Racine Lutheran High School’s Caroline Strande etched her name in the school record book with authority on Thursday night.
The junior guard nearly had a quadruple-double and set the school record for most career points in a 79-28 nonconference win over Living Word Lutheran at Racine Lutheran.
Strande scored 30 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, had eight assists and nine steals. She has 1,135 career points, eclipsing the previous record of 1,111 held by Kelly Sorenson since 1998.
“I saw the potential in (Caroline) when she joined the team her freshman year,” Crusaders coach Steve Shaffer said. “She does everything so well and it’s crazy to think that she still has another year left to play with us.”
Morgann Gardner and Jayden Davis added 20 and 13 points respectively for the undefeated Crusaders (6-0).
“Jayden had the best game of her career with us tonight,” Shaffer said. “She was playing hard on both ends of the floor and it was great to see.”
The Crusaders will face their toughest challenge of the season Saturday against undefeated Metro Classic Conference opponent Shoreland Lutheran, which features standout senior guard Chelby Koker.
WATERFORD 51, WILMOT 41: The Wolverines used a 13-0 run in the second half to win a Southern Lakes Conference game at Waterford.
Katie Rohner got in early foul trouble for the Wolverines (5-1, 2-0 SLC), but still scored a team-high 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Kathleen Fitzgerald added 17 points, eight rebounds and six blocks.
“The offense got a little stagnant when Katie had to come off the floor,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. “We didn’t want to risk her picking a third foul in the first half so we sat her and got off to a great start in the second half.”
Boys basketball
HORLICK 95, MILWAUKEE RONALD REAGAN 56: Marquise Milton had a game-high 21 points in the Rebels’ nonconference victory at Horlick.
After leading by just six points at halftime, Horlick broke the game open in the second half by turning up the defensive intensity, said Rebels coach Jason Treutelaar.
“We were taking too many chances on defense in the first two quarters,” Treutelaar said. “I told them to keep their guy in front of them and it paid off in the second half.”
The Rebels (1-2) also made a season-high 17 3-pointers. Haden Sollman had a game-high five 3s.
Wrestling
PARK 49, KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 24: The Panthers opened with four consecutive pins and won a Southeast Conference dual meet at Park.
Angel Rodriguez, ranked 11th at 106 pounds in the initial Wisconsin Wrestling Online rankings, pinned Thalia Sullivan in 2:05. Joseph Mendoza, ranked 11th at 120, pinned Nick Schutz in 1:11.
“The kids battled hard,” Park coach Jon Burdick said. “We were wearing kids out and out-working them. That’s what we want to be doing.”
At 152, Marcellus Stills rallied for Park (2-0, 2-0 SEC) against Dalton Callow. Stills trailed by four points in the second period, but came back and won 18-12.
BURLINGTON 59, ELKHORN 12: The Demons won two matches between state-ranked wrestlers and rolled to a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet win at Elkhorn.
At 113 pounds, Burlington’s Jaden Bird — ranked fourth by Wisconsin Wrestling Online — defeated No. 2 ranked Payton Jacobson 6-4. At 160, Burlington’s Jake Skrundz, ranked No. 3, defeated ninth-ranked Colman Karl 8-2.
“We took it to them,” Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. “We were working to make things happen and dominated when we needed to.”
Also for the Demons (2-0 SLC), three injured wrestlers returned to action. Ben Stevenson (132), Max Ehlen (152) and Nathan Bousman (195) all won their matches.
UNION GROVE 44, BADGER 30: The Broncos had three pins, including one by freshman Gianni Scacco at 152 pounds, and won a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Union Grove.
Jon Sackman had the first pin of the match for Union Grove (3-3, 1-0 SLC), beating Clayton Larson in 4:27 at 138 pounds. Two matches later, Scacco pinned Kevin Borman in 3:47, and at 220, Barron Masi had the quickest pin for the Broncos, in 1:24 against Dalton Creighton.
Union Grove’s Gavin Hood beat Ron Didriksen 22-7 for a technical fall at 160 and Keith Storm-Voltz, ranked eighth at 195 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, won a 13-8 decision over Jimmy Stackpool.
“It was a good team effort,” Union Grove coach Andy Weis said.
FRANKLIN 51, CASE 28: Julian Cintron earned his third pin of the season at 145 pounds to improve to 4-2, but the Eagles lost a Southeast Conference dual meet at Franklin.
“I’m not totally disappointed, but we lost some matches I thought we could have won,” Case coach David Edwards said.
At 170, Cristian Servantez earned a pin, while Tim Rothen won a decision and improved to 4-1 at 160 for the Eagles (0-2 SEC).
