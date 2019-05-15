The St. Catherine’s High School boys track team might be small, but Evan Schuster and Guy Van Dis proved mighty on Wednesday.
Schuster and Van Dis each took gold in two events at the Metro Classic Conference meet at Martin Luther High School in Greendale.
Schuster won the 200-meter run in 22.30 seconds and the 400 in a conference-record time of 50.08 seconds. Schuster, a junior, also won both events at last season’s MCC meet on his way to qualifying for the WIAA Division 2 state track meet.
Van Dis, a senior, won the shot put with a throw of 45 feet, 9 inches, and the discus throw with a personal best 136-6.
“(Schuster and Van Dis) were our highlights tonight,” St. Catherine’s coach Tom Scheller said. “For how many kids we have it is difficult to be competitive in the overall standings. But individually we stepped up.”
The Angels’ 4x100 relay of Rashid Poole, Keenan Carter, Aleks Haeuser and Demarion Cobb placed third (47.47) as the team finished seventh in the nine-team meet with 61 points.
For Prairie, Jack Polzin won the high jump (6-0), while Quinton Stafford won the triple jump (40-1) and was second in the long jump (19-2). Vincent Guardiola placed second in the 3200 run (10:20.80).
The Hawks’ 4x200 relay of Francesco Quattrone, Will Gittens, Jason Frosch and Stafford placed third (1:37.77), as did the 4x800 relay (9:27.89) of Jack Lopez, Steve Savas, Sebby Babu and Guardiola (9:27.89).
Racine Lutheran won the 4x200 relay in 1:35.54 with Nolan Raus, Nathan Zawicki, Jaylen Houston and Luke Schmierer. Zawicki also placed third in the 110 hurdles (17.15). Josh Hess placed second in both the 100 (11.55) and 200 (23.46).
Catholic Central’s 4x200 relay of Nick Aldrich, Anthony Ricci, Gabe Stich and Payton Meinholz was second (1:35.85), while Alrich placed third in the 100 (11.70)
Shoreland Lutheran won the meet with 142 points. Prairie placed fourth (72), Racine Lutheran sixth (62) and Catholic Central ninth (35).
On the girls side, a slew of terrific results from the Klein sisters helped Catholic Central finish third with 87 points.
Elizabeth Klein ran on two winning relays, won the high jump (5-3) and placed third in the 200 (28.94). Julia Klein placed third in both the high jump (5-0) and triple jump (30-5).
Elizabeth and Julia ran legs on 4x100 relay (53.78) with Abigail Sheehan and their sister Emma Klein. Elizabeth, Julia and Emma Klein were also part of the winning 4x200 relay (1:54.17) along with Keira Hood-Miles.
The Lady Toppers were second in the 4x400 relay (4:30.18) with Hood-Miles, Maddy Von Rabenau, Morgan Ramsey and Ellie Nevin. They also placed third in the 4x800 relay (11:52.67) with Ramsey, Bernadette Frisch, Emma Antlfinger and Summer Peterson.
Racine Lutheran’s Caroline Strande placed second in the 800 run with a personal-best 2:37.16.
Prairie’s Marielle Banco placed third in both the 800 run (2:38.16) and 1600 run (5:46.69).
Shoreland Lutheran won the meet (183), while Racine Lutheran was seventh (35), Prairie eighth (33) and St. Catherine’s ninth (seven).
Softball
RACINE LUTHERAN 15, MARTIN LUTHER 3: The Crusaders clinched at least a share of the Metro Classic Conference championship with a 15-hit outing at Island Park in Racine.
Lutheran (17-4, 12-1 MCC) led 8-0 after three innings, then scored four runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth to end the game.
The Crusaders can win the outright MCC title if they beat Saint Thomas More on Friday. The Cavaliers (2-13, 1-12 MCC) are last in the conference standings.
It is the first time since 1979 that the Crusaders have been conference champions, according to Racine Lutheran coach Becky Demuth.
“I never would have guessed this at the start of the year,” Demuth said. “We have been slowly moving in the right direction. The little things add up. The hitting and fielding have improved a lot for us.”
Kat Schmierer pitched five innings and struck out 12 while walking one. Schmierer also went 2 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI. Lynnae Newell went 3 for 5 with two home runs and five RBIs. Alexis Peterson went 3 for 5 with two RBIs. And Sydney Hoover went 3 for 4 with three RBIs.
ST. CATHERINE’S 14, SAINT THOMAS MORE 4: Patience played a major role for the Angels as they won a Metro Classic Conference game at Roosevelt Park in Racine.
The Angels (11-9, 6-8 MCC) had seven hits and eight walks. Ashley Gerber went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs. Alexis Monosa went 1 for 3 with a walk and four RBIs. And Abigail Cook went 1 for 2 with three RBIs and reaching base twice after being hit by a pitch.
