal the victory for the Wolverines, including a 76-yarder to Hancock for his second touchdown reception of the game.
Offensively, the Wolverines had everything working as they accumulated 395 total yards of offense. Keller led the team in rushing with 12 carries for 133 yards and Miller was efficient, rushing for 87 yards on eight carries. While he only had seven passing attempts, Martinson made the most of his opportunities with five completions for 134 yards. Hancock led the team in receiving with 110.
“We were very balanced,” Waterford head coach Adam Bakken said. “We threw the ball the best that we had all year.”
On defense, Bakken complemented his unit for its tackling while keeping everything in front of them. South Milwaukee struggled to get anything going on the ground, rushing for only 19 yards, and they held the Rockets to 104 yards passing.
Waterford will host Burlington in the second round at 7 p.m. Friday.
Division 5
ST. CATHERINE'S 49, ST. JOHN'S MILITARY ACADEMY 6: The Angels scored early and often as they dominated the Lancers in a WIAA Division 5 first-round playoff game at Kenosha Bradford High School.
St. Catherine’s (9-1) dominated up front as it ran for 261 yards and gave quarterback Keenan Carter a lot of time to throw.
"The offensive line was outstanding tonight," Angels coach Dan Miller said. "They controlled the line of scrimmage and created some big holes for our backs to make some plays."
The duo of Carter and Isaiah Dodd took full advantage of the offensive line play. Dodd led the rushing attack with 112 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown. Carter filled the stat sheet, throwing for 136 yards and three touchdowns and added 85 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Miller also praised the play of senior receiver Cordell Clemon, who caught a 31-yard touchdown pass, his first of the season and of his career.
The Angels will host Cedar Grove-Belgium, which beat Oostburg 42-7 in another first-round game, at 7 p.m. Friday night at Bradford High School.
Division 7
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 10, RANDOLPH 7, OT: Playing in their third overtime game in the last four weeks, the Hilltoppers got a field goal from freshman kicker Christian Pedone and pulled out a upset victory over the Rockets in a WIAA Division 7 first-round playoff game Friday at Randolph.
Fifth-seeded Catholic Central (6-4) and fourth-seeded Randolph (7-2) were locked in a defensive battle as neither team could find the end zone until the fourth quarter.
"It was a struggle at the start of the game," Hilltoppers coach Tom Aldrich said. "We had some chances early, but some turnovers stopped our momentum. Our defense played great tonight."
Senior quarterback Brandon Pum broke the tie with a 1-yard touchdown run to give the Hilltoppers a late lead.
But the Rockets marched down the field and scored in the last few minutes to tie the game and send it to overtime.
In overtime, junior defensive back Neal McCourt stepped up in a big way for Catholic Central, coming off the edge and laying out to block a field goal and give his team the ball for its first possession of overtime.
After a big run by David Doerflinger got the Hilltoppers to the 10-yard line, Pedone came on and nailed a 21-yard field goal to end the game.
Doerflinger led the offense with 124 yards rushing on 31 carries, while Pum added 22 yards and his touchdown run, and passed for another 48 for the Hilltoppers, who beat both Whitefish Bay Dominican (Oct. 4) and Kenosha St. Joseph (Oct. 11) in overtime in Metro Classic Conference play.
In the second round, Catholic Central will face No. 1 seed Hilbert, which beat Rosholt 49-34 in another Division 7 first-round game, at 7 p.m. Friday at Hilbert.
Division 1
INDIAN TRAIL 17, CASE 9: The Eagles jumped out to an early 9-0 lead, but turnovers and penalties proved fatal in a WIAA Division 1 first-round playoff loss to the Hawks at Jaskwhich Stadium in Kenosha.
“We tried to sustain drives offensively, but kept shooting ourselves in the foot with mistakes,” Case coach Bryan Shredl said. “Even with all the mistakes, though, we were in the game until the very end.”
Kobe Brown got the scoring started for the Eagles (4-6) with a 74-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Lamaj Muhammad kicked a 21-yard field goal to bring the lead to 9-0.
The Hawks cut the deficit to 9-3 after a field goal in the second quarter, then took the lead in the third quarter on a 16-yard rushing touchdown by Josaiah Jackson and the ensuing extra point. Jackson sealed the game with a 6-yard touchdown run in the fourth.
Case outgained Indian Trail on offense (259 yards to the Hawks’ 187), but two fumbles and an interception, along with 114 penalty yards, proved too much to overcome. Brown led the team in rushing with 115 yards on 13 attempts and Brawner had 116 yards through the air on 11 of 18 passing and one interception. Nick Fugiasco had 56 yards receiving on two catches.
“Brown had some big runs and whenever he got to the edge he was very explosive,” Shredl said. “As far as a program, we made some big strides with the wins over Park and Horlick as well as making the playoffs.
“We accomplished a lot this season and we’re looking forward to what the future holds.”
