High schools: Price is right for Park in victory over St. Catherine's

It’s fair to say that Azia Price is beginning to heat up for the Park High School girls basketball team.
The 5-foot-4 senior guard scored a high school-best 21 points, 14 in the second half, as the Panthers held off a late St. Catherine’s rally for a 53-46 nonconference victory Tuesday at St. Catherine’s.
The victory extended the winning streak for Park (5-4) to four games.
Price sprained her ankle on Dec. 3 early during a 50-42 loss to Kenosha Indian Trail in Park’s conference opener and missed one additional game. Since she returned against Franklin Dec. 6, she has scored 71 points. During the winning streak, Price is averaging 14.8 per game.
Price has become a strong complement to Alexis Betker, Park’s leading scorer. Betker, who was averaging 15.9 points per game, was held without a basket (she went 3 for 7 at the free-throw line) by the Angels, so Price’s performance was perfect timing.
“That’s a credit to Azia,” Panthers coach Carey Palacios said. “She has been a real force offensively of late. They were double-teaming Alexis and Azia was able to step up.”
Palacios said Park built an 18-point lead in the first half, but St. Catherine’s (0-6) rallied to get within 27-23 at halftime.
Freshman Kennedee Clark and sophomore Heavenly Griffin helped the Angels get back in the game. Clark had nine and Griffin had eight in the first half and combined for 34 of St. Catherine’s points in the game.
“Clark and Griffin switched off at point guard and they were able to did a little bit of everything well tonight,” Angels coach Jeff Tarkowski said. “Both were able to shoot the ball well and stepped up in the second half.”
While Betker was held in check, she and her freshman sister, Grace, did the little things for Park. Alexis had seven rebounds and five assists, and she and Grace each had four steals. Adele Senzig had 13 points and nine rebounds, and Price and Ombriana Barkley each had eight rebounds.
Clark finished with 19 points and 15 rebounds, and Griffin had 15 points. Clark and Griffin also had three steals each for the Angels.
“We started out cold with our shooting but we were able to keep it close and fight our way back into the game," Tarkowski said. "Unfortunately we just couldn’t get over the hump.”
CASE 60, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 47: After going into halftime tied 24-24, the Eagles turned it on in the second half to earn a nonconference victory at Case.
“Our man-to-man press with 10 minutes to go in the second half was what really did it for us tonight,” Case coach Wally Booker said. “I was really happy with how we played defensively down the stretch.”
The Eagles (4-4) got strong performances from Mariah Espinoza with 15 points, Ariyah Brooks with 14 and Sydni Hill with 13. Espinoza had 10 of her 15 points in the second half and Bree Jones had all eight of her points in the second half.
“Espinoza has been playing quite well these last few games and now hopefully Hill finally broke out of her slump she’s been in,” Booker said. “We still have to work on our shooting and our foul trouble, but I think we’re in a stretch now where we could go on a run.”
UNION GROVE 46, BADGER 42: Peyton Killberg scored just four points for the Broncos, but they came at a critical time as they edged the Badgers in a Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday at Lake Geneva.
Union Grove (6-1, 3-0 SLC) maintained a share of the SLC lead with Wilmot, which beat Delavan-Darien 55-45 Tuesday. The Panthers and Broncos meet on Friday at Union Grove.
Killberg made a 3-point basket with less than a minute left, Broncos coach Rob Domagalski said, to give Union Grove a 42-40 lead. She added a free throw near the end of the game to seal the victory.
Freshman Sophia Rampulla led the Broncos with 11 points and Paige Cotton had 10 points. Angela Slattery and Megan Barber each had eight points, Slattery had a team-high 10 rebounds and Barber led the team with three assists and six steals.
Badger (5-3, 2-2) stayed in the game behind Macie Todd, Ashlyn Welch and Ava Schulz, who combined for 24 points in the second half. Schulz had 10 points (three 3-pointers), Todd had eight and Welch six in the final 18 minutes. They each finished with 10 points.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 48, BURLINGTON 36: The Demons trailed 34-22 at halftime and lost a Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday at Paddock Lake.
Burlington (0-6, 0-3 SLC) tried to get back into the game with defensive pressure in the second half, coach Kyle Foulke said, but the Demons couldn’t quite catch up.
Cora Anderson led Burlington with 12 points, even with the Falcons (4-3, 2-1) focusing their defensive game plan on stopping her, Foulke said.
Jordan Krause stepped up for the Demons and was second on the team with six points.
“Jordan Krause was really a star for us tonight,” Foulke said. “She played every minute and kept us going all night.”
Michelle Frahm led the Falcons with 11 points.
