The track meets keep getting bigger, but Jay Jay Rankins-James keeps jumping higher.
The Case High School junior cleared 6 feet, 6 inches on Monday to win the high jump at the WIAA Division 1 regional track meet at Union Grove High School in a spirited competition that included some of the best jumpers in southeast Wisconsin.
The top four finishers in each event advance to Thursday’s sectional meet at Greenfield. And in the high jump, that meant several athletes who could have won the event in any other regional won’t be competing.
Horlick’s Darion Folsom was second at 6-6, while Case senior Greg Jenkins was third at 6-4. T.J. Fullilove from Kenosha Indian Trail took fourth at 6-2. Park’s Nobal Days was fifth at 6-0, and fellow Panther Isaiah Martin — who qualified for the Division 1 state meet last year — was sixth at 6-0.
“This was an insanely talented regional,” said Horlick coach Josh Slamka. “Darion had some real good looks at clearing 6-7. He’s getting there at the right time.”
Rankins-James also won the triple jump with a leap of 44-9½ and placed third in the long jump (20-7½). Jenkins placed second in the triple (44-4½) and fourth in the long jump (20-6½). Davonte Jackson won the 300-meter intermediate hurdles (41.77 seconds) and was fourth in the triple jump (41-11½) to help the Eagles finish second as team with 130 points. Indian Trail won the meet with 161.
Case’s 4x800 relay of Mike Vranak, Lucas Jackson, Jacob Becker and Michael Stapleman placed third (8:51.76), the 4x100 relay of Jalen Chaple, Dane Kerkman, JayVian Farr and Kobe Brown was third (44.34), and Jamill Lacy was fourth in the 110 hurdles (16.55). Mikey Cabaltera was second in the 800 (2:01.85), and Michael Wittke was fourth in the discus (118-7½).
Caden Desantiago (10-3) and Marcus Webber (9-6) qualified for the pole vault, finishing third and fourth, respectively, while Jeremy Freeman was second in the 400 (53.89) for Case.
Also for Horlick, the 4X200 relay of Folsom, Khalil McLain, Mike Weaver and Marty Bell won and set a school record (1:29.27), besting the old mark of 1:29.31 set in 1978, Slamka said. The relay’s time is also the fastest in the state so far.
Weaver also won the 110 hurdles in a personal-best 15.06.
The Rebels’ 4x100 relay of Folsom, McLain, Bell and Jaydin McNeal won in 42.83. Bell also won the 200 (22.47), while McNeal won the long jump (21-2) and was fourth in the 100 (11.33). Isaiah Hunter was third in the 400 (55.48)
For Park, Rashaad Henderson placed second in the 100 (11.18) and the 200 (22.57), while Gavin Hennessy was third in the 800 (2:02.21). Henderson and Hennessy ran legs on the 4x400 relay that placed fourth with Martin and Cameron Marshall in 3:32.55.
For Waterford, Tristan McNair and Jake Cheever went 1-2 in the pole vault, clearing 12 feet and 11 feet, respectively. Jonathan Zweifel placed second in the 110 hurdles (15.59), Brett Deschler was second in the discus (137-3) and Ian Schaal third (130-6½). Ian Williams was third in the 1600 (4:41.83). The 4x400 relay of Jared Furman, Owen Mehring, Adin Tyma and Dominic Miller was third (3:30.99). The 4x800 relay of Tyma, Michael Durand, Connor Zach and Ethan Reindl was fourth (8:56.06).
For Union Grove, Trae Ford was third in the shot put (40-8). Nathan Voge was fourth in the 1600 (4:42.27), Konner Goetsch was fourth in the 200 (23.35), and Hunter Reich was fourth in the 3200 (10:08.65).
On the girls side of the meet, Waterford continued its impressive season by winning six events and taking home its second consecutive regional title with 145.5 points. The Wolverines easily beat Indian Trail (121).
