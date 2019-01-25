The Waterford High School girls basketball team maintained its perfect Southern Lakes Conference record on Friday night. But it required junior guard Katie Rohner making a game-winning shot with three seconds remaining for a 36-35 victory over Elkhorn at Waterford.
Rohner’s basket gave her 10 points to go along with four steals, two rebounds and two assists. The Elks called a timeout to draw up a play, but the Wolverines defended their final shot at the buzzer.
Waterford (12-3, 9-0 SLC) has won five straight following consecutive nonconference losses in mid-December.
The Wolverines trailed the Elks (11-5, 4-5) 13-11 at halftime and fell behind by as many as eight points (20-12) in the second half. But defense is what kept them in the game.
“We played the defense we always play,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. “But we had a lack of composure on offense.”
The Wolverines went 15 of 49 from the field. Kathleen Fitzgerald, who had a triple-double against the Elks on Dec. 14, was held to 2-of-10 shooting Friday, but the senior center made an impact defensively with 11 rebounds and six blocks.
Senior guard Emma Karpinski was held scoreless, but contributed six steals and four rebounds.
Junior forward Annie Benavides scored a game-high 13 points for the Wolverines with seven rebounds.
“(Our team) competes all of the time,” Brechtl said. “We’re short due to injury at guard and played tired tonight but, every time from the tipoff, these girls are ready to play. They compete.”
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 44, SAINT THOMAS MORE 40: To say the least, the Lady Toppers are progressing under second-year coach Joe Spierenburg. One year after going 7-17 overall and 2-14 in the Metro Classic Conference, Catholic Central improved to 11-5 and 5-5 with a victory at Milwaukee.
Emma Klein scored 22 points and the Lady Toppers were a force defensively in winning for the fifth time in their last six games. Catholic Central went 17 for 37 from the floor, including 8 for 21 from 3-point range, while Thomas More (6-10, 3-8 MCC) was just 13 for 33.
“The girls gutted one out on the road,” Spierenburg said. “I told them it was going to be a slugfest.
“We shot well, but it was really a testament to our defense. That’s where it started for us. That’s what we pride ourselves on.”
Elizabeth Klein, Emma’s sister, added seven points and a team-high four rebounds.
UNION GROVE 39, DELAVAN-DARIEN 34: Hailey Hoffman scored a game-high 13 points as the Broncos won a Southern Lakes Conference game at Union Grove.
It was a tale of two halves for Union Grove (10-7, 6-3 SLC). The Broncos started slow against the Comets (4-12, 2-7), coach Rob Domagalski said, and trailed 15-13 at halftime.
In the second half, Union Grove took a nine-point lead behind Hoffman, who scored seven points in the final 20 minutes. Hoffman, a senior forward, also had a team-high six rebounds and five steals.
“She played one of her best games of the year,” Domagalski said. “She did an outstanding job tonight. She has come a long way.”
Senior guard Angela Slattery added 10 points, four steals, three rebounds, and eight pass deflections.
The victory was Union Grove’s fourth straight and fifth in its last six games. The Broncos also defeated Delavan-Darien 53-46 Jan. 15 at Delavan.
LAKE GENEVA BADGER 69, BURLINGTON 35: Cora Anderson scored a team-high 12 points as the Demons lost a Southern Lakes Conference game at Lake Geneva.
The Demons (0-17, 0-9 SLC) fell behind 33-18 to the Badgers (11-5, 7-2) after the first half.
Anderson, a junior forward, scored seven of her 12 points in the opening half. Senior guard Caitlyn Matson scored nine points, while sophomore forward Cheyenne Matson added five points from the free-throw line.
“We had a great game,” Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said. “We were just a few little things away from making it a game. Cora Anderson is really starting to shine. She makes our offense go.”
Boys basketball
UNION GROVE 73, DELAVAN-DARIEN 48: Nate Koch had a game-high 20 points as the Broncos won a Southern Lakes Conference game at Union Grove.
Union Grove (6-9, 4-4 SLC) made seven 3-pointers in the first half to take a 36-28 lead. The Comets (0-13, 0-8) stayed in the game by going 12 of 15 from the free-throw line with the help of 12 first-half fouls by the Broncos.
“(Delavan-Darien) played a two-three zone that helped open up 3-point shots for us,” Pettit said. “But we were a little frustrated to not be up by more than we were due to the foul trouble.”
Koch, a senior guard, went 6 of 9 from the field with three 3-pointers while going 5 of 5 from the free-throw line. Senior guard Luke Hansel scored 13 points, shooting 5 of 6 from the field, and senior forward Dylan Mutchie made three 3-pointers and scored 11 points.
Koch scored 29 points in a 65-48 victory over Shorewood Monday.
“(Nate Koch) is turning into a heck of a player,” Pettit said. “He’s doing it for us on both sides of the ball, which has been awesome to see.”
BURLINGTON 59, BADGER 39: The Demons ended a four-game losing streak in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Lake Geneva. It was Burlington’s first victory since defeating Kenosha St. Joseph Dec. 28.
Burlington (8-7, 5-3 SLC) took a commanding 31-12 lead in the first half before playing the Badgers on even terms in the second half.
“We just kind of made a run the last six minutes,” Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz said. “We had an eight-, 10-, 12-point lead. Then at the six-minute mark, we were able to get transition points and some post touches to (Dylan) Runkel inside. He had a really nice first half.
“It all started with getting some stops defensively and creating some contested shots. They hit some 3s in the second half to keep them in it. But I thought the first half, we really set the tone.”
Runkel led Burlington with 16 points, Peyton O’Laughlin added 12 and Joey Berezowitz nine.
Kale Rodgers led Badger 3-9, 2-5 SLC) with 21 points.
ELKHORN 73, WATERFORD 45: Hunter Karpinski scored 12 points in the Wolverines’ Southern Lakes Conference loss at Waterford.
Cameron Glembin added eight points for Waterford (2-12, 1-7 SLC).
Luke Umnas led Elkhorn (13-2, 7-1 SLC) with 19 points.
Gymnastics
BURLINGTON CO-OP: Maddy Bronson won the vault, uneven bars, floor and all-around Thursday night to help the Demons win a dual meet at Whitewater, 140.975-120.975.
Bronson scored a 9.25 on vault, 9.5 on bars, 9.55 on floor, and 37.2 in the all-around.