ELKHORN 43, WATERFORD 23: Playing without leading scorer Katie Rohner, the Wolverines struggled on the offensive end and lost a Southern Lakes Conference game at Waterford.
Rohner was injured during Waterford’s 54-39 loss to Union Grove last Thursday and did not play Tuesday. Rohner is expected to return to the lineup Friday, coach Dena Brechtl said.
The Wolverines trailed 26-8 at halftime and shot just 8 of 53 (15 percent) from the field in the game.
“We couldn’t score for a long time and defensively we did alright for the early part of the first half, but we started falling apart,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. “We did do a really good job of not quitting in the second half.”
Annie Benavides had a double-double for the Wolverines (5-2, 2-2 SLC) with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Megan Schmidt had seven steals and several deflections.
“Annie did a nice job of finishing and did great rebounding despite being undersized in this game against some of their players,” Brechtl said. “Megan led the defensive effort in the second half.”
Boys basketball
WATERFORD 63, ST. FRANCIS 54: The Wolverines finally solved the Mariners’ press in the first half, then got off to a quick start in the second half on the way to a nonconference victory at St. Francis.
After going scoreless through the opening six minutes of the first half, Waterford coach Paul Charapata decided to let his kids play and they finally got themselves back on track as the Wolverines (3-3) rallied to take a 27-24 lead at halftime.
A pair of quick baskets in the paint by Ian Graham pushed Waterford’s lead to 31-24 and a balanced offensive attack did the job the rest of the way. Five players each had at least six points in the second half, led by Cam Glembin with 11 points (two-3 point baskets).
“We had a little trouble adjusting to their zone, but we worked our way through it,” Charapata said. “We were pretty balanced and we played hard.”
Glembin finished with 16 points and Hunter Karpinski had 12 (seven in the second half). Ian Grissmeyer went 6 for 6 at the foul line in the second half, many of those coming down the stretch, and Trevor Hancock and Graham also had six points each in the second half. Jack Brekke had all eight of his points in the first half.
Three players scored in double figures for St. Francis (2-4), led by Isaiah Stricklen with 18 points.
Boys swimming
CASE 94, HORLICK 80: The Eagles got three victories by Joe Skantz and seven as a team in a Southeast Conference victory over the Rebels at Horlick.
Skantz won the 100-yard butterfly (58.95), the 100 backstroke (1:05.48) and the 200 medley relay with Bryce Helland, Tim Riegelman and Will Arnold (1:58.02). Case also got victories by Helland in the 50 freestyle (27.36), Charles Ray in the 100 freestyle (1:08.37), Riegelman in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.94) and Azaan McCray in diving, who setting a personal best with a score of 260.90 points.
The Rebels had five victories, by Ben Adams in the 200 freestyle (2:18.91), Austin Lentz in the 200 individual medley (2:24.54), Joe Abel in the 500 freestyle (6:24.11) and by the 200 freestyle relay (1:55.06) and 400 freestyle relay (4:01.15).
TREMPER 126, PARK 45: Josh Abel won two events for the Panthers in a Southeast Conference loss Tuesday at Kenosha.
Abel won the 100-yard butterfly in 58.46 seconds and won the 100 backstroke in 1:00.28 for Park (0-3 SEC).
Cullen Krogh won the diving for the Panthers (136.20 points).
BURLINGTON CO-OP 132, DELAVAN-DARIEN 23: The Demons got four victories each by Hopking Uyenbat, Zach Olstinske and James Keeker, and won every event in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Delavan-Darien.
Uyenbat won the 200-yard individual medley (2:18.24) and the 500 freestyle (5:25.07), Olstinske won the 100 butterfly (58.53) and the 100 breaststroke (1:10.65), Keeker won the 100 freestyle (53.33) and the 100 backstroke (1:03.54) and all three, along with Spencer Gross, won the 200 medley relay (1:52.63) and the 200 freestyle relay (1:39.97).
RONALD REAGAN 98, PRAIRIE/ST. CATHERINE’S 52: Despite only having five swimmers, PSC Aquatics won five events in a nonconference loss at Milwaukee.
“They put up a good fight,” Prairie/St. Catherine’s coach Yoav Meiri said. “We definitely have room for improvement, but I’m really proud of how they fought hard and performed.”
Kadin Purath and Tarkan Fletcher each had two victories, with Purath winning the 200-yard freestyle (2:09.89) and 100 butterfly (1:03.83) and Fletcher winning the 100 freestyle (1:04.40) and 100 backstroke (1:12.94). Erik Westman won the 100 breaststroke (1:25.83).