High schools: Rampulla, Union Grove girls hold off Racine Lutheran

Rob Domagalski wasn't necessarily pleased with how his Union Grove High School girls basketball team played Wednesday afternoon.
Meanwhile, Steve Schaffer was quite happy by with what he saw from his Racine Lutheran team.
Nevertheless, Union Grove defeated Lutheran 61-47 in a nonconference game at Union Grove. Sophia Rampulla led the Broncos (8-1) with 15 points and nine rebounds. Angela Slattery added 11 points and Ava Domagalski 10.
Union Grove led 33-22 at halftime, but Rob Domagalski felt his players gave Lutheran (6-2) too many chances to stay close. The Crusaders went 14 for 20 from the free-throw line in the second half and were outscored just 28-26 during the final 18 minutes.
"I thought we bailed them out a little because we fouled them a lot," Rob Domagalski said. "They took advantage of the free-throw situation definitely in the second half to keep it close.
"We just couldn't get over the hump, which is a credit to them. They took advantage of some of the mistakes we made and their mindset is still what they had last year (when the Crusaders went 24-1). They lost (Caroline) Strande to graduation, but they still feel they should win every game."
Lutheran, which has lost two straight, was led by center Morgann Gardner, who had 16 points and nine rebounds. Sarah Strande, Caroline's sister, added a career-high 12 points.
For Shaffer, Lutheran's performance was a welcome departure from what he saw in the Crusaders' 66-53 loss to Wilmot Dec. 22.
"I thought we played better than we did last Tuesday," he said. "Grove is a very talented team and I thought, at times, we executed very well. We just need to be more consistent with our execution and understanding how to play the game."
BURLINGTON 50, ST. CATHERINE'S 48: Jordan Krause scored 16 points and the Demons edged St. Catherine's in this nonconference game at Burlington.
"It was a close game all the way," temporary Burlington coach Rod Stoughton said. "St. Cat's press gave us some problems, but our defense and rebounding kept us in the game.
Stoughton credited Krause with, "great defense, rebounding and leadership." Also leading the Demons (2-4) were Ella Clapp with eight points, and Brooke Wright and Bella Stoughton with six each.
Kennedee Clark led St. Catherine's (2-6) with12 points. Angelina Ortiz added 11 points and Natalie Pitts nine.
Boys basketball
ST. CATHERINE'S 71, BURLINGTON 51: Tyrese Hunter scored a game-high 24 points and the Angels extended their winning streak to 35 games with this nonconference victory at Burlington.
The Iowa State recruit went 10 for 15 from the floor and added five steals and five assists. The Angels (10-0) needed that performance because coach Nick Bennett found Burlington (5-2) to be an especially difficult challenge.
"They're very hard to guard," he said. "They've got two or three guys who are really good taking it to the basket, they've got two or three very good shooters and they've got interior players, so they're a very good offensive team. They present a lot of challenges.
"We did a solid job keeping them out of the paint, for the most part. The best thing we did was we got hands in shooters' faces."
Bennett singled out forward Jameer Barker, one of three returning starters from last year's 25-0 team, for his recent play. The 6-foot-2 Barker had 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals against Burlington (5-2).
"Jameer probably played his best game of the year," Bennett said. "He made some shots, he made good decisions and he's passing the ball very well right now, so Jameer's a complete ballplayer."
Also for St. Catherine's. Kamari McGee had 12 points and five assists and Calvin Hunter, Tyrese's cousin, scored 10 points.
Ethan Safar led Burlington with 14 points. Freshman Connor Roffers and Dane Kornely added 10 points and JR Lukenbill had nine.
UNION GROVE 80, HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 63: Tyson Skalecki went 3 for 4 from 3-point range and scored a game-high 23 points in the Broncos' nonconference victory over Milwaukee Heritage Christian at Union Grove.
Skalecki, a 6-5 junior forward, went 10 for 13 from the floor. He also grabbed eight rebounds.
"Offensively, I thought he played really well," Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said. "He shot 77% from the floor and I thought our guys did a nice job getting him the ball in spots where he could score."
The Broncos led by 30 points with about 10 minutes to play, but, as Pettit said, "We forgot to finish the game, started fouling and let them climb back into it."
Union Grove (3-5) had balanced scoring after Skalecki. Alex Johnson scored 12 points, Hayden Domagalski had nine and Jackson Barber and Kaden Pfeffer had eight each. Barber also had four steals.
Isaac Kallas led Heritage Christian with 19 points, all of which came in the second half.