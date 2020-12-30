High schools: Rampulla, Union Grove girls hold off Racine Lutheran

Rob Domagalski wasn't necessarily pleased with how his Union Grove High School girls basketball team played Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Steve Schaffer was quite happy by with what he saw from his Racine Lutheran team.

Nevertheless, Union Grove defeated Lutheran 61-47 in a nonconference game at Union Grove. Sophia Rampulla led the Broncos (8-1) with 15 points and nine rebounds. Angela Slattery added 11 points and Ava Domagalski 10.

Union Grove led 33-22 at halftime, but Rob Domagalski felt his players gave Lutheran (6-2) too many chances to stay close. The Crusaders went 14 for 20 from the free-throw line in the second half and were outscored just 28-26 during the final 18 minutes.

"I thought we bailed them out a little because we fouled them a lot," Rob Domagalski said. "They took advantage of the free-throw situation definitely in the second half to keep it close.

"We just couldn't get over the hump, which is a credit to them. They took advantage of some of the mistakes we made and their mindset is still what they had last year (when the Crusaders went 24-1). They lost (Caroline) Strande to graduation, but they still feel they should win every game."