For the Wolverines, Jayda Obluck won three events: the 800 by almost two seconds (2:25.84), and as part of the 4x400 and 4x800 relays. Kelsey Radobicky ran a leg on 4x800 and won the 3,200 by almost six seconds (12:01.66). Also on the 4x800 (10:07.09) was Hannah Schroeder and Shaelyn Mullins. Also on the 4x400 (4:11.17) was Emma Karpinski, Olivia Busch and Julia Schroeder.
Karpinski also placed second in 200 (26.25) and ran a leg on the 4x100 relay that placed third (51.93) with Rachel Roth, Katie Rohner and Julia Schroeder. Busch also won the triple jump (35-7¼). Emily Nicholls was third in the 100 hurdles (15.70). Sydney Kaluzny was fourth (16.32) and fourth in the 300 hurdles (48.87). Victoria Evans was third in the 400 (1:03.74), while Abby Kaul was fourth in the shot put (32-1½) and Hannah Chart was fourth in the discus (90-8). Emily Williams was third in the high jump (5-0).
Alexie Strasser and Victoria Evans took the top two spots in the pole vault, going 8-3 and 7-6.
“Tonight our coaching staff was especially proud of our seniors,” said Waterford coach Michele Sittig. “Their leadership has been a key contributing factor in winning back-to-back regional championships.”
For Horlick, Amaya Jerdee won two events, running a leg on the 4x200 relay (1:45.10) with Jenna Turner, Makayla Rice and Kelonya Edwards; and the 300 hurdles (45.71). Rice also placed second in the 100 (15.47) and in the 300 hurdles (46.91). Edwards was fourth in the 200 (26.53). Olivia Pitrof was third in the 1,600 (5:45.76) and fourth in the 3,200 (12:21.46). Elizabeth Corona was third in the shot put (33-5).
“I think we did pretty well today considering how low our numbers are,” Horlick coach Sherrie Lawson said. “We are down to just four sprinters so it’s tough on the girls, but they competed out there and I’m excited to see what they do that at the next stage.”
For Park, Mya James won the 400 (1:01.96), while Jade Griffin won the high jump (5-1) and was fourth in the triple jump (33-½). Pearline Moss was second in the high jump (5-0), while Mariah Davis was third in the 100 (13.23).
Union Grove got a top-notch performance from Terra McMahon, who placed second in the 100 (13.00), third in the 200 (26.31) and third in the long jump (16-6¼). Katie Fruth won the shot put (41-7½) and the discus (102-7), while Payton Calouette won the 1600 (5:34.69). Erin Abbott was third in the pole vault (6-6).
For Case, Lourdes Wilson placed second in the shot put (34-4) and third in the discus (90-10). All four relays placed fourth: The 4x200 of Ariana Rabet, Jaylyn Farr, Gianna Short and Malahja Adkisson in 1:51.94; the 4x100 of Rabet, Farr, Short and Adkisson in 52.87; the 4x800 of Audrey Amaya, Stephanie Narciso, Ariella Arjon and Kaitlyn Francis in 10:39.96; and the 4x400 of Audrey Carillo, Emily Nelson, Lauren Finley and Francis in 4:20.11.
Adkisson also placed fourth in the long jump (15-10).
In the wheelchair competition, Horlick’s Gabi Berthiaume won the 1,600 (9:19.75), the 400 (2:20.10) and the shot put (11-0¼).
Boys tennis
DIVISION 3 PRAIRIE SUBSECTIONAL: Led by No. 1 singles player Pranav Bajaj, the Hawks advanced all four entries which could earn automatic berths to the state tennis tournament — No. 1 and No. 2 singles and No. 1 and No. 2 doubles — at Prairie.
St. Catherine’s-Lutheran sent two singles players to the sectionals.
The winners advance to Wednesday’s competition at Pleasant Valley Tennis Club in Jackson.
Bajaj recovered from a shaky start to beat Whitnall’s Peter Koch 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.
