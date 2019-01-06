The starters for the Racine Lutheran High School girls basketball team got plenty of rest Saturday.
The Crusaders raced to a 52-21 halftime lead and reserves played most of the second half as Lutheran beat Kenosha St. Joseph 70-26 in a Metro Classic Conference game at Lutheran.
Caroline Strande scored all of her 25 points in the first half and didn’t play at all in the second half for the Crusaders, (11-0, 5-0 MCC), ranked fourth in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association poll.
Alexis Peterson also had a strong game for Lutheran with 20 points, all but six in the first half.
"Alexis really stepped up and showed a lot of leadership last night," Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. "Not only offensively, but defensively and rebounding. She just overall had a very complete game."
The Crusaders outscored the Lancers 18-5 in the second half.
Katelyn Matrise led St. Joseph (3-7, 2-3) with 11 points and Elizabeth Alia added seven.
Wrestling
BURLINGTON: Zach Weiler, Cody Welker and Qwade Gehring each went 4-1 in the at The Clash XVII tournament Saturday at Rochester, Minn. The two-day tournament concluded Saturday.
After opening with a 46-21 victory over New Hampton, the Demons lost to Oak Park River Forest 56-16, Kearney 37-33, Huntley 51-20, Washington 50-23 and Bettendorf 37-31. While the competition was challenging, Burlington coach Jade Gribble like what he saw.
"I was impressed with how the kids wrestled," Gribble said. "You could see the progression throughout the weekend. Out kids are making adjustments and starting to get where they need to be."
Gehring, who moved from 182 pounds to 170 for this tournament, improved to 19-4 on the strength of two pins and a major decision.
Weiler (23-1 at 132 pounds) had three pins and a major decision. And Welker (14-2 at 138 pounds) had two pins and two major decisions.
-
Gymnastics
PAM BECK EMERALD INVITATIONAL: Maddy Bronson won two events and the all-around, and Malia Bronson had three third-place finishes to lead Burlington Co-op to second place in the annual meet at Waterford.
Maddy Bronson won the vault and uneven bars and totaled 36.75 in the all-around. Her best individual event score came on the the bars with a 9.5. She scored 9.35 on vault and also was fifth on floor exercise (9.1). The second-place all-arounder, Maggie Losch of Kenosha Combined, totaled 35.725.
Also for the Demons, who totaled 141.25 points, Malia Bronson was third on beam (9.375), floor (9.3) and all-around (35.025).
The top finish for Waterford, which was sixth (124.575), was ninth in all-around (32.2) by Alexie Strasser.
Franklin Co-op won the meet with 145.125.
Boys swimming
CASE: Freshman Azaan McCray, in his first high school meet, scored 445.90 points to finish second and lead the Eagles at the Bulldog Invitational at Cedarburg.
Case diving coach Jackie Turner said the scored was “astonishing for a freshman and an amazing score for a diver.”
Senior Jarek Hanna had a personal-best 351.80 and finished seventh for the Eagles.
Swimming results for Case were not available Saturday.
HORLICK: The Rebels had two top-six finishes and one near-miss at the two-day Rocket Invitational at South Milwaukee Friday and Saturday.
Led by Scotty Palmer’s two top-10 finishes, Horlick placed ninth of 12 teams with 87 points.
Palmer’s best finish came in the 100-yard breaststroke, taking fifth in 1:08.21, and he was also ninth in the 200 individual medley (2:21.72).
Horlick’s 400 freestyle relay of Palmer, Ben Adams, Austin Lentz and Joe Abel was sixth in 3:59.95 and Frank Christensen was seventh in diving (251.35).
Muskego won the meet with 446 points, led by Wind Lake resident Ben Gabbey, who won the 200 IM (2:04.63) and 100 breaststroke (59.51).
