High schools: Radobicky leads Waterford to SLC Relays title

Kelsey Radobicky picked up where she left off Thursday.
The Waterford High School senior cross country runner had the best time in the field to lead the Wolverines to the girls title at the Southern Lakes Conference Relays held at the Burlington School Forest.
The defending and two-time All-Racine County Runner of the Year finished the 5,000-meter course in 20:06.3 and helped the team to a total time of 1:47:21.8, nearly two minutes faster than runner-up Lake Geneva Badger (1:49:16.4).
Freshman Molly Brever helped the Waterford cause as well, finishing with the fifth-best time, 21:19.1. A pair of sophomores, Matyson Schaal (21:55.1) and Mikayla Datka (21:59.5) broke the 22-minute mark.
Union Grove finished third in 1:51:45.4 and also had three runners under 22 minutes. Broncos sophomore Riley Kayler was second overall in 20:42.5 and freshman Lia Peterson (21:02.2) and senior Shannon Mulligan (21:25.7) also ran well.
Burlington was sixth (1:59:24.9), led by junior Marlee Nichols (21:55.6).
For the boys, Waterford had the top county finish, taking third in 1:30.04.8. Badger won the team title with a total time of 1:26:02.3.
Senior Connor Zach took third overall in 16:52.7 for the Wolverines.
Union Grove, which was fifth (1:32:11.4), was led by senior Marcus Johnson, who tied for fourth in 17:07.8.
Burlington (seventh, 1:47:51.8) was led by junior Tanner Sylvester (18:34.9).
CATHOLIC CENTRAL MEET: The Lady Toppers won their own four-team meet at Case Eagle Park in Rochester, led by a record-setting performance by Bernadette Frisch.
The junior finished the 5,000-meter course in school-record time of 20:37, also breaking the course record.
All five of Catholic Central’s scoring runners finished in the top 10 and the Lady Toppers totaled 24 points. Elsie Kmecak was second in 21:43, Morgan Ramsey fifth (23:16), Kaleigh Lynch sixth (23:31) and Anastassya Murphy 10th (24:27).
Racine Lutheran was third with 46 points, led by seventh-place Sarah Seils (23:52).
For the boys, Catholic Central and Lutheran had incomplete teams, but the Crusaders’ Brady Baranowski finished second in 20:26. The Hilltoppers’ top finisher was Luke Gillmore in fourth (20:51).
Girls swimming
BURLINGTON CO-OP 140, PRAIRIE/ST. CATHERINE’S 26: Morgan Dietzel and Hania Dahms each had four victories as the Demons beat PSC Aquatics in a Southern Lakes Conference meet Thursday at the Burlington Wellness Center.
Dietzel and Dahms were both on the winning 200 medley relay (2:19.78).
Dietzel also was on the winning 400 freestyle relay (4:06.13) and won the 200 individual medley (2:24.49) and the 100 backstroke (1:03.81).
Dahms was on the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:52.35) and also won the 50 freestyle (26.68) and the 100 freestyle (59.24).
The best finishes for PSC Aquatics were third places in the 200 freestyle relay (2:17.65) and the 400 freestyle relay (5:17.42). Two freshmen, Zoe D’Alessandro (200 freestyle relay) and Georgia Sweberg (400 freestyle relay) were the top point scorers for PSC.
Girls tennis
PRAIRIE 6, ST. CATHERINE’S/LUTHERAN 1: The Hawks swept doubles and beat the shorthanded Angels Thursday in a Metro Classic Conference meet at Meadowbrook Country Club.
Jaclyn Palmen and Lily Jorgenson of Prairie beat Natural Sanchez and Ceciala Alverez 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles. The other two doubles matches were won by default.
In singles, Tori Walker (No. 2) and Nareh Vartanian (No. 3) won their matches in straight sets for the Hawks, losing just two games between them. Prairie won No. 4 singles by default.
Kate Smith was the only winner for the Angels, rallying from a first-set loss to beat Molly Cookman 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.
Girls golf
UNION GROVE 169, BURLINGTON 230: The Broncos had two players break 40 and rolled to a Southern Lakes Conference victory at Browns Lake Golf Club in Burlington.
Norah Roberts shot a 3-over-par 38 on the front nine and Ali Torhorst shot a 39 as Union Grove came within two shots of the nine-hole school record it set last week.
Veronica Parco shot a 43 for the Broncos.
McKenzie Plitzuweit led the Demons with a 49.
