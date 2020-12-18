High schools: Racine Lutheran defeats Dominican for the first time

The Racine Lutheran High School boys basketball team has accomplished a great deal during Jeff Christensen's 33 years as coach.
What the Crusaders achieved Friday night, though, was a first. They defeated Whitefish Bay Dominican.
Brady Wilks and Gavin Zawicki each scored 15 points in leading Lutheran to a 58-49 Metro Classic Conference victory at Whitefish Bay. It was the Crusaders' first victory against Dominican after 23 consecutive losses, according to Lutheran athletic director Jason Block.
"It's nice to win," Christensen said. "They don't have the powerhouse they had before, quite honestly, but we played really well on defense in the first half and built a 23-9 lead with about nine minutes to go.
"We let them back in, but they we did some good things on offense and got it back up to 11 or 12.
It was the second straight victory for Lutheran (4-2, 3-2 MCC).
Zawicki grabbed a team-high rebounds. Wilks had five steals. And Christensen credited Henry Hoeft for playing strong defense after he came off the bench.
Ronald Kirk Jr. and Barry Applewhite each scored 15 points for Dominican (1-1, 1-1 MCC) with 15 points.
ST. CATHERINE'S 55, ST. JOSEPH 31: Defense was the name of the game for the Angels, who rolled to their 32nd straight victory in this Metro Classic Conference game at Kenosha.
After St. Joseph (2-1, 2-1 MCC) scored on its first possession, it was held scoreless for about five minutes, St. Catherine's coach Nick Bennett said. St. Catherine's (7-0, 4-0 MCC) build a 22-2 first-half lead.
St. Joseph's Andrew Alia, who averaged 19.8 points last season and scored 43 points in the Lancers' first two games, was held to six.
Tyrese Hunter led St. Catherine's with 16 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks. The Iowa State recruit is 22 points away from becoming the program's all-time leading scorer.
Dominic DaPra, a 1998 St. Catherine's graduate, ranks No. 1 with 1,340 points. Hunter has scored 1,319 points through Friday.
Also leading the Angels were Kamari McGee (14 points, three rebounds, three assists, three steals) and Jameer Barker (nine points, three assists, three steals, two blocks).
"Defensively, we were pretty good," Bennett said. "Our defense carried us tonight. We made them earn their looks. We were making them shoot over us and not around us."
BURLINGTON 83, ELKHORN 69: The Demons bounced back from their first loss of the season Friday with an impressive team effort in a Southern Lakes Conference victory at Burlington.
Unlike Tuesday, when Burlington (3-1 overall and SLC) didn’t have a lot of production on the offensive end, the Demons kicked the offense up a notch. Joey Berezowitz finished with 22 points, including 10 of 10 free-throw shooting, and three others — Dane Kornely (17), JR Lukenbill (16) and Ethan Safar (16) — had at least 16 points each.
Safar, who also had 10 rebounds, has been playing well and is regaining his confidence after missing last season with a knee injury.
“Ethan had a great game,” Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz said. “He’s getting better every day and his confidence is coming back. He’s comfortable being back on the court.”
Coach Berezowitz was also pleased with the overall effort of his team, especially when it didn’t start so well. The Elks (0-2) came out firing, making their first five 3-point shots and taking a nearly double-digit lead before the Demons responded.
“They put us on our heels a little and we had a hard time getting back into it,” coach Berezowitz said. “But we stayed calm and kept our composure well.
“Most of the time, we shared the ball. Kornely, Lukenbill and Safar did a nice of getting to the basket. We played good, unselfish basketball.”
Jordan Johnson helped the Elks stay in it for a while, finishing with 35 points.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 75, UNION GROVE 58: The second half turned out to be a disaster for the Broncos in their Southern Lakes Conference loss at Paddock Lake.
Union Grove (2-4, 2-3 SLC) led 35-24 at halftime, but the defense struggled and the Falcons’ Jake Rose took advantage, scoring 23 of his 27 points in the second half as Westosha (4-1, 4-0) outscored the Broncos 51-23.
“We got a little sloppy (on offense) and our defense disappeared,” Broncos coach Dave Pettit said. “We couldn’t get a rebound and we let Jack Rose get going. The momentum switched and we couldn’t regain it.
“But everything is correctable.”
Tyson Skalecki made four 3-point baskets and finished with 20 points, and Kaden Pfeffer had 18 points — each player had four 3-point baskets — to lead Union Grove, and Alex Johnson added 10 points.
“Kaden has been struggling and it was nice to see him break out,” Pettit said. “I can’t say I was happy (overall), but it was nice to see some improvement.”
WILMOT 74, WATERFORD 57: Despite outrebounding the Panthers 44-33, the Wolverines weren’t able to overcome an off shooting night Friday at Wilmot.
The Wolverines kept pace with the Panthers, trailing 33-27 at halftime, but couldn’t maintain that as Wilmot pulled away in the second half. For the game, Waterford shot 32% from the field as they settled for too many contested jump shots and struggled to finish at the rim, Waterford coach Adam Brechtl said.
“Definitely did not shoot the ball real well but shot selection was not what it needs to be,” Brechtl said.
Jack Brekke led Waterford (3-3, 3-1 SLC) with eight points. Trevor Hancock scored six points and grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds.
London Glass of Wilmot (2-3, 2-3) led all scorers with 28 points.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 69, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 47: The Hilltoppers struggled offensively to keep up with the Pacers in a Metro Classic Conference game on Friday at Burlington.
Despite making nine 3-pointers, the Hilltoppers had trouble scoring from the field, shooting 34% for the game. The Pacers took advantage of this in the first half by jumping out to a 41-24 lead at halftime which proved too much to overcome.
Christian Pedone and Calahan Miles led Catholic Central (0-5, 0-5 MCC) with 10 points each. Miles also added a team-high three assists.
"We were down 15-2 after seven minutes," Catholic Central coach Steve Smith said. "We struggled with scoring early and we dug ourselves a pretty hole that was difficult to come out of.
"Shoreland is extremely athletic and they've got a couple of kids who are really, really good. They forced us to do some things defensively that we weren't comfortable with and they built that lead up early."
Shoreland Lutheran (2-2, 2-2) was led by Sawyer Smith with 20 points.
