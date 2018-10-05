McKenzie Sanchez dominated the competition Friday at the Nicolet Diving Invitational.
The Case High School senior diver totaled 482.10 points and won the title by 72 points over her closest rival, Alexis Wodia of Arrowhead, who totaled 410.10.
Eagles diving coach Dave Arvai was obviously pleased with Sanchez’s performance.
“McKenzie was consistent for us all day,” Arvai said. “She was able to remain positive all throughout and she definitely shone through for us.”
Case freshman Taylor Kaplan also was a bright spot, making the first round of cuts and finishing 29th (121.30).
“I’m really proud of our team, especially with Kaplan being able to make that first round of cuts as a freshman,” Arvai said. “Despite Sanchez missing some practice time with college searching recently, she definitely didn’t seem affected by it tonight.”
Sanchez will be tested next Friday, when Case competes in the West Bend Diving Invitational. Arvai said junior Av Osero of Neenah, the defending WIAA Division 1 champion, will be in the field. Sanchez finished second to Osero last year at state.
Horlick was led by Amaya Jerdee, who finished seventh with 334.35 points.
Boys soccer
PEWAUKEE 3, PRAIRIE 2: The Hawks battled but came up just short against the Pirates in a battle of state-ranked teams at a four-team tournament at Pewaukee.
Prairie (9-3-2), ranked third in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, came out very sloppy and were down quickly, according to coach Corey Oakland.
“We came out very flat in the first half and were down 2-0 early in the game,” Oakland said. “I challenged them at halftime to step up and get back into the game and they responded.”
Francesco Quattrone accepted the challenge and scored an early goal in the 48th minute to get the Hawks on the board.
Nick Hawkins added a goal five minutes later, in the 53rd minute, to tie the game and give Prairie momentum.
But a goal in the 55th minute by Pewaukee (15-2-2), ranked seventh in Division 2, gave it the lead for good.
The Hawks will play Waukesha Catholic Memorial at 9 a.m. Saturday.
MILWAUKEE SOUTH 2, PARK 1: Jonathan Muños tied the game at 1-1 for Park (1-11-1) in the 60th minute on a goal assisted by Alonzo Zertuche, but the Cardinals scored in the 80th minute to win a nonconference match at Pershing Park.
