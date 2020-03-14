High schools: Racine County powerlifters flex their muscles at state meet

Racine County high school powerlifters brought down the house last weekend at the Wisconsin High School Powerlifting Association State Championships held March 7-8 at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center in Appleton.
Powerlifting is a club sport for Wisconsin high school athletes.
Leading the way for county lifters were a pair of Burlington boys, Moises Medina and John Kubiak.
Medina, competing in the 67.5 kilogram (148.8 pound) weight class, had the best performances of anyone in the Raw Division, setting three state weight-class records and earning the Men’s Best Lifter title. Medina set a squat record of 207.5 kg (457.5 lbs), a bench press record of 127.5 kg (281.1 lbs) and a total weight record of 550 kg (1,212.5 lbs). He also had a deadlift of 215 kg (474 lbs) His IPF point total of 648.584 earned him the Best Lifter title.
Kubiak, in the 90 kg (198.4 lbs) weight class in the Raw Division, wasn’t far behind Medina with an IPF point total of 605.8009 to finish third overall in Raw. Kubiak had a squat of 235 kg (518 lbs), a bench press of 140 kg (308.6 lbs), a deadlift of 262.5 kg (578.7 lbs) and set a state weight-class record with a total of 637.5 kg (1,405.43 lbs).
In all, five boys, including Medina and Kubiak, and seven girls finished in the top three in their respective weight classes, with three other champions, all girls.
Winning a title in the Raw Division was Stella Lobacz of Waterford, her second straight title in the 82.5 kg (181 lbs) weight class.
She couldn’t quite duplicate her performance of last year, when she sets state records for squad, deadlift and total weight lifted, but still won by 15 pounds over the runner-up. Lobacz had a squat of 157.5 kg (347.2 lbs), bench press of 62.5 kg (137.8 lbs) and deadlift of 160 kg (352.7 lbs) for a total of 380 kg (837.75 lbs).
Two Horlick lifters won titles in the Equipped Division. Madelynn McFarland, in the 82.5 kg (181 lbs) weight class, had a squat of 182.5 kg (402 lbs), a bench press of 72.5 kg (160 lbs), a deadlift of 152.5 kg (336 lbs) and a total of 407.5 kg (898.37 lbs) to win by 80 kg over the runner-up.
Maddison Gister, in the superheavyweight (242-plus lbs) weight class, had a squat of 155 kg (341.7 lbs), a bench press of 75 kg (165.3 lbs), a deadlift of 152.5 kg (336.2 lbs) and a total of 382.5 kg (843.3 lbs). Gister finished just ahead of her teammate, Adara Johnson, who had a total lift of 362.5 kg (799.2 lbs).
The following county lifters also finished second or third in their respective weight classes:
Women’s Equipped, 52 kg weight class — Abigail Ramsey, Horlick, second, total 270 kg (595.24 lbs); Brianna Strickland, Horlick, third, 262.5 kg (578.7 lbs).
Women’s Equipped, 110 kg weight class — Marianna Chavez, Horlick, second, 367.5 kg (810.2 lbs).
Men’s Raw, 56 kg weight class — Ivan Vazquez, Park, second, 347.5 kg (766.1 lbs); Jack Narduzzi, Waterford, third, 345 kg (760.6 lbs).
Overall, 27 county lifters finished in the top 10.
In the Equipped Division team competition, the Horlick girls finished second in the with 57 points.
In the Raw Division team competition, the Waterford boys were third with 32 points, the girls were fifth with 30 points and the boys/girls combined team tied Neenah for third with 59 points.
Bowling
HIGH SCHOOL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS: The Burlington boys, the defending Division 1 team champion, finished third at the Wisconsin High School Bowling Club State Championships held March 7 and 8 at Dale’s Weston Lanes in Weston.
Bowling is a club sport for Wisconsin high school athletes.
Burlington was the fourth seed and won its first two Baker format matches, beating fifth seed Oak Creek 345-338 and third seed Monona Grove 421-348, but lost to No. 2 seed Mukwonago 426-395 in the semifinals.
In girls singles, Stephanie Zagar of Kenosha Bradford earned the top seed and won the title, beating fifth seed Cassie Prill of Manawa 212-192 in the final.
Zagar’s older brother, Ryan, bowled on the Horlick boys teams that won state titles in 2011 and 2012, and Ryan was second in boys singles in 2011.