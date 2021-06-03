High schools: Racine Lutheran softball team repeats as MCC champions

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 11, ST. CATHERINE’S 1: Calahan Miles went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and scored two runs for the Hilltoppers in this Metro Classic Conference game at Horlick Field.

Freshman left-hander Alex Vogt allowed four hits. He struck out four and walked three.

“We’re swinging the bats a bit better and everyone is putting the ball in play," Catholic Central coach Jim Friend said. "We didn’t give them many extra outs tonight and when we did, we were able to limit the damage to just one run.”

Also leading Catholic Central (3-13, 3-10 MCC) was Danny Von Rabenau, who went 2 for 2.

Daniel Sanchez was a bright spot for St. Catherine’s (1-16 overall, 1-12 MCC), going 2 for 2 with a walk.

SAINT THOMAS MORE 17, LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 7: The LPs pounded out 13 hits, but were hindered by four errors in this Metro Classic Conference loss in Milwaukee.

"Those four errors probably cost us seven runs," said Lutheran-Prairie coach Jeff Wilson, whose team was within 10-7 in the middle of the fifth inning.

Kody Krekling went 2 for 3 with a two-run homer — his third of the season — and three RBIs for the LPs (10-9, 7-6 MCC).