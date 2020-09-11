High schools: Radobicky leads Waterford to SLC Relays title

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kelsey Radobicky picked up where she left off Thursday.

The Waterford High School senior cross country runner had the best time in the field to lead the Wolverines to the girls title at the Southern Lakes Conference Relays held at the Burlington School Forest.

The defending and two-time All-Racine County Runner of the Year finished the 5,000-meter course in 20:06.3 and helped the team to a total time of 1:47:21.8, nearly two minutes faster than runner-up Lake Geneva Badger (1:49:16.4).

Freshman Molly Brever helped the Waterford cause as well, finishing with the fifth-best time, 21:19.1. A pair of sophomores, Matyson Schaal (21:55.1) and Mikayla Datka (21:59.5) broke the 22-minute mark.

Union Grove finished third in 1:51:45.4 and also had three runners under 22 minutes. Broncos sophomore Riley Kayler was second overall in 20:42.5 and freshman Lia Peterson (21:02.2) and senior Shannon Mulligan (21:25.7) also ran well.

Burlington was sixth (1:59:24.9), led by junior Marlee Nichols (21:55.6).

For the boys, Waterford had the top county finish, taking third in 1:30.04.8. Badger won the team title with a total time of 1:26:02.3.