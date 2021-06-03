High schools: Racine Lutheran softball team repeats as MCC champions

Losing a season to the COVID-19 pandemic obviously didn't hurt the Racine Lutheran High School softball team.
The Crusaders repeated as Metro Classic Conference champions Thursday afternoon with a 13-4 victory over Saint Thomas More in Milwaukee. They share the title with Greendale Martin Luther, which defeated Somers Shoreland Lutheran Thursday.
It marked the first time in program history that Lutheran won back-to-back conference championships. The MCC championship in 2019 was its first in 40 years.
"We had to work a little harder for this win, but it was well worth it because we are back-to-back conference champs," Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said.
Lutheran (16-3, 12-2 MCC) overcame two early deficits behind Kat Schmierer, Alexis Peterson and Jenna Beaudin, who combined for 10 RBIs. The Crusaders scored four runs in the fourth inning and five in the sixth.
Schmierer, the 2019 All-Racine County Player of the Year as a sophomore, drove in four runs. She also struck out 13 and walked three.
Peterson, a senior center fielder, went 4 for 5 with three RBIs. Beaudin, a freshman third baseman, drove in three runs.
Also leading the Crusaders were senior first baseman Sydney Hoover, who was 2 for 4 with an RBI, and senior shortstop Mac Burns, who was 2 for 3.
"Thomas More had some good defensive plays to stay in the game," Demuth said. "We were able to put some hits together and put up the runs in the fourth and sixth innings.
"Kay, Alexis, Mac and Hoover stepped up for us to get the win and be the first group to have back-to-back conference championships."
BURLINGTON 10, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 0: Megan Baumeister hit a two-run homer and the Demons made quick work of the Badgers in a Southern Lakes Conference game that lasted five innings in Burlington.
Kenna Kornely went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Kendra Baumeister had two hits and drove in a run. Molly Berezowitz also finished with two RBIs for Burlington (16-2 overall, 12-1 SLC), which scored six runs in the bottom of the second inning and four more in the third.
Morgan Klein and Kendall Kafar combined for the shutout.
Badger is 4-11 and 2-9 in the SLC.
UNION GROVE 7, WILMOT 5: The Broncos scored four runs in the first inning and grinded out a victory over the Panthers in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Wilmot.
McKayla Boyle and Allie McBryde each hit a home run and combined for three RBIs for Union Grove (12-7 overall, 7-5 SLC). Serafina Weist added two hits and drove in three runs.
The Broncos had 10 hits and three errors while Wilmot (8-9 overall, 6-5 SLC) had six hits and committed three errors.
WATERFORD 17, DELEVAN 0: The Wolverines scored 12 runs in the first inning to cruise past the Comets in a Southern Lakes Conference game that went three innings at Waterford.
Rylee Schaaf led Waterford (11-9 overall, 6-5 SLC), going 2 for 2 with a homer and four RBIs. Morgan Greil went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs and Kyra Schuerman drove in two runs.
Annika Ottson and Darby O’Dwyer combined to allow just three hits and struck out four of the 12 batters the Wolverines faced.
Delevan-Darien is 0-15 and 0-13 in the SLC.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 12, ST. CATHERINE'S 0: Four players each drove in two runs for the Lady Toppers in their Metro Classic Conference victory at Roosevelt Park in Racine.
Paige Kerkhoff, Autumn Weis, Claire Keeker and Cate Debell each had two RBIs for the Lady Toppers (12-6, 7-5 MCC). Weis also pitched a three-hitter and struck out 10 in six innings.
St. Catherine's (5-16, 2-10 MCC) was hindered by 10 errors. Aniesa Neave went 2 for 3 for the Angels. Summer DeGuire and Grace Liapis each hit a double.
Baseball
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 11, ST. CATHERINE’S 1: Calahan Miles went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and scored two runs for the Hilltoppers in this Metro Classic Conference game at Horlick Field.
Freshman left-hander Alex Vogt allowed four hits. He struck out four and walked three.
“We’re swinging the bats a bit better and everyone is putting the ball in play," Catholic Central coach Jim Friend said. "We didn’t give them many extra outs tonight and when we did, we were able to limit the damage to just one run.”
Also leading Catholic Central (3-13, 3-10 MCC) was Danny Von Rabenau, who went 2 for 2.
Daniel Sanchez was a bright spot for St. Catherine’s (1-16 overall, 1-12 MCC), going 2 for 2 with a walk.
SAINT THOMAS MORE 17, LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 7: The LPs pounded out 13 hits, but were hindered by four errors in this Metro Classic Conference loss in Milwaukee.
"Those four errors probably cost us seven runs," said Lutheran-Prairie coach Jeff Wilson, whose team was within 10-7 in the middle of the fifth inning.
Kody Krekling went 2 for 3 with a two-run homer — his third of the season — and three RBIs for the LPs (10-9, 7-6 MCC).
Other leaders for Lutheran-Prairie were Adam Langenfeld (3 for 3, one run), Kaden Crawford (2 for 3, two RBIs, one run) and Ben Tietyen (2 for 4, two runs).
OAK CREEK 9, CASE 2: The Knights scored seven runs in the first two innings to beat the Eagles in a Southeast Conference game at Case.
Case (4-15 overall, 4-13 SEC) managed just two hits against Oak Creek (17-4 overall, 14-3 SEC). Jax Calverly and Jordan Tunistra each had a single and scored a run. Alex Picciurro scored a run.
The Knights had 10 hits and struck out just once.
BRADFORD 10, PARK 4: Jacob Pederson went 2 for 2 with two RBIs in the Panthers' Southeast Conference loss Wednesday in Kenosha.
Ean Klemme and Caleb Andersen also had two hits for Park (1-15, 1-14 SEC).
Girls soccer
INDIAN TRAIL 5, PARK 2: The Hawks scored four goals in the second half to beat the Panthers in a Southeast Conference game at Kenosha Indian Trail.
Indian Trail (4-4-3 overall) led 1-0 at halftime. Park (9-5 overall) tied the score early in second half, but Indian Trail scored four more goals to pull away.
“We struggled to move the ball together,” Park coach Matt Maletis said. “That made it an uphill battle for us.”
Alexis Betker scored both of Park’s goals and Mikayla Smith assisted on both.
FRANKLIN 2, CASE 0: The Sabers shut out the Eagles and captured the Southeast Conference title at Case.
Playing in its third game in as many days, Case (2-5 overall) trailed 1-0 at the end of the first half. However, a strong Franklin (7-1 overall) defense kept the Eagles at bay all night. The Sabers scored their second goal of the evening in the second half.
Eagles coach Alexis Birkholz said her team played competitively, even while behind.
“We didn’t finish the offensive opportunities we had, but it was a fair match,” Birkholz said. “They took a lot of shots on us, but Megan Lambert had some amazing saves that kept us in the game.”