The senior improved to 16-12 after figuring out Koch’s hard serves and dynamic return game. “Koch is a super athlete and had a huge serve and a huge forehand,” said Prairie coach Nich Schafer. “I think it threw Pranav for a momentum loop.”
Koch started to make mistakes and Bajaj capitalized, winning the next two sets easily.
At No. 2 singles, Nick Ruffo, the No. 1 seed in the flight, easily won two matches and improved to 17-10 by beating Tyler Eberle of New Berlin West 6-1, 6-0, and Josh Hudson of Cudahy 6-2, 6-1.
At No. 1 doubles, Gabe Perez and Anthony Babu (11-8) defeated beat Nick Todryk and Jarod Todryk 6-3, 6-2.
At No. 2 doubles, JD Dreifuerst and Finn Chilsen (8-5) pulled off an upset, beating No. 2 seeded Mario Matteucci and Pierce Wenta of St. Joseph 6-3, 7-5. The Hawks’ team then beat Ivan Rijo and Jorge Castellanos of Saint Thomas More 6-1, 6-0.
For the Angels, Ethan Woitach (9-6) advanced in No. 1 singles by beating Jeff Schubring of Saint Thomas More 6-0, 6-3. At No. 2 singles, Sam French improved to 11-4 by beating Ryan Velaquez of St. Francis 6-1, 6-0, and Edwin Zazueta of Martin Luther 6-1, 6-3.
DIVISION 1 MUKWONAGO SUBSECTIONAL: Waterford advanced three entries and Burlington one at Mukwonago.
For the Wolverines, the No. 1 doubles duo of Sam and Josh Fay beat Noah Coleman and Ernie Dippold of Wilmot 6-2, 6-0. The twin brothers qualified for the state meet last season.
Also advancing was the No. 2 doubles team of Ethan Brannen and Isaiah Bergstedt, who defeated Tommy Hempel and Mickey Rewolinski of Union Grove 7-5, 6-4.
At No. 2 singles, Waterford’s Michael Bose moved on by beating Burlington’s Quinn Adamek 7-5, 6-3 at No. 2 singles.
For Burlington, Malik Tiedt advanced at No. 1 singles, beating Jason Splitberger of Waterford 6-4, 6-2.
“Malik gave us a little scare in the first set, was up 5-2 then gave up 2 games to make it 5-4, but that was it,” Demons coach Ken Savaglia said. “He closed the door on the match at that point.”
The winners advance to Wednesday’s sectional meet at Lake Geneva Badger.
DIVISION 1 TREMPER SUBSECTIONAL: Both Horlick and Case had one entrant advance to Wednesday’s sectional at Lake Geneva Badger.
For the Rebels, Aaron Antreassian defeated Case’s Henry Main 6-0, 6-3 to advance in No. 1 singles, while the Eagles’ No. 1 doubles duo of Jaxon Ford and Hubert Smielecki advanced by beating Garret Reynolds and Colton Soto of Westosha 6-2, 6-3.
Baseball
BURLINGTON 6, SUSSEX HAMILTON 1: The Demons tacked on four insurance runs in the seventh inning to win a nonconference game at Sussex.
Collin Degroot (2-1) fired five innings of one-run ball for Burlington (18-4), allowed three hits and struck out three. Jason Adams picked up his first save of the season and didn’t allow a hit over two innings of relief.
Kale Dietz went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and a walk and Dalton Damon went 2 for 3 with a run.
WATERFORD 12, FORT ATKINSON 5: The Wolverines scored seven runs in the eighth inning to win a nonconference game at Fort Atkinson.
Kyle Huckstorf went 3 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs for Waterford (11-13) Boyd Biggs went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and a run.
Andrew Chapman worked three scoreless innings of relief for the Wolverines, didn’t allow a hit and struck out two.
LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 12, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3: The LPs scored eight runs in the second inning to take control of a Metro Classic Conference game at Beaumont Field in Burlington.
