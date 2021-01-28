High schools: Rally falls just short for Case boys

The Case High School boys basketball team is right on the verge of breaking out for its first victory of its truncated season.

Thursday’s Southeast Conference game against Kenosha Tremper was a good indicator of what the Eagles are capable of.

Case rallied from a 17-point halftime deficit to tie the game with about a minute left, but Tremper made a pair of free throws with three seconds left for a 77-75 victory at Kenosha.

It was the second two-point loss in as many days for Case (0-2 overall and SEC), which lost to Kenosha Bradford 68-66 on Wednesday.

Thursday, the Eagles trailed 48-31 at halftime and gradually cut into the deficit, coach Jake Berce said.

“We kept clawing our way back,” Berce said. “We pressed and pressed and used a full-court trap. For us to be right there, I’m proud of the guys.

“I’m not happy about the loss, but we’re going to improve.”

In the final 10 seconds, a foul was called on the Eagles and Tremper (3-1, 3-1) made both free throws for a 77-75 lead.

Case had a solid chance to send the game into overtime, Berce said, but two shot attempts in the final seconds were unsuccessful.