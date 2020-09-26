High schools: Prairie wins second straight MCC girls tennis championship

Mallory Dam, playing at No. 4 singles, defeated Ella Wilet of Lake Geneva Badger 6-2, 7-5 for the championship. The Broncos' other championship came at No. 2 doubles, where Brenna Lekshas and Abby Wilks defeated Abby Runkel and Cece Donegan 3-6, 6-2, 3-0.

Runkel and Donegan defaulted at that point. Runkel had to leave for a soccer match in Plymouth, where she was scouted by a college soccer coach.

"I was really proud of the team overall," Union Grove interim coach Ben Roettgen said. "Every position earned us some points for singles and for doubles.

"After a tough first set, Abby and Brenna, came out strong in the second and did a great job controlling points and finishing at the net. And Mallory was really consistent throughout her match. She had a lot of close games, but did a great job of staying composed in in the big moments."

Burlington was also led by the No. 3 doubles team of Payton Mattson and Abigail Boettcher, which was second. In the championship match, they lost 7-5, 6-3 to Jaiden Lauer and Cameryn Heckel of Lake Geneva Badger.

Burlington coach Rose Dolatowski noted that Runkel and Donegan rallied for a 2-6, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (7) semifinal victory over Ella Klug and Emma Fassano of Badger at No. 2 doubles.