Alex Kelly went 3 for 3 with two doubles, while Colton Kraus went 2 for 4, scored twice and drove in two runs for Luitheran-Prairie (11-8, 8-5 MCC). Tim Nelson went 2 for 5 and had 3 RBIs.
For the Hilltoppers, Brandon Pum went 2 for 4 and drove in a run, while Paul Nevin went 2 for 3.
MARTIN LUTHER 6, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Angels were limited to two hits in a Metro Classic Conference loss at Greendale.
Angels’ shortstop Logan Marino went 2 for 3 with a double and the rest of St. Catherine’s (11-7, 8-5 MCC) combined to go 0 for 20.
Martin Luther did most of its damage in the second inning, when it scored four runs off of Angels’ starting pitcher Noah Rogers.
OAK CREEK 16, PARK 3: Andrew Kusters went 2 for 2 with a double, but the Panthers lost a Southeast Conference game in five innings at Oak Creek.
Park (1-22, 1-17 SEC) scored two runs in the first, but committed five errors in the second and third innings when the Knights scored 15 runs and derailed Kusters’ strong work on the mound, said Park coach Tim Glidden. Noah Johnson doubled and drove in two for the Panthers.
Softball
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 18, HUSTISFORD 0: The Lady Toppers scored 17 runs in the first inning of their WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal at Congress Street Park in Burlington.
Christina Paleka went 2 for 2 with two runs scored, two RBIs and a walk. She also pitched all three innings for the Lady Toppers (11-9), gave up one hit and struck out four. Izzy Phillips added three hits and four RBIs.
Catholic Central will the winner of Tuesday’s regional semifinal between Oakfield and Cambria-Friesland in the regional final.
Soccer
PRAIRIE 8, ST. JOSEPH 1: Kate McPhee scored four goals and the Hawks won a Metro Classic Conference game against the defending WIAA Division 4 state champions at Ameche Field in Kenosha.
Prairie, ranked No. 1 in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, scored four goals in the first 25 minutes of the game. St. Joseph is ranked No. 6 in Division 4.
Maddy Yde scored in the fifth assisted by Jill Decker and 24th assisted by Brooke Foster, McPhee scored in the 14th unassisted, and Emma Fleming scored in the 15th assisted by Cate Patterson. Fleming followed that up with another unassisted goal in the 33rd minute and the Hawks (11-3-1, 6-0 MCC) led 5-1 at halftime.
“Our only blunder in the first half was an own goal,” Prairie coach Corey Oakland said. “Other than that, I thought we played great. We moved the ball around really well tonight and this was a good Kenosha team that we played.”
The second half was more of the same for the Hawks. McPhee scored in the 56th unassisted, the 63rd assisted by Patterson and the 75th unassisted.
Prairie goalkeeper Maggie Dreifuerst made two saves.
“I thought Kate was sensational tonight,” Oakland said. “Obviously the goals were great, but she was doing everything on the field for us and was a huge reason why we won.”
LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 4, ST. CATHERINE’S 3: The Angels charged back against the state-ranked Lightning. but lost a nonconference match in the final minutes at the Soccer Complex of Racine in Caledonia.
Lake Country, ranked fourth among Division 4 teams in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, scored three goals in the first 25 minutes and led 3-0 at halftime.
The Angels (7-9-1) tightened their defense in the second and scored three goals — one by Molly O’Regan and two by Sadie Gilbert — to equalize.
The Lightning (8-4) scored in the 88th minute to take the win. Angels goalkeeper Isabella Ramon made eight saves.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 10, MARTIN LUTHER 0: Julia Klein scored three goals in the Lady Toppers’ Metro Classic Conference win at Bushnell Park.
Also scoring for Catholic Central (6-3-2, 3-3-1 MCC) was Elizabeth Klein (two goals), Morgan Ramsey (two), Mia Sassano, Emma Klein and Rachel Czerwinski.