Summer DeGuire pitched five innings allowing six hits and striking out two.
“We don’t like to walk,” St. Catherine’s coach Keith Ruelle said. “We would much rather hit. But, hey, if it’s a bad pitch don’t swing at it. We would much rather be winning than losing that way.”
FRANKLIN 3, CASE 1: Fielding errors cost the Eagles in a Southeast Conference game at Case.
All runs between the Eagles (6-10, 4-10 SEC) and Sabers (11-4. 7-3) came in the fifth inning. Case committed four of their six errors in top of the inning, allowing the Sabers to score three runs.
Jenna Mudge drove in the Eagles’ run in the bottom of the fifth inning with an RBI single. The Eagles stranded eight runners on base in the loss. Jade Romanski pitched seven innings, allowing four hits, no walks, and striking out seven.
UNION GROVE 8, WATERFORD 4: After being held to one hit in a 4-1 loss to Westosha on Tuesday, the Broncos came out swinging and won a Southern Lakes Conference win at Waterford.
Union Grove (11-14, 8-6 SLC) scored single runs in the first, second and third innings before adding five more in the fourth. Angela Slattery went 2 for 4 with two doubles and three runs scored. Abby Boyle went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while McKayla Boyle went 2 for 3 with a run scored.
The Wolverines (11-11, 8-6) scored two runs in the second inning and added one run in the fourth and sixth. Grace Trautman went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Rylee Schaaf went 2 for 3 with a solo home run and scored three runs.
- On Tuesday, Waterford was unable to slow down Elkhorn’s offense in a 12-3 Southern Lakes Conference loss at Elkhorn.
The Wolverines led 1-0 after the first inning. But the Elks, ranked sixth among Division 1 teams by the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association, scored twice in the bottom of the second inning, six times in the third and four more in the fourth.
Brooke Walek collected half of the Wolverines hits by going 3 for 4 with a home run, two doubles and scored all three runs.
Girls soccer
RACINE LUTHERAN 3, MILWAUKEE CARMEN 1: Freshman Bella Jaramillo scored all three goals in a nonconference win at Milwaukee.
Jaramillo scored in the 10th minute off a corner kick by Lydia Sanchez, on a penalty kick in the 60th minute, and off an assist from Hayden Krause in the 80th minute.
Baseball
ST. CATHERINE’S 8, DOMINICAN 6: Noah Rogers came through at the plate and on the mound for the Angels, who came back and won a Metro Classic Conference game at Kapco Park in Milwaukee.
Rogers tripled in the sixth inning to drive in two and help St. Catherine’s (11-6, 7-4 MCC) score four runs to come back and take the lead. Rogers also threw 3⅔ innings of relief, striking out two and allowing one earned run.
Anthony Schiro, who singled in a run in the sixth, went 3 for 3 and scored three runs. Adam May also went 3 for 3 with a triple and drove in a run.
PARK 4, CASE 2: Caleb Anderson pitched the Panthers to victory in a Southeast Conference game at Horlick Field.
Anderson pitched five innings and allowed one hit to earn the Panthers’ first win of the year. For Park (1-20, 1-16 SEC), Andrew Kusters had a run-scoring double and Spencer Coe went 2 for 3.
- On Tuesday night, Case snapped a five-game losing streak with an 8-1 win over Park at Horlick Field.
The Eagles scored in all but the seventh inning behind seven hits. Daniel Hernandez went 2 for 3, drove in a run and scored two. Matt Friesema went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI. Lewis Malczewski doubled and drove in a run, while Nolan Hodgins also doubled.
Hodgins also pitched six innings allowing two hits and striking out seven.
Spencer Coe went 1 for 3 and drove in a run for the Panthers.
Boys tennis
TREMPER 4, PRAIRIE 3: The Hawks saw success in doubles but fell short in singles in a nonconference dual meet loss at Kenosha.
The Hawks’ No. 1 doubles team of Anthony and Gabe Babu defeated Ben Coss and Zach Spangler 6-2, 6-2. At No. 3 doubles, Daniel Dreifuerst and Quincy Eaton rallied to defeat Collin Mossman and Hunter Wellens 4-6, 6-3, 10-8.
At No. 3 singles, Kethan Bajaj defeated Michael States 6-4, 6-2.
WATERFORD 6, BIG FOOT 1: The Wolverines swept the doubles in straight sets and won a nonconference dual met at Waterford.
The No. 1 doubles duo of Sam and Josh Fay won 6-1, 6-1, while No. 3 doubles Drew and Jack DeGreef won 6-2, 6-2 for the Wolverines (12-4).
