The Racine Lutheran High School softball team, making its annual spring break trip to Tennessee, is off to a 1-2 start after its third game there Wednesday.
The Crusaders lost 10-0 in five innings to state-ranked Houston County of Erin, Tenn. Sophomore Kat Schmierer, who pitched a no-hitter Tuesday, allowed seven hits, struck out five and walked two. Lutheran committed six errors.
"This was a good game to learn from," Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said.
• The Crusaders got the season off to a strong start Tuesday, beating West Creek 20-0 and losing to Clarksville Academy 5-4 at Clarksville, Tenn.
Against West Creek, Schmierer pitched a six-inning no-hitter, striking out 13 and walking one. She helped herself with a double, triple and three RBIs and junior Lynnae Newell also went 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs. Freshmen Megan Walek and Mya Lequia each had two RBIs and sophomore Sydney Hoover went 3 for 5.
Against Clarksville, Schmierer allowed five hits and struck out nine, and sophomore Madison Mohar had two RBIs.
