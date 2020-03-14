High schools: Racine County powerlifters flex their muscles at state meet

Racine County high school powerlifters brought down the house last weekend at the Wisconsin High School Powerlifting Association State Championships held March 7-8 at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center in Appleton.

Powerlifting is a club sport for Wisconsin high school athletes.

Leading the way for county lifters were a pair of Burlington boys, Moises Medina and John Kubiak.

Medina, competing in the 67.5 kilogram (148.8 pound) weight class, had the best performances of anyone in the Raw Division, setting three state weight-class records and earning the Men’s Best Lifter title. Medina set a squat record of 207.5 kg (457.5 lbs), a bench press record of 127.5 kg (281.1 lbs) and a total weight record of 550 kg (1,212.5 lbs). He also had a deadlift of 215 kg (474 lbs) His IPF point total of 648.584 earned him the Best Lifter title.

Kubiak, in the 90 kg (198.4 lbs) weight class in the Raw Division, wasn’t far behind Medina with an IPF point total of 605.8009 to finish third overall in Raw. Kubiak had a squat of 235 kg (518 lbs), a bench press of 140 kg (308.6 lbs), a deadlift of 262.5 kg (578.7 lbs) and set a state weight-class record with a total of 637.5 kg (1,405.43 lbs).