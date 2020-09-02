High schools: Roberts, Manteufel led Union Grove girls golf to big win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the battle for girls golf supremacy in the Southern Lakes Conference, Union Grove High School took the lead on Wednesday.

At least for now.

Led by a sizzling 1-under par 35 from Norah Roberts, the Broncos carded a school-record nine-hole score of 167 and beat rival Westosha Central 167-173 at Brighton Dale Golf Links.

"This was a big win for us," said Union Grove coach Eric Swanson. "Westosha is a very good team, and we tend to struggle a little at Brighton Dale. But the girls came through with some clutch scores tonight."

Roberts led the way with a 35, her first sub-par round in high school competition, and the second-best nine hole score in school history, Swanson said.

"Norah was fantastic," Swanson said. "She was so steady. Her putting is really starting to come around and she is hitting the ball really well."

Veronica Parco had a 42, but played better than her score, Swanson said.

The pivotal score came from freshman Lexi Manteufel, who fired a 42. "We were tied after the first two groups and needed Lexi to beat a 48," Swanson said. "She came in with a fantastic score of 42. She continues to improve and has really been a huge addition as a freshman."