High schools: Rohner becomes Wolverines' all-time leading scorer in win

It didn’t take very long for there to be a new all-time scoring leader for the Waterford High School girls basketball team.

Senior guard Katie Rohner made history for the Wolverines as she became the school’s all-time leading scorer during their 50-37 victory over Shoreland Lutheran in a nonconference game at Somers.

Rohner passed Madison Blair’s record of 1,162 career points set in 2015, scoring 15 points to bring her to 1,168 points. Rohner was still in eighth grade when Blair broke the record.

But the four-year span is less than a fourth of the time it took between Blair's record and the previous record by Beth Greil set in 1985.

“Katie has been such a consistent scorer and weapon for us on offense all throughout her time as a player here,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said.

Rohner had 13 of her points — including all three of her 3-point baskets — in the first half and contributed to a strong defensive effort as the Wolverines (2-0) took a 28-12 lead at halftime. She and Mackenzie Stiewe each had four steals and Rohner had eight rebounds and two blocked shots in the game.

Annie Benavides had nine points and two others had six each.