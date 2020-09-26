High schools: Prairie wins second straight MCC girls tennis championship

The Prairie School girls tennis team was at its best Saturday despite limited preparation time.
Behind five individual champions, the Hawks won the Metro Classic Conference Tennis Tournament, which concluded Saturday at Prairie. It was their second straight conference championship.
The Hawks scored 44 points to easily outdistance Greendale Martin Luther and Kenosha St. Joseph, which tied for second with 27 points. St. Catherine's, which was led by No. 1 singles champion Kate Smith, placed fifth with 15 points. Catholic Central was seventh with three points.
Prairie swept all three doubles championships and also won at No. 2 and No. 3 singles.
"We had a real good week at practice playing intrasquad matches just to get some in because there's been so few matches," Prairie coach Nich Schafer said. "And it showed in the results today."
At singles for Prairie, Tori Walker defeated Caroline Roberts of Martin Luther 6-1, 6-4 at No. 2. Nareh Vartanian defeated Vicki Gonzalez of Martin Luther 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3.
And at No. 4, Prairie's Madeline Nelson came close, but lost to Lauren Palmen of Kenosha St. Joseph 7-6 (7-4), 1-6, 10-6.
"Maddy Nelson took second, but she played a very good St. Joe's player who had played at a higher position throughout the year and put down at No. 4 singles and she nearly pulled that out," Schafer said.
The Hawks' domination was especially evident with their doubles teams.
At No. 1, Lily Jorgenson and Jaclyn Palmen rolled to a 6-1, 7-5 victory over Kenosha St. Joseph's Maddie and Katie Leinenweber 6-1, 7-5.
No. 2 Gabi Davis and Maggie Dreifuerst defeated Milwaukee Saint Thomas More's Liz Wolf-Nowakowski and Alicia Caretta 6-1, 6-0.
And at No. 3, Sina Kotzeva and Callah Pessin defeated Martin Luther's Elena Rohleder and Emma Gabler 6-1, 6-1.
For St. Catherine's, Smith defeated Saint Thomas More's Erin Harzenski 6-1, 6-2 for her first conference championship.
"She's grown a lot in her maturity as a player," Schafer said. "She was always there skill-wise and would play well, but would have her lows and her highs. This year, she stayed calm and she stayed positive. And she's stayed aggressive.
"She didn't have any highs and lows today. It was just steady Kate and, with her strokes, that was good enough to win at her spot."
SLC TOURNAMENT: Behind two champions, the Union Grove High School girls tennis team placed third in the eight-team Southern Lakes Conference Tournament. The tournament concluded Saturday at Burlington.
Lake Geneva Badger won the team championship with 28 points, followed by Westosha Central (24) and Union Grove (20). Burlington was fourth with 14 and Waterford seventh with with four.
Mallory Dam, playing at No. 4 singles, defeated Ella Wilet of Lake Geneva Badger 6-2, 7-5 for the championship. The Broncos' other championship came at No. 2 doubles, where Brenna Lekshas and Abby Wilks defeated Abby Runkel and Cece Donegan 3-6, 6-2, 3-0.
Runkel and Donegan defaulted at that point. Runkel had to leave for a soccer match in Plymouth, where she was scouted by a college soccer coach.
"I was really proud of the team overall," Union Grove interim coach Ben Roettgen said. "Every position earned us some points for singles and for doubles.
"After a tough first set, Abby and Brenna, came out strong in the second and did a great job controlling points and finishing at the net. And Mallory was really consistent throughout her match. She had a lot of close games, but did a great job of staying composed in in the big moments."
Burlington was also led by the No. 3 doubles team of Payton Mattson and Abigail Boettcher, which was second. In the championship match, they lost 7-5, 6-3 to Jaiden Lauer and Cameryn Heckel of Lake Geneva Badger.
Burlington coach Rose Dolatowski noted that Runkel and Donegan rallied for a 2-6, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (7) semifinal victory over Ella Klug and Emma Fassano of Badger at No. 2 doubles.
"I think our team did well," Dolatowski said. "We tied for fourth with Elkhorn and we did very well. We took two seconds, one third, two fourths and one fifth."
Girls volleyball
WATERFORD 3, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: Despite not playing at full strength, the Wolverines stepped up in this Southern Lakes Conference match at Delavan 25-12, 25-6, 25-16.
"It was a full team effort," Waterford coach Ashley Ingish said. ""In the absence of a couple players, Maya Weinkauf stepped up nicely once again to set and got us off to a 13-0 start with her serving to start set two.
"Isabel Floryance had a great day all around, leading with 10 kills."
Weinkauf finished with 24 kills. Also for Waterford, Taylor Romanowich had five kills.
UNION GROVE 3, ELKHORN 2: Marissa Polzin led the way with 27 assists, three blocks and eight digs in the Broncos' 19-25, 25-18, 20-25, 25-14, 15-12 Southern Lakes Conference victory at Union Grove.
Bella Kasuboski had nine digs and six aces, which Union Grove coach Annie Sireno said was instrumental in the victory.
"Bella played really well, allowing us to run our offense to get 38 kills as a team," Sireno said. "Sydney Ludvigsen played consistent and smart, especially in important situations."
Ludvigsen had 14 kills and 10 digs. Other leaders for the Broncos (4-2) were Lainy Pettit (five kills, three aces, three blocks) and Sophia Rampulla (seven kills, one block).
