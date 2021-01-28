High schools: Rally falls just short for Case boys

The Case High School boys basketball team is right on the verge of breaking out for its first victory of its truncated season.
Thursday’s Southeast Conference game against Kenosha Tremper was a good indicator of what the Eagles are capable of.
Case rallied from a 17-point halftime deficit to tie the game with about a minute left, but Tremper made a pair of free throws with three seconds left for a 77-75 victory at Kenosha.
It was the second two-point loss in as many days for Case (0-2 overall and SEC), which lost to Kenosha Bradford 68-66 on Wednesday.
Thursday, the Eagles trailed 48-31 at halftime and gradually cut into the deficit, coach Jake Berce said.
“We kept clawing our way back,” Berce said. “We pressed and pressed and used a full-court trap. For us to be right there, I’m proud of the guys.
“I’m not happy about the loss, but we’re going to improve.”
In the final 10 seconds, a foul was called on the Eagles and Tremper (3-1, 3-1) made both free throws for a 77-75 lead.
Case had a solid chance to send the game into overtime, Berce said, but two shot attempts in the final seconds were unsuccessful.
“I called a couple timeouts (to set up a play) and we got a pass inside, but we missed two shots at the rim. A shot from the lane missed and a tip just rolled out.”
Berce is confident it won’t take long to get back into a playing rhythm.
“We definitely played our brand of basketball in the second half,” Berce said. “It may take a couple of weeks, but the kids fought and we got better.”
Amari Jedkins had 20 points to lead four Eagles in double figures. Terryon Brumby, who played most of the second half with four fouls, had 17, Yontae Bell had 13 and Adrian Bryant had 11.
Trey Cardona scored 27 points and Preston Chamberlain had 21 for the Trojans.
Girls basketball
WATERFORD 41, MILTON 32: Torie Loppnow scored a team-high 15 points and Emma Henningfeld grabbed 14 rebounds in a nonconference game at Waterford, the Wolverines' sixth straight victory.
Waterford (9-6) has won seven of its last eight games.
The Wolverines struggled offensively, going just 12 for 47 from the floor, including 4 for 14 from 3-point range. But a strong defense allowed Waterford to overcome that.
"Offensively, we were kind of in a little slow motion," Waterford coach Dena Brecht said. "We didn't execute very well, but what I told the girls after the game is I was so proud of them for continuing to play defense. They also did not shoot well, but I thought we made every possession difficult for them."
A big part of that, Brechtl said, was Henningfeld's rebounding.
"That's why they were one and done with a lot of possessions," she said. "She just made sure our defensive effort was fully applied by making that first rebound after they got a shot off."
Henningfeld scored six points. Meghan Schmidt had nine points, five rebounds and three assists.
No one reached double figures in scoring for Milton (1-9).
FRANKLIN 68, UNION GROVE 51: Facing Franklin and reigning Southeast Conference Player of the Year Olivia Rangel in a nonconference game at Union Grove, the Broncos lost for just the third time this season.
The Broncos (18-3) went just 19 for 60 from the floor, including 6 for 28 from 3-point range, Sydney Ludvigsen led Union Grove in scoring with 11 points whole Angela Slattery and Carolyn May had 10 each.
"They're a senior-dominated team and they're very good," Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. "And obviously that conference they play in is tough.
"We have to learn to match intensity and continue with that intensity throughout the game. They jumped on us early and it was a 10-point game for the remainder of the game. We need that momentum at the beginning when we're playing a high-caliber team."
Rangel scored 24 points for the Sabres (9-4).
BRADFORD 57, HORLICK 34: The Rebels finally got back on the court Thursday, exactly 11 months from the day of their final game of the 2019-20 season, and kept their Southeast Conference game against the Red Devils close in the first half at Kenosha.
Horlick (0-1 overall and SEC), which lost in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal on Feb. 28, trailed 20-17 at halftime, holding Bradford sophomore standout Nevaeh Thomas, who averaged 17.1 points per game as a freshman, to just four points.
However, Thomas got going in the second half, scoring 17 of her game-high 21 points to match the Rebels’ team total in the half.
Considering Horlick has had just seven practices, none of which have involved contact, coach Ambrial Sanders was pleased how her team performed.
“It felt so good to be back out there,” Sanders said. “The girls have worked hard and it takes time to jell.
“I told the girls ‘let’s have some fun and be happy we have the opportunity, because some don’t.’ I’m proud of the girls.”
Vantaya Johnson led the Rebels with nine points and also had eight rebounds. Jaylnn Golden had seven points and Kamya Mooney had four points and 11 rebounds.
Haley Christianson added 17 points for Bradford (3-3, 3-3).
INDIAN TRAIL 68, CASE 22: The Eagles' season started on a rough note in this Southeast Conference game at Kenosha.
Having been able to practice since only Jan. 19, Case fell behind 44-8 at halftime and never mounted a threat. Case coach Wally Booker said the limited practices were a factor, but also was disappointed in the effort he saw.
"They just walked all over us," Booker said. "It was just a lack of effort. If you're going to get beat, you should get beat playing hard. I don't think we played hard at all."
Sydni Hill led Case with eight points.
Kalina Winslow had 15 points and Adrianna Gonzalez had 13 for Indian Trail (3-2 overall and SEC).
ST. JOSEPH 61, PRAIRIE 58, OT: The Hawks played one of their best games of the season, coach Alan Mills said, and gave the Lancers a scare before losing a Metro Classic Conference game at Wind Point.
Prairie (3-17, 1-12 MCC) led 34-23 at halftime, but as has happened in many games this season, a rough stretch allowed St. Joseph (7-7, 7-6) to rally.
“We had a stretch where we turned the ball over too much,” Mills said. “We just panicked — they used a trapping zone, but we finally got our composure back.”
The Hawks tied the game at 48-48 with about a minute and a half left on a 3-point basket by junior Abby Decker. When the Lancers got the ball back, they went into a stall and Mills switched to a zone defense.
St. Joseph had a chance down the stretch, but Prairie focused on Jayden Hill, who finished with 25 points, and didn’t allow her a clean shot to send the game to overtime.
In the extra period, Prairie had the ball and a chance to tie the game in the final seconds, but the shot wouldn’t fall.
“We made the play we wanted at the end,” Mills said.
Four Hawks scored in double figures, led by sophomore Sophia Lawler with 20 points, including 6 of 13 shooting from 3-point range. Freshman Ava Collier-White had 16 points and four steals, and Decker and freshman Lily Jorgenson had 10 points each. Prairie went 13 of 35 from beyond the arc (37%).
Arianna Jenkins added 18 points and nine rebounds for the Lancers.
EAST TROY 49, BURLINGTON 30: The Demons had another slow start en route to a nonconference loss at Burlington.
Burlington (2-15) trailed 25-12 at halftime and “never really got going,” coach Kyle Foulke said. “We saw some good things to build on, but we need to start better. We played a better second half, but we gave up to many inside points.”