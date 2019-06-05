Kat Schmierer has been rewarded for her hard work this season.
The Racine Lutheran High School sophomore pitched the Crusaders' softball team to the Metro Classic Conference title this season and has been voted the MCC Player of the Year.
Joining her on the All-MCC first team were two of her teammates, senior Calla Bixler and sophomore Alexis Peterson.
Catholic Central had two first-team selections in juniors Christina Paleka and Izzy Phillips, and St. Catherine’s had one first-team selection, senior Ashley Gerber.
Earning second-team honors were senior Erin Schwenn and sophomore Morgan Dietzel of Catholic Central, and junior Lynnae Newell and sophomore Sydney Hoover of Racine Lutheran.
Honorable mention selections were Laine Dirksmeyer and Emme Weis from Catholic Central, Madison Mohar and McKenzie Burns from Lutheran and Sophie Wentorf and Abby Cook from St. Catherine’s.
ALL-SEC SOFTBALL: Four Racine County players were named to the All-Southeast Conference second team.
Case seniors Jenna Mudge and Jade Romanski, along with Eagles junior Lauren Waiss, earned second-team honors, as did Horlick junior Courtney DeRosia.
Horlick earned the SEC Sportsmanship Award.
Honorable mention selections were Marion Rother and Paige Thomas for Case, and Tricia Zimmerman and Dylan Zimmerman for Horlick; Park had none.
Boys tennis
ALL-MCC: Prairie had four selections and St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran had one on the All-Metro Classic Conference boys tennis team.
From Prairie, singles players Nick Ruffo and Kethan Bajaj, and the doubles team Anthony Babu and Finn Chilsen, earned first-team honors.
The Hawks’ doubles team of Quincy Eaton and Daniel Dreifuerst was on the second team, as was St. Catherine’s/Lutheran singles player Sam French.
