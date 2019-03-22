Try 3 months for $3

The Racine Lutheran High School softball team finished their annual trip to Tennessee on a high note Friday.

Sophomore Kat Schmierer pitched a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts and no walks as the Crusaders beat Northwest 3-0 at Clarksville, Tenn.

Lutheran went 2-3 on the trip.

"This was a great finish to the week in Tennessee," Crusaders coach Becky Demuth said. "Kat pitched a great game and this was a strong way to finish a growing week."

Lutheran first baseman Sydney Hoover drove in two of Lutheran's runs and left fielder Megan Walek brought home the other. Freshman Mya Lequia went 2 for 3 with a double.  

Schmierer (2-3) finished the week with 44 strikeouts.

