High schools: Racine Lutheran girls rally to edge Dominican

The Racine Lutheran High School girls basketball team came together at the right time on the road Tuesday.

The Crusaders rallied from a nine-point deficit midway through the second half behind Caroline Strande and a renewed defensive effort for a 71-70 victory over Dominican in a Metro Classic Conference game at Whitefish Bay.

The victory kept Lutheran (5-0 MCC), ranked fourth in Division 4 in the Associated Press state girls poll, unbeaten at 11-0.

The game was tied 31-31 at halftime, but Crusaders coach Steve Shaffer didn’t feel his team was playing together like it should in the second half. With Lutheran trailing by nine points, he called a time out with just around six minutes left to get his players on the same page.

“I told them to relax and told them we had to start playing together,” Shaffer said. “It was a physical game and while we were pressing most of the night, we weren’t playing together. They weren’t making the extra pass or making the extra read.”

After that, the Crusaders started coming back. With Lutheran down by one point, Strande came off a screen and made a shot from the wing to put Lutheran up 70-69.