High schools: Prairie wins second straight MCC soccer title

“That goal was huge,” Oakland said. “We never felt comfortable (with a one-goal lead) and we were all able to exhale.”

Lake said he was pleased with the play of his defense, especially Serratos.

“Our back line was fairly solid,” Lake said. “The game was a lot closer than (the score indicated). Pedro played well and he had good saves to keep us in the game. In the last 20 minutes, they had the better run of play.”

Both teams will have a week off before their first WIAA Division 3 playoff matches. Each has a regional semifinal bye and will play in regional finals on Saturday, Oct. 24. After little practice time during the season, both coaches said they will put the time to good use.

It will help St. Catherine’s especially, Lake said. He has a couple injured players who will have time to recover and be ready for the rest of the playoffs.

DOMINICAN 5, LUTHERAN 0: Despite 16 saves from goalkeeper John Hansen, the Crusaders lost their Metro Classic Conference regular-season finale at the Soccer Complex of Racine in Caledonia.