High schools: Prairie's Nesbitt reaches 1,000 career points

“Martin Luther is as talented as they come," Atanasoff said. "They’ve only lost to Division 2 top-ranked Wisconsin Lutheran, top-ranked Division 3 St. Cat's and seventh-ranked Division 4 St. Joe's — obviously all really good teams. We pushed the lead to 19 with 8 minutes to go before they battled back and cut it to eight with two minutes left. We made seven of eight free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.

"I thought for the first time we played a complete game and put 36 minutes of quality basketball together."

ST. CATHERINE'S: The Angels' Metro Classic Conference game against Dominican at Whitefish Bay Wednesday night was postponed. St. Catherine's coach Nick Bennett said it was because of a COVID-19 pandemic issue involving Dominican.

The game will be rescheduled, probably in January.

Girls basketball

MARTIN LUTHER 74, PRAIRIE 41: Matched against powerful Greendale Martin Luther in the Johnson Athletic Center, Prairie coach Alan Mills saw some improvement from his young team in this Metro Classic Conference game,

While Prairie (2-7, 0-4 MCC) had 20 turnovers, Mills saw a better focus on ball security and improved passing.