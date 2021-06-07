High schools: Racine Lutheran boys golf earns first trip to WIAA state meet

Gall, the Metro Classic Conference Player of the Year, had been medalist for the Crusaders for four straight events before Wilks took that honor Monday.

Ben Reynolds, a Prairie junior, also participated in the tournament. He finished 41st with a 93.

Baseball

HORLICK 5, CASE 2: After an 0-9 start, the Rebels have come on to win six of their last 11 games. The most recent was this Southeast Conference game at Case.

Blake Fletcher, who recently received All-State honors in football as a linebacker, earned his first varsity victory. The sophomore right-hander allowed four hits in five innings with five strikeouts and three walks.

Joey Prudhom came on in relief in the bottom of the sixth inning with runners on second and third and no outs. He got out of the jam with two strikeouts and a pop up.

Prudhom also went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Also leading Horlick (6-14, 6-12 SEC) was Tanner Isaacson, who hit a two-run triple.