High schools: Roundup for Jan. 7

It’s not a good idea for opponents of the Burlington High School boys basketball team to let Joey Berezowitz get revved up.

The Demons’ senior guard started fast and had 22 points in the first half against Waterford Tuesday, leading Burlington to a 69-60 victory in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Burlington.

“Joey got us off to a really good start,” Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz said.

Joey Berezowitz made three of his first four shots to spark the Demons (6-2, 6-1 SLC), who received votes in Division 2 in the first Associated Press poll of the season to an early lead. Burlington led 35-25 at halftime.

“We dug ourselves into a hole,” Waterford coach Nick Roeglin said. “Berezowitz shot the lights out and it took a while for us to get going.”

In the second half, the Wolverines (5-5, 3-3) came back behind hot shooting, cutting their deficit to four with just over five minutes left to play. The Demons were able to pull away, however, and closed out the game by going 16 of 25 from the free-throw line. They went 23 of 35 in the game.

Waterford went 7 of 11 from the line, all in the second half.