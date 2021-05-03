High schools: Racine Lutheran wins second MCC mini-meet of season

Graham and Braun shot 4-under 32 on the front nine and even-par 36 on the back and the Broncos totaled 225 to finish eight shots ahead of runner-up Westosha Central (233).

Graham and Braun beat Josh Brogren and Nolan Garlock of Elkhorn (69) by one shot. Jacob Brown and David Barrera totaled 78 and Will Klaus and Nathan Beutel had 79 to round out Union Grove’s scoring.

Burlington finished fourth with 240, one shot behind third-place Elkhorn. David Stang and Owen Kramer totaled 73 to finish fourth.

WAUKESHA WEST INVITATIONAL: Waterford, Case and Horlick were among the teams affected by the weather Monday during the Waukesha West Invitational at The Legend of Merrill Hills.

The players were called off the course twice because of lightning, with many players within one or two holes of finishing after being pulled for the second and final time.

Case coach Jerry Kupper said those who didn’t finish were awarded pars on their final one or two holes to fill out their scores.

Waterford was tied for sixth after the second horn, led by Franklin Meyer with an 82 and Logen Hoshauer with an 84.