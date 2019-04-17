The Racine Lutheran High School softball team made quite an opening statement Wednesday.
The Crusaders scored nine runs in the first inning en route to a 19-2 Metro Classic Conference victory over St. Catherine's at Roosevelt Park.
The Crusaders (7-4, 4-1 MCC) went on to score a run in the third inning and nine in the fourth inning before the game ended.
“We came out hitting right away which set the tone for the game,” Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said.
Calla Bixler went 4 for 4 with two RBIs for the Crusaders, who totaled 14 hits. Alexis Peterson went 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs. Lynnae Newell and Megan Waleck each had three RBIs.
The Angels (5-4, 1-4 MCC) committed seven errors and allowed four walks. Four Lutheran players reached base after getting hit by a pitch.
Ashley Gerber went 2 for 2 with two triples, an RBI and a run. But the Angels were kept in check by Kathryn Schmierer, who allowed three hits and struck out 10 in four innings.
Baseball
ST. CATHERINE’S 15, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 1: Bennett Spolar pitched a complete game and drove in five runs in a Metro Classic Conference win at Beaumont Field in Burlington.
Spolar, allowed two hits, struck out six and walked five for the Angels (4-3, 1-3 MCC). The sophomore also went 2 for 4 with a double and scored a run.
Logan Marino and Zach Kaisler each had two RBIs for the Angels.
Cade Dirksmeyer scored the only run for Hilltoppers (3-4, 2-3) with a bases- loaded walk.
CASE 3, INDIAN TRAIL 0: Quality pitching gave the Eagles a needed boost in a Southeast Conference game at Kenosha, helping Case win for the first time this season.
Noah Hodgins pitched six innings for the Eagles (1-9, 1-7 SEC) and allowed one hit and a walk. He struck out six. Colton Coca entered in the seventh inning and struck out two to earn the save.
Leadoff hitter Jax Calverley went 3 for 4 and scored a run. Bryce Spaulding went 2 for 3 with a double. Alex Fraid, a freshman who was brought up from the junior varsity, went 1 for 3 with an RBI. And Erik Lehmann went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Girls soccer
PRAIRIE 10, MARTIN LUTHER 0: Prairie, playing just its third game of the season, rolled to a Metro Classic Conference victory at Prairie.
Cate Patterson and Kate McPhee each scored three goals and Patterson added two assists. The game, which featured coach Corey Oakland experimenting with several combinations, ended at the 81st minute when Prairie (1-1-1, 1-0 MCC) took a 10-0 lead.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 2, SAINT THOMAS MORE 1: Emma Klein scored two goals for the Lady Toppers in a Metro Classic Conference victory at Burlington.
Klein scored both goals for the Lady Toppers in the second half. Morgan Ramsey picked up an assist on Klein’s first goal. Klein scored her second goal unassisted.
The Cavaliers denied Sarah Naber a clean sheet in net for the Lady Toppers with a goal from Katarina Serrano.
Boys golf
METRO CLASSIC CONFERENCE MINI-MEET: Prairie placed first with a 183 in this nine-team mini-meet at Brighton Dale Links in Brighton.
Jake Reynolds, Thomas Bates and Ben Reynolds each shot a 45 for the Hawks.
David Voss shot a 41 and Scooter Molbeck added a 44 for Racine Lutheran, which was second with a 190.
Grant Wininger shot a 41 for St. Catherine’s, which was fifth with a 206. And Luke Sassano shot a 50 for Catholic Central, which was eighth with a 252.
Track & field
WILDCAT INVITATIONAL: The Racine Lutheran boys placed first and girls second on Tuesday night in a six-team meet at University School of Milwaukee.
Josh Hess won the 200 meters and Alex Schulz won the shot put.
On the girls side, Jayden Davis was first in the 300 hurdles. Kendra Joubert placed first in 100 hurdles.
