High schools: Price is right for Park in victory over St. Catherine's

“Clark and Griffin switched off at point guard and they were able to did a little bit of everything well tonight,” Angels coach Jeff Tarkowski said. “Both were able to shoot the ball well and stepped up in the second half.”

While Betker was held in check, she and her freshman sister, Grace, did the little things for Park. Alexis had seven rebounds and five assists, and she and Grace each had four steals. Adele Senzig had 13 points and nine rebounds, and Price and Ombriana Barkley each had eight rebounds.

Clark finished with 19 points and 15 rebounds, and Griffin had 15 points. Clark and Griffin also had three steals each for the Angels.

“We started out cold with our shooting but we were able to keep it close and fight our way back into the game," Tarkowski said. "Unfortunately we just couldn’t get over the hump.”

CASE 60, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 47: After going into halftime tied 24-24, the Eagles turned it on in the second half to earn a nonconference victory at Case.

“Our man-to-man press with 10 minutes to go in the second half was what really did it for us tonight,” Case coach Wally Booker said. “I was really happy with how we played defensively down the stretch.”