Division 3
NEW BERLIN EISENHOWER 36, UNION GROVE 14: The Broncos couldn’t contain Lions’ running back Eli Hoelke, who ran for 206 yards and four touchdowns, in a WIAA Division 3 first-round playoff loss at New Berlin.
“They are a really good football team and, defensively, we struggled to stop the run game tonight,” Union Grove coach Craig McClelland said. “We had some chances to score early in the game, but we just couldn’t punch it in.”
The Broncos (4-6) fell into an early hole before scoring at the end of the second quarter to make it 21-7. They received the second-half kickoff and could have gotten it down to a one-score game, but the offense just couldn’t get into the end zone.
Union Grove allowed two more touchdowns, and a safety, to fall behind 36-7. Konnor Goetsch’s 36-yard touchdown run finished out the game for the Broncos.
Garret Foldy and Goetsch rushed for 86 yards on 12 attempts and 82 yards on 10 attempts, respectively. Quarterback Nash Wolf threw for 72 yards on 10 of 17 passing, with an interception, and Ryan Davis had 43 yards on three receptions.
“We had a strong senior group and we’re going to miss them,” McClelland said. “It was a tough start to the year but they stayed tough and stuck with it to the very end. We’re a really young team and to get them some playoff experience is huge. We’re looking forward to building off of this heading into next season.”
Boys volleyball
HORLICK 3, UNION GROVE 0: The Rebels got their playoff run started right as they defeated the Broncos 25-17, 25-15, 25-15 in a WIAA regional at Horlick.
Horlick (21-7-4), ranked 10th in the final Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association state poll of the season, rode a strong all-around offensive performance, which is exactly what coach Dana Marcinkus wanted to see.
"I was proud of the all-around effort the boys had and how they stuck to the game plan on the offensive side," Marcinkus said.
Mikey Tempesta led the offensive attack for the Rebels with 11 kills and Matt Barrientez had 35 assists. Joe Prudhom led the defense with 12 digs.
Horlick, seeded second in the sectional, will host sixth-seeded Kenosha Tremper in the sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Horlick. The Trojans rallied from a 0-2 deficit to upset third-seeded Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 12-25, 23-25, 28-26, 25-23, 15-3.
ST. CATHERINE’S/RACINE LUTHERAN 3, CASE 1: The Angels had a battle on their hands after the Eagles tied the match at a set apiece, but St. Catherine’s/Lutheran was able to hold off Case 25-20, 21-25, 25-18, 25-20 Friday in a WIAA regional at St. Catherine’s.
Angels head coach Kara Avery said her team had to overcome “a big hurdle” from earlier in the week, and did just that, especially in the final two sets.
“They came together as a team better than I ever could’ve asked for tonight,” Avery said. “Every single person contributed and they couldn’t find anyone to pick on because everyone was playing so well, or working so hard to help each other out.”
Evan Schuster led the Angels (9-10-5) with 21 kills, Grant May had 32 assists and Tye Ojala and Dazerien Hicks each had 13 digs.
While they were able to tie the match following by taking the second set, the Eagles (11-15-1) were unable to keep their momentum, coach Chris Falbo said.
Will Pucci had 11 kills, Alex Bodven had 17 assists and Quinn O’Brien had 14 digs to lead Case.
St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran, seeded fourth, will play No. 1 seed Kenosha Indian Trail in a sectional semifinal match at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kenosha. The Hawks beat Park 25-12, 25-12, 25-10 in another regional Friday at Kenosha.
BURLINGTON 3, WAUKESHA SOUTH 0: The fourth-seeded Demons started hot and finished strong, beating the fifth-seeded Blackshirts 25-9, 25-14, 25-22 in Friday's WIAA regional at Burlington.
Tyler Duesing led Burlington (27-9-2) with nine kills and three aces. David Paul had a team high 29 assists and Sam Lois had a team high 11 digs and tied Michael McGinley for the team-best with three blocks.
"These guys came together and played better than I've seen them play all year tonight," Burlington coach Michael Jones said. "Everything was working."
Burlington will travel to Waukesha Tuesday to play top-seeded Catholic Memorial at 7 p.m. in the sectional semifinal. The Crusaders finished the season ranked fifth in the final Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association poll.
KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 3, PARK 0: The Panthers saw their season end Friday, losing to Kenosha Indian Trail 25-12, 25-12, 25-10 in a WIAA regional match at Kenosha.
Park (0-20) fought hard throughout the match, Panthers coach Pete Leslie said, but could not keep up with the Hawks (24-10-3), who have been ranked in the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Association state poll at times during the season.
“We didn’t execute very well and they have a lot of talent,” said Leslie.
Leslie highlighted the performances of seniors Xavier Griffin and Tyler Huck for the match as well as the season as a whole. The Panthers gained a lot of experience this past year and look forward to a more veteran group next season, Leslie said.
