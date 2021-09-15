High schools: Racine Lutheran gets big win against St. Catherine's

The Racine Lutheran High School boys soccer team is off to its best start in six years, and Wednesday, the Crusaders added another notch to their belt.

Lutheran scored the only goal of its Metro Classic Conference match against St. Catherine’s in the 60th minute and beat the Angels 1-0 at Pritchard Park.

It’s been at least 11 years since the Crusaders have beaten St. Catherine’s — records at wissports.net only go back to 2010 — and it likely goes back much further than that.

The match was scoreless at the half, then Lutheran (5-4, 1-1 MCC) finally broke through midway through the second half.

After what Crusaders coach Peter LaBoda called “a great buildup through the midfield,” senior forward Josh Sanchez received a ball from freshman midfielder Vincent Marani at the corner of the 18-yard box and Sanchez hit the ball over the head of Angels goalkeeper Pedro Cerratos.

“We played it wide, Josh Sanchez made a run to the corner of the box and (Marani) found him,” LaBoda said.

The shot was one of just two quality shots on goal by Lutheran. Aside from that burst, St. Catherine’s (2-5, 0-2) dominated play, LaBoda said.