Ethan Woitach and the Fay brothers had daunting tasks ahead of them entering play on Friday at the WIAA State Individual Tennis Tournament at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
Woitach, a junior representing the combined St. Catherine's/Racine Lutheran high school team, went against the defending state champion Pablo Dale from Brookfield Academy in Division 2 and lost 6-1, 6-0.
Sam and Josh Fay, seniors at Waterford, played the No. 2-seeded doubles team in Division 1, Jake Stockhausen and Teddy Brodzinski from Milwaukee Marquette, and lost 6-1, 6-1.
"Ethan played hard and it was a really tough match," Angels' coach Dave Mooney said. "It was an outstanding season for him and we are all proud of how he competed. It's a great foundation to build on going into his senior year."
Woitach finished his season with a record of 10-8 and earned the first win at state for St. Catherine's/Lutheran since 2016. He defeated Catholic Memorial’s Paul Mrochinski 6-4, 6-3 in the first round on Thursday.
"To get the experience to play against a top-seeded player was huge for Ethan," Mooney said. "It's going to give him more confidence in his game, and if he keeps working hard, I know he can advance further next year at state."
The Fays finished the year 22-7 and Waterford coach Mike Schuster described the pair as two of the hardest workers he's coached. They defeated Manitowoc Lincoln’s Aidan Newberg and Jack Rotter 6-3, 3-6, 10-7 in the first round on Thursday.
"I'm really proud of them," Schuster said. "They came out and gave it their all and that's all I could really ask. They were great athletes for our program and they will certainly be missed next year.
"One of the things that I loved most about them was their willingness to take other positions on the team when needed," Schuster said. "They did a lot on their own to get better and they played the game the right way. They were great sports about it, whether they won or lost."
Girls soccer
MUSKEGO 10, PARK 0: The Panthers' season came to an end in a WIAA Division 1 regional final at Muskego.
Goalkeeper Samara Acosta played the first 45 minutes, made 11 saves and the Panthers (12-7-1) trailed 4-0 at halftime. Angel Guerra started the second half and made seven saves.
Park advanced to the regional final by beating city rival Horlick 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout after the two sides tied 7-7 in overtime on Tuesday.
"It was hard to bounce back from the energy of the last game we just played in," Park coach Matt Maletis said. "We had a lot of growth this season and I'm really proud of the girls. Winning a playoff game is a big accomplishment in itself and I know we will come back stronger next year."
Muskego will host Kenosha Tremper at 7 p.m. Thursday in a sectional semifinal.
"(Muskego) was a great team," Maletis said. "They work the ball really well and have the chance to go really far in the playoffs."
Baseball
Muskego defeated Wilmot 5-4 on Friday and will play Burlington in a Division 1 sectional semifinal next Tuesday at Kenosha Tremper.
The Demons, ranked No. 2 among Division 1 teams in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association poll, will play the Warriors at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The winner plays the winner of the 1 p.m. Waterford-Tremper game at 4 p.m. Tuesday for the sectional title and a berth in the WIAA state tournament.
