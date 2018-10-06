The Prairie School girls volleyball team earned a great deal of credibility Saturday afternoon.
The Hawks defeated University School of Milwaukee 25-14, 25-22, 25-19 in a nonconference game at Milwaukee. It marked the first time Prairie defeated University School—ranked tenth among Division 2 teams in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association poll—on the Wildcats’ court in the history of the Hawks’ program.
“This was a huge win for us; we played the best volleyball that I’ve ever seen this group play,” said Prairie coach Sarah Arndt.
Prairie (17-6) was led by senior Jolie Larson, who had 19 kills, four blocks and a .750 hitting percentage.
“Larson put on her best performance I think I’ve ever seen her play in her four years at Prairie tonight, and a lot of it started with great passing and beautiful sets by Katie Gumina,” Arndt said.
Gumina had 24 assists. Jamie May had five aces and 24 digs.
“I cannot get over how well the girls played as a team tonight,” Arndt said. “They communicated well and played very efficiently. I’m very proud of what they did tonight.”
UNION GROVE: Union Grove went 2-2 and took second place at the Falcon Invitational, losing to East Troy 29-27, 25-12 in the championship match.
The Broncos opened the tournament by defeating Kenosha Tremper 25-6, 20-25, 15-6, losing to Cedarburg 25-16, 20-25, 15-6 and defeating Waukesha Catholic Memorial 27-25, 25-23.
Union Grove (26-12) was led by Karlee Lois in assists (80) and blocks (four), Kelsey Henderson in digs (45) and Olivia Dir in kills (51) and aces (nine). Allison Lentz also had nine aces and Rylee Deuel had four blocks.
HORLICK: The Rebels went 1-3 in the Hartland Arrowhead Tournament, defeating Milwaukee Rufus King 25-19, 29-27 and losing to Slinger 13-25, 25-11, 15-11, Menomonee Falls 25-16, 25-20 and Muskego 25-15, 25-17.
Leaders for Horlick (6-17) were Kelsey Jacobs with 66 assists and Haley Wikinson with 18 kills.
Boys soccer
CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 2, PRAIRIE 1: After losing to Pewaukee 2-1 Friday, the Hawks were edged again in the Pewaukee quadrangular.
Prairie (9-4-2) struck first when Zayan Atcha scored on an assist by Gabe Perez in the 19th minute. But at about the 35th minute, things started going wrong for the Hawks.
A player from Prairie and Pewaukee collided and, as coach Corey Oakland said, “the ball literally bounced off the collision and rolled into the goal.” Prairie goalkeeper Christian Cape was injured on the play and had to leave the game.
Within about a minute after the keeper change, Pewaukee took a 2-1 lead on a 25-yard goal.
“Freshman Devin Stoltenberg came in and is a fantastic goalkeeper, but with no time to warm up on a chilly morning, it made for a very difficult save almost immediately after entering the game,” Oakland said.
It all added up to a rough two games for Prairie.
“It’s an unfortunate weekend for us results-wise,” Oakland said. “We played tough competition and had very good stretches in both games, but I think we all feel this team has another gear in them.
“We’ve had moments of brilliance, but also moments where we’re detached from each other and not linking well. On the positive side, I thought our defenders played an outstanding game, limiting dangerous situations and scoring opportunities.”
