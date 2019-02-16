On a night when the Racine Lutheran High School girls basketball team had every reason to be dragging, they were instead in championship form.
Playing their fourth game in five days, the Crusaders (20-2, 14-2 MCC) won a share of the Metro Classic Conference championship by defeating Shoreland Lutheran 76-59 in a showdown at Somers. The Crusaders put themselves in this position by defeating Prairie Tuesday, Greendale Martin Luther Thursday and Catholic Central Friday.
It was Racine Lutheran’s first conference championship since 2008.
While Racine will be sharing the MCC championship with Shoreland, it will have the satisfaction of giving the Lady Pacers (19-2, 14-2 MCC) their only two conference losses this season.
“If we wouldn’t have had that hiccup in the middle of the season, we would have had it all to ourselves,” Racine coach Steve Shaffer said. “Wow, what a week — four games in five days playing the top of the conference.
“Probably not too many people would give this team a chance. One of our goals was to be conference champs and I said, ‘Girls, you still control that destination. It’s up to us.’
“As we went along during the week, yeah, we were tired, but we couldn’t use that as an excuse.”
And the Crusaders didn’t. Caroline Strande had 33 points, eight assists, five rebounds and three steals. She also guarded Chelby Koker, one of the leading scorers in state history, who scored 33 points, 22 in the first half.
Morgann Gardner had 18 points and eight rebounds and Jackie Kellner added 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Stepping up defensively was Alexis Peterson, who held Lauren Heathcock to eight points. In the first game against Shoreland this season, Heathcock scored 19.
Racine, which is the top seed and has a first-round bye for the WIAA Division 4 regional, will host either Palymra-Eagle or Horicon in a second-round game Friday, Feb. 22.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 53, ST. JOSEPH 35: At Burlington, the Lady Toppers were led by seniors Emma and Elizabeth Klein in a Metro Classic Conference victory on Senior Night.
“We played a really nice game, especially after playing less than 24 hours ago,” Catholic Central coach Joe Spierenburg said. “We were able to execute our game plan offensively today and did a great job driving to the lane.”
Emma Klein led the Lady Toppers (14-8, 8-8 MCC) with 22 points and six rebounds, and Elizabeth Klein was right behind her with 16 points. Fellow senior Ellie Nevin shot 100 percent from the field and totaled six points, and senior Erin Schwenn added two rebounds against the Lancers (5-16, 4-12).
“We had a strong performance by all of our seniors today,” Spierenburg said. “All of them have been great leaders for us and have truly helped our team grow over the course of the season.”
PRAIRIE 62, THOMAS MORE 36: Senior Jolie Larson dominated in the paint and was the driving force for the Hawks in a Metro Classic Conference victory at Milwaukee.
Larson led the Hawks (16-6, 11-5 MCC), playing their regular-season finale, with 25 points (10 of 13 from the field) and eight rebounds. Senior Brooke Foster had 19 points and three steals. Junior Andrea Palmen, sophomore Abby Decker, senior Jamie May and Larson had three assists each.
The Cavaliers finished 6-16 overall and 3-13 in the MCC.
Boys basketball
ST. CATHERINE’S 73, THOMAS MORE 38: Senior Azarien Stephens was on from beyond the arc for the Angels in a Metro Classic Conference victory at Milwaukee.
Stephens finished with 29 points, including seven 3-pointers, and shot 10 of 16 from the field.
“Stephens had one of his best shooting nights of his career,” St. Catherine’s coach Nick Bennett said. “He was shooting lights-out and, much more than that, he was also solid on the defensive side of the ball.”
Sophomore Kamari McGee had 14 points and junior Jermaine Tomlin had 11 points for the Angels (18-3, 14-1 MCC). Sophomore Tyrese Hunter had a team-high seven assists and senior Quinn Cafferty had six rebounds.
The Cavaliers are 9-12, 4-11 in the MCC.
RACINE LUTHERAN 63, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 58: The Crusaders bounced back from an eight-point halftime deficit with a 40-point second half to beat the Pacers in a Metro Classic Conference game at Somers.
“We struggled with guarding in the first half, but we went into the half with a new game plan and we were able to pull off the win,” Racine Lutheran coach Jeff Christensen said.
The Crusaders (10-10, 7-8 MCC) had a balanced attack offensively with four players scoring in double figures. Sophomore Brady Wilks had 18 points, sophomore Jackson Woodward had 15, senior Elijah Solis had 11 and senior Colton Kraus had 10. Sophomore Scooter Molbeck led Racine Lutheran with seven rebounds.
“It was a really gutsy performance by the guys tonight,” Christensen said. “We were able to hang in there and get the win.”
The Pacers are 5-15, 1-14 in the MCC.
Wrestling
CATHOLIC CENTRAL: Freshman Henry Amborn is the lone Hilltopper to be moving on to Division 3 competition at the WIAA State Individual Tournament after winning the 120-pound weight class at the Division 3 Dodgeland Sectional.
“Amborn wrestled very well today,” Catholic Central coach Jim Friend said. “He matched up against some top Division 3 wrestlers, wrestled very smartly, and was able to come out on top,”
Amborn (7-2) started off with a pin in 5:54 over Kyle Conrad of Southern Door, an honorable mention by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, he pinned another honorable mention in Cael Large of Ozaukee in 2:36 and ended off the first-place match with a 7-3 decision over Cael Erickson of Cedar Grove-Belgium, ranked eighth.
“If he keeps wrestling the way he did today he definitely could be on the podium at state,” Friend said.
