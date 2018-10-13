Kelsey Radobicky and the Waterford High School girls cross country team both had a great day on Saturday.
Radobicky set a course record to win the Southern Lakes Conference meet at the Burlington School Forest and help the Wolverines win the team championship.
The sophomore covered the 5,000-meter course in 19:49.70. As a team, Waterford finished with 36 points.
“Kelsey continues to dominate for us,” said Waterford coach Nate Schreiber. “She continues to have great second halves of her runs and she really took over the race with the final half today.”
The Wolverines also had three other runners finish in the top 10: junior Jayda Obluck was fifth (21:01.22), junior Katelyn Puetz was eighth (21:58.89), and senior Kirsten Ranke was ninth (22:07.50).
“Everybody stepped up to the occasion today, with Kelsey winning it and Jayda coming in fifth and Katelyn and Kirsten had fantastic days today too,” Schreiber said.
Union Grove placed fifth with 138. The Broncos were led by sophomore Shannon Mulligan, who finished 16th in 22:52.27. Burlington was seventh (174), led by senior Kelsey Gelden, who finished 22nd (23:07.03).
On the boys side, Union Grove placed second with a score of 69. The Broncos had two runners finish in the top three: sophomore Hunter Reisch was second (17:10.52) and junior Kevin Hall was third (17:27.98).
Waterford was fourth with 111. Senior Ian Williams was fourth (17:29.42). Burlington finished seventh with 135, but Demons senior Kyle DeRosier won the race in 17:05.33.
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE: The Case boys and girls both finished fifth at Grant Park in South Milwaukee.
Senior Milo Altamirano led the boys, finishing fifth in 16:55.59. Sophomore Kaitlyn Francis led the girls, finishing eighth in 21:07.56.
Both Horlick boys and girls finished in seventh. Junior Olivia Pitrof placed sixth (20:58.90). For the boys, junior Steven Cannalte was 26th in 18:30.11.
Park boys finished in eighth (213), led by senior Gavin Hennessy, who finished 16th in 17:54.06. The Panther girls had an incomplete team and were led by junior Heaven Hartsfield, who finished 47th (23:30.87).
METRO CLASSIC CONFERENCE: Prairie senior Vincent Guardiola placed sixth on the UW-Parkside course to help the Hawks place third.
Guardiola covered the course in in 18:20.8. Racine Lutheran boys finished sixth with 144, led by sophomore Luke Schmierer, who finished 17th (19:47.0).
Both Catholic Central and St. Catherine’s boys had incomplete teams. For the Hilltoppers, junior Sam Henderson placed fifth (18:15.4). For the Angels, freshman Angel Aranda was 22nd (20:25.7).
The Lady Toppers finished in third with 88, led by freshman Morgan Ramsey’s eighth-place finish (22:28.7). Prairie was fourth with 93 as senior Marielle Banco placed fourth in 21:46.9.
Racine Lutheran was sixth. Senior Anna Janke was 17th (23:48.2). St. Catherine’s had an incomplete team and was led by sophomore Olivia Rincon. She finished 28th (26:06.2).
Girls volleyball
METRO CLASSIC CONFERENCE: Catholic Central continued their winning ways, pushing its winning streak up to 15 and taking home the conference tournament trophy.
The Lady Toppers, ranked sixth among Division 4 teams in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association poll, beat Dominican 25-21, 25-14, Racine Lutheran 27-26, 25-17, Saint Thomas More 25-19, 25-14 and Prairie 25-23, 25-21 in the championship match.
“We’ve been playing some really great volleyball for a while now and, even though we had some tough matches in the tournament today, we were able to get some big plays right when we needed them,” said Catholic Central coach Wayne Schultz.
The Lady Toppers (32-7) got 51 kills from Sammie Seib, eight aces from Ella Shaw, and 94 assists from Elizabeth Klein. Miriam Ward had five blocks and Grace Antlfinger 51 digs.
Prairie finished second, defeating Martin Luther 26-24, 25-10, St. Catherine’s 25-16, 23-25, 17-16 and St. Joseph 25-23, 25-22 before losing in the final.
