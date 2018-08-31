A promising start for the Case High School football team quickly fizzled away on Friday night at Oak Creek.
A fumble recovery by the Eagles’ defense halted their Southeast Conference opponent’s first drive, but the undefeated Knights scored on every subsequent possession in the first half en route to a 40-7 win.
After losing that early fumble deep in Case territory, Quinn Stulo threw three touchdown passes for the Knights (3-0, 1-0 SEC), two of them to Gunnar Doyle. Stulo was 7 of 12 for 163 yards, and eight Oak Creek rushers combined for 164 yards on the ground.
Case (1-2, 0-1 SEC) avoided the shutout loss thanks to a 2-yard touchdown run by Myles Guyton with 1:11 left. Guyton set up the score with a 59-yard gain on a screen pass from quarterback Colton Coca.
After compiling 191 rushing yards against the Knights last year, the Eagles’ offense was held to minus-1 yard on 24 carries on Friday.
“Oak Creek took it to us,” Case coach Bryan Shredl said. “They beat us up tonight.”
Oak Creek 40, Case 7
Case;0;0;0;7;—;7
Oak Creek;14;21;2;3;—;40
First quarter
OC — Cramer 33 pass from Stulo (Kesick kick)
OC — Doyle 13 pass from Stulo (Kesich kick)
Second quarter
OC — Doyle 69 pass from Stulo (Kesich kick)
OC — Rodriguez 8 run (Kesich kick)
OC — Wojnowski 2 run (Kesich kick)
Third quarter
OC — Safety (Case snapped ball out of own end zone)
Fourth quarter
OC — Kesich 25 field goal
C — Guyton 2 run (Ford kick)
;Case;Oak Creek
First downs;8;18
Rushes-yards;24-(-1);27-164
Passing yards;97;217
Passes;9-20-0;10-17-0
Punts-avg.;6-36.8;1-22.0
Fumbles-lost;2-1;1-1
Penalties-yds;6-30;5-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — C: Coca 12-19, Guyton 11-7, Hoard 1-(-27). OC: Rodriguez 9-57, Butler 7-51, Stulo 5-48, Romero 2-5, Hock 1-4, Wojnowski 1-2, Houghtaling 1-0, Reader 1-(-3).
PASSING — C: Coca 9-20-0--97. OC: Stulo 7-12-0--163, Hock 2-3-0--33, Waltersdorf 1-1-0--21, Cramer 0-1-0--0.
RECEIVING — C: Guyton 2-73, Morgan 4-14, Davis 2-9, Webster 1-1. OC: Doyle 2-82, Cramer 3-66, Butler 3-43, Reader 1-17, Romero 1-9.
* * * * *
FRANKLIN 45, PARK 0: All of the scoring in this game came in the first half as the state-ranked Sabers rolled to a Southeast Conference victory at Franklin.
Franklin (3-0, 1-0 SEC) ran for 173 yards and four touchdowns, and has outscored its first three opponents 113-14. The Sabers were ranked sixth in the Large School division of the latest Associated Press state poll.
The Panthers (1-2, 0-1 SEC) got 23 combined rushing and receiving yards from Trey Kelley. Park was limited to 25 yards of total offense.
Boys soccer
BURLINGTON 4, CUDAHY/ST. FRANCIS 0: The Demons scored two goals in each half en route to a nonconference win at Burlington.
The Demons (3-3-0) took just 56 seconds to get on the board when Owen Kramer found the back of the net. Kolton Krueger added a goal in the 19th minute to make it 2-0.
Kramer added his second goal in the 52nd minute, and Kyler Lawer’s goal in the 64th minute finished the scoring.
ST. CATHERINE’S 10, MILW. HAMILTON 0: On Thursday night, Juan Casares scored three goals for his second hat trick of the season as the Angels won their semifinal match at the Sam Beres Memorial Tournament at Waukesha South.
The match was ended in the 75th minute after Brock Naidl scored his second goal of the game. The Angels play host Catholic Memorial in the championship match at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Boys volleyball
ST. CATHERINE’S/LUTHERAN 3, DOMINICAN 0: Serving six aces, Jared Sandkuhler helped the Angels to a 25-15, 25-13, 25-12 nonconference win at St. Catherine’s.
The team improved to 4-0 behind a team-high 10 kills from Evan Schuster. Sandkuhler also contributed seven kills and three blocks, while Quinn Cafferty added five kills.
Girls volleyball
LIVING WORD LUTHERAN 3, RACINE LUTHERAN 1: The Crusaders battled, but came up short in a nonconference dual match at Jackson.
After losing the first game 25-23, the Crusaders (14-11) took game two 25-22, but fell in the last two games 25-13, 25-19.
Jackie Kellner led the Crusaders with 18 kills, Alexis Peterson had 33 assists and Lili Kading had 10 digs.
Girls tennis
PRAIRIE 4, ST. JOSEPH 3: At Kenosha, the Hawks rallied after starting the resumed Metro Classic Conference dual meet down 3-1 and posted a rare win against the Lancers.
Friday’s action started where the meet was suspended on Tuesday because of rain. The Hawks No. 2, 3 and 4 singles all won to give Prairie (1-0 MCC) its first victory over St. Joseph in five seasons, said Hawks coach Nich Schafer.
No. 2 Andrea Palmen started the comeback by beating Hannah Altergott 2-6, 6-2, 13-11. No. 3 singles Molly Cookman won in straight sets, and No. 4 Regan Kocourek defeated Courtney Wood 4-6, 6-4, 10-6.
Girls golf
PARK: Alexis Betker shot a 51 for the Panthers in a Southeast Conference dual meet loss to Indian Trail at H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course. Sophia Evreniadis shot a personal-best 58 for Park, which did not have a complete team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.