The Prairie School girls soccer team had seven selections to the All-Metro Classic Conference first and second teams.

Leading the Hawks was sophomore midfielder Meg Decker, who was named the overall MCC Player of the Year and earned first-team honors.

Senior goalkeeper Lexi Kuvshinikov, senior defender Ruby Flynn and sophomore forward Norah Boerner were each named to the first team and junior defender Lily Jorgenson, senior midfielder Sarah Koker and senior forward Amelia Ropiak all received second-team honors.

Racine Lutheran senior Ellie Jaramillo earned first-team honors as a flex player.

Others earning second-team honors were St. Catherine’s senior goalkeeper Katelyn Gordon and Lutheran senior midfielder Sarah Strande.

Receiving honorable mention were senior Eva Lynch and juniors Jayden Garratt and Myah Ramsey of Catholic Central; seniors Giaynah Garcia and Julianna Wilkey of St. Catherine’s; sophomore Sydney Dues and freshman Elle Jaramillo of Prairie; and sophomore Ally Rosborough of Lutheran.

Shoreland Lutheran featured the MCC Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year in record-setting freshman forward Kalyssa Carter (Offensive) and senior defender Alianna Herrera (Defensive).

ALL-SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE BASEBALL: Case, Horlick and Park each had one player named to the All-Southeast Conference second team.

Case senior pitcher Austin Sigrist and senior infielders Parker Jensen of Horlick and Elliott Bednar of Park all received second-team honors.

Earning honorable mention were seniors Cam Calverley, Mateo Fuentes and Carlos Cervantes, and junior Joe Bline of Case; seniors Caden Burbey, Jayden Wendt, Steven Dobrowski and Kaleb Steinmetz, and sophomore Gavin Gain of Horlick; and Park junior Carter Eschmann.

Park was the recipient of the Team Sportsmanship Award.

The SEC Player of the Year was junior Payten Jibben of Oak Creek and the Coach of the Year was Steve Drobot of Franklin.