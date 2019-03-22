The Racine Lutheran High School softball team finished their annual trip to Tennessee on a high note Friday.
Sophomore Kat Schmierer pitched a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts and no walks as the Crusaders beat Northwest 3-0 at Clarksville, Tenn.
Lutheran went 2-3 on the trip.
"This was a great finish to the week in Tennessee," Crusaders coach Becky Demuth said. "Kat pitched a great game and this was a strong way to finish a growing week."
Lutheran first baseman Sydney Hoover drove in two of Lutheran's runs and left fielder Megan Walek brought home the other. Freshman Mya Lequia went 2 for 3 with a double.
Schmierer (2-3) finished the week with 44 strikeouts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.