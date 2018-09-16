The Prairie School girls volleyball team took it to another level Saturday. A very big level.
The Hawks finished fourth in the 36-team UW-Oshkosh Showdown. The highest place Prairie previously took in this tournament was fourth.
After defeating New Berlin Eisenhower and Chilton in Friday's pool play, the Hawks were placed in the Gold Bracket Saturday. They advanced to the semifinals by defeating Athens 25-18, 26-24 and Oshkosh Lourdes 25-18, 25-16.
But in the semifinals, Prairie lost to Waukesha Catholic Memorial (ranked first in Division 2) 25-16, 25-12 and Jackson Living Word Lutheran (honorable mention in Division 3) 25-18, 25-19 in the third/fourth-place match.
Leaders for Prairie were Jamie May with 84 digs, Jolie Larson with 68 assists, 41 kills and 11 blocks and Driea Bode with 42 kills.
"We played a lot of tough competition with four of six matches being against ranked opponents," Prairie coach Sarah Arndt said. "Of course, you always want to win the whole thing, but we are proud of the way the girls played this weekend.
"We are really starting to put things together."
