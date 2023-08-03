Racine Lutheran High School is pleased to announce the hiring of Ryan Michael as the head softball coach. Coach Michael has eight years of coaching experience. Most recently, he served as the head softball coach at Nicolet High School, where he guided the team through a regional finals appearance. Previously, he served as an assistant coach at Brookfield East High School and multiple softball organizations.

Coach Michael is an alumnus of RLHS, graduating in 2014. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication from Wisconsin Lutheran College, where he played baseball. He later coached baseball at Shorewood High School.

“Coach Michael returns to our school with knowledge, experience, and passion for the game,” said RLHS athletic director Steve Shaffer. “We are excited to have him as the new leader of our thriving softball program.”

Dave Burgess, RLHS executive director, added: “We are very blessed to have Ryan serve at RLHS. We are confident he will positively impact our students on the softball field.”

Coach Michael replaces Becky Demuth, who retired after serving as the head coach for 20 seasons. Demuth’s record as head coach was 257-183-2, and the teams achieved three Conference championships, four Regional championships, one Sectional championship, and one State runner-up.