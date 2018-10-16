After losing five straight matches to end the regular season, Union Grove High School boys soccer coach Sean Jung gave his players some time off.
Boy, did it ever help.
The Broncos started the postseason in style, dominating Cudahy 10-0 in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal match at Union Grove.
“We did not end our regular season the way we wanted to after a great start,” Jung said. “So after our last loss, I gave the boys the weekend off and told them to relax and clear their minds from the game.”
It seemed to pay off as the Broncos (12-6-3) scored four goals in the first six minutes.
Sawyer Richardson started the scoring in the second minute, and added another in the fourth minute.
Logan Farrington scored the first of his three goals in the first half in the fourth minute to extend the lead to 5-0. Ricardo Farfan scored in the 42nd and 44th minute to make it 7-0 at halftime.
Farrington added his fourth goal in the 47th minute and Farfan ended the game in the 67th minute with his third goal of the match.
“We just came out very fast and played with a lot of confidence and got the job done,” Jung said.
The Broncos will host South Milwaukee game at 7 p.m. Saturday in the regional final.
WATERFORD 4, GREENFIELD 1: The Wolverines advanced to the next round after winning a Division 2 regional semifinal at Waterford. The Wolverines (13-9) will play at Wauwatosa West at 4 p.m. Saturday in the regional final.
WAUNAKEE 5, BURLINGTON 0: The Warriors shut out the Demons in a Division 2 regional semifnal at Waunakee. Burlington finished the season 4-11-1.
OAK CREEK 1, CASE 0: The Southeast Conference co-champion Eagles were stunned in their Division 1 regional semifinal at Case.
Oak Creek, seeded 13th in the regional, scored the match’s only goal in the 47th minute. For Case, seeded fourth in the regional, goalkeeper Chase Werner stopped five shots. The Eagles (9-5-4) had nine shots and a few opportunities to equalize, despite losing a player to red card with 10 minutes left in the match.
“It was a great season,” Case coach Gregg Anderle said. “Tonight wasn’t our best game of the year, and it’s disappointing to lose like this, but I’m proud of all that we accomplished.”
TREMPER 6, HORLICK 1: The Rebels’ season ended at the hands of a Southeast Conference rival in a Division 1 regional semifinal at Ameche Field in Kenosha.
Ramiro Garcia scored Horlick’s only goal in the 24th minute off a corner kick assist by Israel Duran. Horlick goalkeeper Zach Heiman had nine saves. The Rebels finished the season 3-11-2.
MILW. BRADLEY TECH 4, PARK 0: The Panthers season concluded in a Division 1 regional semifinal at Milwaukee.
Park finished the season 1-10-1. Bradley Tech is 14-0-2.
KENOSHA CHRISTIAN LIFE 3, RACINE LUTHERAN 1: The Crusaders’ season came to an end in a Division 4 regional quarterfinal at Kenosha.
The Eagles scored twice in the first half, but the Crusaders (0-13-1) answered in 75th minute with a goal from Austin Ortiz. Christian Life added another goal for the final margin of victory.
“We had a stretch where we had to forfeit several games,” Lutheran coach Peter Laboda said. “I don’t think our record was reflective of the season that we had, but we will move on and grow from our experience this year.”
Girls volleyball
ST. CATHERINE’S 3, CUDAHY 0: The Angels advanced to the next round of the playoffs after winning a Division 2 regional quarterfinal 25-13, 25-14, 25-13 at St. Catherine’s.
Sophie Wentorf had 10 kills, Abby Delsman added nine, while Leah Topp had 23 assists. The Angels (12-20) will play at Waukesha Catholic Memorial at 7 p.m. Thursday in the regional semifinals.
RACINE LUTHERAN 3, MILW. JUNEAU 0: The Crusaders dominated every part of a Division 3 regional quarterfinal, winning 25-8, 25-0, 25-6 at Racine Lutheran.
It marked the first time the Crusaders have ever shut out a team in a set, coach Becky Demuth said. Also, senior Jackie Kellner became the second player in school history to record 1,000 career kills.
Kellner reached the milestone with her second kill. She finished with 11 kills to give her 1,009 for her career.
“We played really well tonight, and everyone was very excited for Jackie and her amazing accomplishment,” Demuth said.
Madison Mohar served 12 aces, while Alexis Peterson added 15 assists. With the win, the Crusaders (22-13) will host Random Lake at 7 p.m. Thursday in the regional semifinals.
PRAIRIE 3, MILW. LIFELONG LEARNING 0: Jolie Larson had eight kills and 11 assists as the Hawks won a Division 3 regional quarterfinal 25-3, 25-4, 25-3 at Prairie.
Glori Campos served 10 aces while the Hawks as a team had 38 aces.
The Hawks (22-7) will play Whitefish Bay Dominican at 7 p.m. Thursday at Prairie in the regional semifinals.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, MADISON COUNTRY DAY 0: The Lady Toppers didn’t break too much of a sweat in dominating a Division 4 regional quarterfinal 25-3, 25-7, 25-4 at Burlington.
Grace Antlfinger served 15 aces and also had 14 digs. Sammie Seib had seven kills, while Elizabeth Klein had 16 assists and served four aces. Catholic Central will host Rio on at 7 p.m. Thursday in the regional semifinals.
Girls swimming
CASE 124, BRADFORD 54: Eagles diver McKenzie Sanchez set another pool record in a Southeast Conference dual meet win at Kenosha.
Sanchez, a senior, scored 304.95 points in winning the diving competition. She broke the previous Bradford pool record of 256.60 set by Park’s Rachel Margis in 2011.
Maya Frodl and Natalia Badillo both four events for the Eagles (3-2 SEC). Frodl won the 200-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke, and swam legs in the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.
Badillo won in the 500 freestyle in a personal-best 5:55.71, the 200 individual medley, was on the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
INDIAN TRAIL 123, HORLICK 59: The Rebels had several first place finishes in their Southeast Conference dual meet loss at Horlick.
Marlee Reischl won the 100-yard freestyle by .24 seconds in 1:00.41. Reischl was also a part of the winning 200-freestyle relay team along with Ally Spang, Liz Statman and Isabelle Buhler. The relay won in 1:55.98.
Buhler had a season-best time in winning the 500 freestyle (6:05.92), while Kinzie Reischl won the 100 butterfly (1:11.61).
OAK CREEK 132, PARK 45: The Panthers won the 200-yard medley relay in a Southeast Conference loss at Park.
The relay of Josie Bennett, Mikk Eisel, Tori Jones and Jada Tye finished in 2:18.42 for Park’s lone victory. Tye, Eisel Jones and Naja Jones placed second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:59.10) and Eisel was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:22.80).
