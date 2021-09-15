High schools: Racine Lutheran gets historic win against St. Catherine's

The Racine Lutheran High School boys soccer team is off to its best start in six years, and Wednesday, the Crusaders added another notch to their belt.
Lutheran scored the only goal of its Metro Classic Conference match against St. Catherine’s in the 60th minute and beat the Angels 1-0 at Pritchard Park.
It was the first time since the Lutheran program’s inception that the Crusaders have beaten St. Catherine's in soccer, according to Lutheran athletic director Jason Block.
The match was scoreless at the half, then Lutheran (5-4, 1-1 MCC) finally broke through midway through the second half.
After what Crusaders coach Peter LaBoda called “a great buildup through the midfield,” senior forward Josh Sanchez received a ball from freshman midfielder Vincent Marani at the corner of the 18-yard box and Sanchez hit the ball over the head of Angels goalkeeper Pedro Serratos.
“We played it wide, Josh Sanchez made a run to the corner of the box and (Marani) found him,” LaBoda said.
The shot was one of just two quality shots on goal by Lutheran. Aside from that burst, St. Catherine’s (2-5, 0-2) dominated play, LaBoda said.
“They had us on our heels,” he said. “We stuck with them in the first half, but they had the better of play in the second half. We bent, but didn’t break, and our kids’ efforts were off the charts.”
Crusaders senior goalkeeper John Hansen helped preserve the shutout, making one kick save on a ball headed toward the corner of the net and stopping another solid attempt by the Angels.
“John Hansen had two great saves (he finished with 12 saves) and our back four (seniors Nehemiah Falaschi and Tyler Zurawski, juniors Logan Schoff and Ian Voss) played phenomenal all match long,” LaBoda said.
St. Catherine’s coach Ben Lake said his team was just unable to take advantage of its chances.
“We gave ourselves good situations to score in, but we didn’t create enough opportunities,” Lake said.
Serratos had to make just one save.
Lutheran is off to its best start since 2015, when it won its first five matches and finished 7-9-2. The Crusaders have three one-goal losses to the Angels over the past 11 years — a 3-2 loss last year and 2-1 losses in 2014 and 2015.
PRAIRIE 1, MARTIN LUTHER 0: Daniel Bravo’s penalty kick in the 71st minute was the difference for the Hawks in a Metro Classic Conference victory at Greendale.
Prairie (3-0-2) took 18 shots and held the Spartans to one. Goalkeeper Devin Stoltenberg made one save and posted the shutout.
The Hawks were playing for the first time in almost a week and perhaps needed to shake off some rust in the first half, said coach Corey Oakland.
“I thought we played an outstanding second half,” he said. “We established clear dominance and put constant pressure on their goal. We were particularly good attacking through our width, and created a number of great scoring chances, but credit goes to Martin Luther for making every opportunity difficult.”
The Spartans’ aggressiveness cost them when they fouled Bravo in the box and converted the ensuing penalty kick.
Boys volleyball
CASE 3, KENOSHA BRADFORD/REUTHER 0: The Eagles (3-2, 1-1 Southeast Conference) earned their first Southeast Conference victory of the season with a 25-9, 25-12, 25-9 sweep at Kenosha.
OAK CREEK 3, PARK 0: The Panthers are showing signs of improvement, coach Pete Leslie said, and played better Wednesday in a 25-16, 25-15, 25-22 Southeast Conference loss at Park.
Leslie, who has added several players to his roster in the last week, said Park (0-2 overall and SEC) is starting to settle in to his system and play a little more in sync.
“We’re getting more comfortable with our passing and we played better defense,” Leslie said. “We had a lot less unforced errors, but we still have a ways to go.”
Logan Michna and Braden Roushia each had four kills and Jamier Pratt had 12 assists to lead the Panthers.
Oak Creek is 3-0 in the SEC and 5-6 overall.
FRANKLIN 3, HORLICK 0: The Rebels (3-7, 1-2 Southeast Conference) were swept by the Sabers 25-16, 25-22, 25-23 in an SEC match Wednesday at Franklin.
Girls volleyball
BURLINGTON 3, WILMOT 0: The Demons had a hitting percentage of .406 and spread the wealth around Tuesday in a 25-13, 25-10, 25-17 Southern Lakes Conference victory at Wilmot.
Burlington had 35 kills and just seven errors in 69 total attacks, and four players had at least five kills. Caitlyn Flees had nine kills and hit .667, Abby Alan had six kills (.500) and Lydia Biggin and Morgan Klein had five each.
Ella Safar (19) and Graelen Kwiatkowski (10) combined for 29 assists and Brianna Morris, Safar, Fiona McDermit and Molly Berezowitz had four digs each.
Girls golf
UNION GROVE 175, WILMOT 208: Norah Roberts shot a 40 to earn medalist honors and the Broncos’ top four players shot 47 or better in a Southern Lakes Conference victory Tuesday at Twin Lakes Country Club.
Roberts, a junior, had a pair of double bogeys sandwiched around two birdies during her round.
Ali Torhorst shot a 42, Allie McBryde had a 46 and Lexi Manteufel had a 47 for Union Grove.
Payton Morton led the Panthers with a 44.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 165, BURLINGTON 200: Kendall Kafar was the only player to break 50 for the Demons in a Southern Lakes Conference loss Tuesday at Browns Lake Golf Club in Burlington.
Kafar shot a 48 and McKenzie Plitzuweit and Abigail Weiler each shot a 50 for Burlington.
Kylie Walker shot a 2-under par 35 for the Falcons to earn medalist honors and all four Westosha players shot 47 or better.
LAKE GENEVA BADGER 196, WATERFORD 227: Abby Stultz shot a 50 to lead the Wolverines in their Southern Lakes Conference loss Tuesday at Rivermoor Golf Club in Waterford.
Sydney Norgal added a 56 and Marissa Papp had a 57 for Waterford.
Grace Geils led the Badgers with a 45 to earn medalist honors.
Girls tennis
PRAIRIE 7, ST. JOSEPH 0: The Hawks lost just one game in three doubles matches and also swept singles for a Metro Classic Conference victory Tuesday at Indian Trail High School in Kenosha.
Nareh Vartanian and Maggie Dreifuerst led the doubles sweep for Prairie, beating Madeline Lucci and Grace Boyd 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles. Arenie Vartanian and Salisia Servantez (No. 2) and Shritha Reddy and Callah Pessin (No. 3) both won 6-0, 6-0.
In singles, the closest match was at No. 3 singles, where the Hawks’ Jaclyn Palmen beat Lauren Palmieri 6-2, 2-6, 10-6. Lily Jorgensen was tested at No. 1 singles in her 7-5, 6-3 win over Bella Rizzo.
Molly Cookman (No. 2) and Madeline Nelson (No. 4) lost just one game between them in the other two singles matches.