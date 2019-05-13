The Racine Lutheran High School softball team and their bats are red hot right now.
The Crusaders collected 17 hits on Monday en route to a 19-9 Metro Classic Conference win over St. Catherine’s at Island Park in Racine. It was the 10th win in a row for Lutheran, ranked 10th among Division 4 teams in the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association poll, and the eighth game the team has scored more than 10 runs.
The Crusaders scored eights runs in the first inning and never looked back to improve to 15-4 overall and 11-1 in Metro Classic play.
“Another in the win column,” said Lutheran coach Becky Demuth. “Not always pretty, but we’re making wins happen.”
The Crusaders added two runs in the third inning and five in the fourth after the Angels (9-8, 4-7 MCC) had cut their deficit to 10-6.
Calla Bixler went 4 for 5 and drove in a run, while Alexis Peterson went 3 for 5 and drove in four. Sydney Hoover went 2 for 4 and drove in three. Kat Schmierer went 2 for 4 with a double and had five RBIs. She also pitched six innings and struck out 10.
“St. Cat’s came to hit the ball and that forced our defense to play,” Demuth said. “We struggled at times, but our bats and offense really stepped up.”
For the Angels, Ashley Gerber went 2 for 4 with a double and drove in three. Sam DeGuire went 2 for 4 with a triple and had three RBIs. On the mound, Gerber struck out seven and walked five.
“That first inning was tough because they scored eight runs with two outs,” St. Catherine’s coach Keith Ruelle said. “I was happy with the way we hit the ball, we just need to be better at closing out innings.”
CASE 10, GREENFIELD 0: Jade Romanski pitched five shutout innings and struck out 12 in the Eagles’ nonconference win at Greenfield.
Romanski also went 2 for 4 with two doubles, while Jenna Mudge went 3 for 4 with a home run and an RBI for Case (4-10).
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 15, SAINT THOMAS MORE 0: The Lady Toppers used an 11-run first inning to win a Metro Classic Conference game at Congress Street Field in Burlington.
Christina Paleka pitched three shutout innings for Catholic Central (9-8, 7-5 MCC) and also went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and an RBI. Erin Schwenn went 2 for 3, hit her first career home run and had two RBIs.
Soccer
PRAIRIE 9, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 1: Kate McPhee scored three goals in the first 20 minutes to help the state-ranked Hawks win a Metro Classic Conference match at Bushnell Park in Burlington.
McPhee scored in the 12th, 16th and 19th minutes, Libby Antonneau scored twice and Cate Patterson and Maddy Yde each found the net as Prairie (9-3-1, 5-0 MCC) led 7-0 at halftime.
“I was quite happy with our quick start,” said Hawks coach Corey Oakland. “Bushnell Park can sometimes be a tough place to play as it’s a small field, but after a few minutes, the girls adjusted well.”
Prairie, ranked No. 1 among Division 4 teams in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, added two more goals in the second half.
For the Lady Toppers (5-2, 2-2-1 MCC), Elizabeth Klein scored in the 89th minute.
ST. CATHERINE’S 9, DOMINICAN 0: The Angels scored early and often, dominating a Metro Classic Conference match at Uihlein Park in Milwaukee.
Sadie Gilbert and Molly O’Regan did the damage for the Angels (7-7-1, 5-2 MCC), combining to score seven goals in the first half. Gilbert had four, while O’Regan had three goals and three assists.
Goalkeeper Isabella Ramon made five saves.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 6, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: Freshman Sam Coolidge had 11 saves in the Metro Classic Conference loss at Pershing Park in Racine.
The Crusaders (4-8, 1-4 MCC) trailed 4-0 at half as Shoreland (8-6-1, 3-2-1 MCC) finished with 27 shots.
Baseball
BURLINGTON 4, TREMPER 3: A two-run fifth inning pushed the Demons ahead for good in a nonconference win at Beaumont Field in Burlington.
Collin DeGroot (1-1) threw five innings for the Demons (16-3), allowing two earned runs on five hits, striking out and walking one. Kale Dietz and Tucker Strommen each doubled and Dietz drove in a run. Tyler Duesing got his first save of the season after two scoreless innings, allowing one hit.
UNION GROVE 13, CASE 5: Down 5-4 in the fifth inning, the Broncos scored nine runs in the next two innings for a nonconference win at Union Grove.
For the Broncos (18-3), Nick Williams went 3 for 4 and scored three runs, TJ Manteufel went 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs, and Michael Jocius went 3 for 4 with a double. Luke Hansel had three RBIs and both Owen Erickson and Carson Lapointe doubled.
The Eagles (3-15) got multi-hit games from Jax Calverly, who went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, Colton Coca (2 for 4, two doubles, RBI) and Daniel Hernandez (2 for 4, RBI).
LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 16, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 6: The LPs batted around in a 7-run fourth inning to break open a Metro Classic Conference game at Horlick Field and win in six innings.
For Lutheran-Prairie (10-7, 7-4 MCC), Colton Kraus went 3 for 4 and drove in two runs, while Gabe Brandies went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBI. Tyler Hoover improved to 4-0 this season, going four innings and striking out two.
For Catholic Central, John Huffman went 2 for 3 and drove in two, while Brandon Pum doubled and drove in a run.
MARTIN LUTHER 6, ST. CATHERINE’S 2: The Angels sputtered on offense and lost a Metro Classic Conference game at Horlick Field.
Despite the rough hitting night, St. Catherine’s (10-6, 6-4 MCC) were down only 3-2 going into the seventh inning before the Spartans scored three runs in the top of the inning.
For the Angels, Bennett Spolar went 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI, while Noah Rogers went 2 for 4 and scored a run.
Boys golf
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE MINI-MEET: Ben Adams and Connor Vertz each shot a 40 as Horlick nearly pulled off an upset at Bristol Oaks Country Club.
The Rebels (169) were a stroke behind first-place Franklin (168) and had strong contributions from Adams, Vertz, Zach Romano (43), and Mike Cerney (46).
Case sophomore Brayden Lopiccolo shot a team-best 36 and was just a stroke shy of individually medaling. Kenosha Tremper’s Cameron Huss shot a meet-best 35. Case finished fifth overall (178).
Park freshman Alex Hutchinson shot a team-best 49 for the incomplete Panthers.
Boys tennis
HORLICK 7, PARK 0: The Rebels’ top three singles players didn’t lose a game in sweeping a Southeast Conference dual meet at Horlick.
No. 1 singles player Aaron Antreassian (15-8) beat Ben Granger 6-0, 6-0, No. 2 singles Sean Steinbach beat Dan Ruiz 6-0, 6-0 and No. 3 Owen Uebe defeated Isaac Wilson 6-0, 6-0.
EAST TROY 6, BURLINGTON 1: Jack Prund won the Demons’ only match at No. 4 singles in a nonconference dual meet at Burlington.
Prund defeated Ryan Knudson 6-1, 5-7, 11-9. Burlington’s No. 2 singles player Quinn Adamek lost both of his sets in a tiebreaker against Mac Dudkiewicz (7-6 (7), 7-6 (3)).
