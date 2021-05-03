High schools: Racine Lutheran wins second MCC mini-meet of season

The Racine Lutheran High School boys golf team is beginning to look like a dominating force in the Metro Classic Conference.
The Crusaders won their second straight MCC mini-meet by nearly 30 strokes, totaling 163 Monday at Meadowbrook Country Club in Mount Pleasant.
Prairie finished second with 192, 29 strokes back. St. Catherine’s had just two players and Catholic Central did not field a team.
In the first mini-meet of the season, on April 26, Lutheran, featuring all seniors, totaled 173 to beat Kenosha St. Joseph (201) by 28 shots.
The Crusaders took the top three individual spots Monday, led by Brady Wilks with an even-par 35 on the front nine at Meadowbrook. He was 2-over after five holes, but birdied the seventh and eighth holes.
Scooter Molbeck and Riley Gall each shot a 41 for Lutheran.
Prairie was led by Finn Peterson, who shot a 45 to tie for fourth among individuals. Ben Reynolds shot 47 and Andrew Schaefer shot 49 to finish in the top 10.
St. Catherine’s best score was by Harry Sosnay (67).
FALCON INVITATIONAL: Simon Graham and Zeb Braun combined for a 4-under-par 68 Monday to lead Union Grove to the championship of the six-team Falcon Invitational at the Club at Strawberry Creek in Kenosha.
Graham and Braun shot 4-under 32 on the front nine and even-par 36 on the back and the Broncos totaled 225 to finish eight shots ahead of runner-up Westosha Central (233).
Graham and Braun beat Josh Brogren and Nolan Garlock of Elkhorn (69) by one shot. Jacob Brown and David Barrera totaled 78 and Will Klaus and Nathan Beutel had 79 to round out Union Grove’s scoring.
Burlington finished fourth with 240, one shot behind third-place Elkhorn. David Stang and Owen Kramer totaled 73 to finish fourth.
WAUKESHA WEST INVITATIONAL: Waterford, Case and Horlick were among the teams affected by the weather Monday during the Waukesha West Invitational at The Legend of Merrill Hills.
The players were called off the course twice because of lightning, with many players within one or two holes of finishing after being pulled for the second and final time.
Case coach Jerry Kupper said those who didn’t finish were awarded pars on their final one or two holes to fill out their scores.
Waterford was tied for sixth after the second horn, led by Franklin Meyer with an 82 and Logen Hoshauer with an 84.
Case was eighth when play was stopped, with Sam Nolan leading the Eagles with an 84 and Brayden LoPiccolo adding an 86.