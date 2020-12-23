High schools: Prairie's Nesbitt reaches 1,000 career points

On a night when The Prairie School boys basketball team continued rolling, so did Antuan Nesbitt.
The senior forward reached 1,000 career points Wednesday night in the Hawks' 70-56 Metro Classic Conference victory over Greendale Martin Luther at Prairie's Johnson Athletic Center. He becomes the ninth player in the history of Prairie's program to reach 1,000 career points.
Prairie improved to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the MCC.
“It’s pretty remarkable that a kid as unselfish as Antuan that led our league in assists last year scored his 1,000th point tonight in just 57 games," Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. "The beautiful thing is he doesn’t care if he scores 30 or 10 ... he’s all about winning and making his teammates better. “
Nesbitt, who was face guarded most of the game, according to Atanasoff, finished with 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. That point total was about eight fewer than Nesbitt's season average, but he received plenty of help from his teammates.
Ashe Oglesby led the way with 27 points. And Jacob Fallico, Atansaoff said, "played his second straight outstanding game," and finished with 17 points on the strength of five 3-pointers.
While Martin Luther (3-4 overall, 2-3 MCC), is off to a slow start, the Spartans have traditionally been one of the power programs in the MCC.
“Martin Luther is as talented as they come," Atanasoff said. "They’ve only lost to Division 2 top-ranked Wisconsin Lutheran, top-ranked Division 3 St. Cat's and seventh-ranked Division 4 St. Joe's — obviously all really good teams. We pushed the lead to 19 with 8 minutes to go before they battled back and cut it to eight with two minutes left. We made seven of eight free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.
"I thought for the first time we played a complete game and put 36 minutes of quality basketball together."
ST. CATHERINE'S: The Angels' Metro Classic Conference game against Dominican at Whitefish Bay Wednesday night was postponed. St. Catherine's coach Nick Bennett said it was because of a COVID-19 pandemic issue involving Dominican.
The game will be rescheduled, probably in January.
Girls basketball
MARTIN LUTHER 74, PRAIRIE 41: Matched against powerful Greendale Martin Luther in the Johnson Athletic Center, Prairie coach Alan Mills saw some improvement from his young team in this Metro Classic Conference game,
While Prairie (2-7, 0-4 MCC) had 20 turnovers, Mills saw a better focus on ball security and improved passing.
"We settled down a little bit and we're getting a little better at passing against pressure," Mills said. "Against a zone press, that's just what you have to be able to do. We made better choices with the ball, so it was nice."
Abby Decker had 15 points and six rebounds to lead Prairie. Sophia Lawler went 2 for 3 from 3-point range and added 10 points.
Ava Hoppert led Martin Luther (9-2, 6-0 MCC) with 16 points and six rebounds.
Wrestling
ST. CATHERINE'S CO-OP 39, ST. JOSEPH 10: Mason Maile pinned Noah Davis in just 12 seconds in leading the St. Catherine's Co-Op to a Metro Classic Conference victory over St. Joseph in Kenosha Wednesday.
Maile, a student at Catholic Central in Burlington, wrestles at 145 pounds.
Also winning by pin for the St. Catherine's Co-op were Nehemiah Falaschi (Racine Lutheran) in 49 seconds over Nathan Mullen at 170 pounds, Emmanuel Jaimes (Catholic Central) in 1:44 over Marco Matteucci at 195, Sam Haeuser (St. Catherine's), in 1:49 over Danny Vo at 220 and Daniel Sanchez (St. Catherine's), in 1:01 over Beau Maravilla at 132.
Also for the St. Catherine's Co-op, Henry Amborn (Catholic Central) scored a 12-5 decision over Jayden Gordon at 152 pounds.