“Obviously you always want to win, but we are very happy with how we played as a team today and proud with the way the girls were able to keep fighting until the end,” said Hawks coach Sarah Arndt.
For Prairie (20-7), Jolie Larson had 36 kills and 18 blocks. Katie Gumina had 57 assists, Emily Terry served nine aces and Jamie May had 68 digs.
Racine Lutheran finished fifth after defeating Dominican 25-11, 25-23, and losing to St. Joseph 25-22, 25-17 and Catholic Central. The Crusaders (19-13) were led by Jackie Kellner in kills (30) and blocks (four), Alexis Peterson in assists (49), Madison Mohar in aces (six) and Kendra Joubert in digs (26).
SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE: Burlington finished second in the eight-team event at Waterford.
The Wolverines defeating Waterford 25-10, 25-12 and Delavan-Darien 25-11, 25-6 before losing to Westosha Central in the championship match 19-25, 26-24, 15-13.
“We lost a tough championship to an aggressive Westosha Central team,” said Burlington coach Teri Little. “It’s disappointed that we weren’t able to execute in some pressure situations, but we’re looking to bounce back and focus on regional play beginning next week.”
The Demons (33-5) were led by Kaley Blake in aces (nine) and assists (53), Coley Haggard in kills (30), Grace Peyron in blocks (seven) and both Maddie Berezowitz and Sam Naber in digs (18).
Union Grove finished in third, defeating Wilmot 25-11, 25-15 and Waterford 25-17, 25-10 before losing to Westosha Central 25-21, 25-14.
For the Broncos, Karlee Lois had 35 assists, while Kelsey Henderson served eight aces and haad 23 digs. Hailey Hoffman had nine kills and Lainy Pettit had four blocks.
Waterford finished fourth, beating Badger 25-16, 25-19 and losing to Burlington and Union Grove. The Wolverines were led by Anna Shipley with six aces and 18 digs, Jenna Enea with 11 kills, and Aspyn Krygiel with 16 assists.
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE: At Park, Horlick went 1-2 at the eight-team tournament, defeating Park 25-19, 25-9 and losing to Oak Creek 25-15, 25-20 and Case 23-25, 25-15, 15-13.
For the Rebels (7-10), Ally Hanstedt had 16 kills, while Kelsey Jacobs had 41 assists, 23 dogs and served six aces.
Boys soccer
PRAIRIE 2, GREEN BAY
NOTRE DAME 0: For the second straight day in Green Bay, the Hawks toppled a state-ranked side.
Prairie, ranked third among Division 4 teams in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, scored two goals in the second half to push past Notre Dame, ranked seventh among Division 3 teams.
The Hawks (12-4-1) got goals from Jason Frosch off an assist by Gabe Perez in the 50th minute, and from Max Yde off an assist by Nick Hawkins in the 53rd.
Goalkeeper Devin Stoltenberg had four saves in the shutout.
On Friday night, the Hawks beat Green Bay Southwest 4-0. The Fighting Trojans were ranked ninth among Division 2 teams.
ST. CATHERINE’S 2, INDIAN TRAIL 1: The Angels lost their shutout in the 88th minute, but otherwise were in control of a nonconference match at SCORe in Caledonia.
St. Catherine’s (8-5-3), ranked fourth in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, dodged an early chance by the Hawks (12-7-2) when Angels junior goalkeeper Peyton Johnson made a save on a sinking corner kick to keep the score at 0-0.
“The ball was going down to the ground and it was hard to get to, but he deflected it out,” Angels coach Ben Lake said.
Senior forward Paul Serratos got St. Catherine’s on the scoreboard with an unassisted goal in the 30th minute, knocking in a ball that the Indian Trail was unable to clear.
The Angels scored again in the 60th minute on a corner kick that flicked in by junior midfielder Brock Naidl on a corner kick sent in by senior midfielder Christopher Duran.
Johnson finished with 11 saves, including two others from in close.
